Here Are The Winning $700 Million Powerball Numbers For February 4

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
The Powerball® jackpot that has been rolling since last November is now up to an estimated $700 million ($375.7 million cash value) for the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Feb. 4th drawing are 02, 08, 15, 19, and 58, and the red Powerball number is 10.

The Power Play multiplier is 2x.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will rank as the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot and the tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The jackpot eluded players for the 32nd time after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Feb. 1.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on November 19, 2022, by a single ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. This Saturday’s drawing will be the 33rd drawing in the jackpot run.

The jackpot run has already produced 32 winning tickets worth $1 million or more across the country.

Three of those winning tickets were sold for last night’s drawing, including two tickets in Florida and North Carolina that matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

The third ticket, sold in New York, matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play® option for an additional $1.

Altogether, more than 1.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling more than $12.2 million in last night’s drawing.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $700 Million est. – Feb. 4, 2023

7. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

8. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

