WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said America needs to "finish the job on police reform" during his State of the Union address Tuesday night. "I know most cops and their families are good, decent, honorable people. The vast majority. They risk their lives every time they put on that shield," he said during one of the more powerful moments of the night. "But what happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often. We have to do better."

