thedp.com

After last season's Ivy League title, Penn men's lacrosse aims even higher

Entering last season's NCAA Tournament, expectations were sky high for Penn men's lacrosse. The team was coming off an Ivy League title with five wins against top 10 programs in the regular season, and defeats of No.1 Brown and No. 3 Yale in the conference tournament. The Quakers were seeded third, only behind Maryland and Georgetown.
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Kian Vakili brings a new energy to Penn men's tennis

For most student-athletes, getting to college can test patience and willpower, as they struggle with increased competition, commitments, and challenges. But for freshman Kian Vakili, the daily grind required by Penn men's tennis is nothing new. The Longwood, Fla. native was coached by his father Babak, who played collegiately at...
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Penn gymnastics sets season record against Cornell

Penn gymnastics has been on a roll, with the Quakers topping the charts for a third successive weekend. They recorded the fourth-best team score in program history with a 195.250-191.025 victory over the Big Red on Sunday. The winning score set a new season record, breaking the one set last week at New Hampshire. The team continues to impress each weekend, setting new scores to beat.
CORAOPOLIS, PA
thedp.com

Questions and answers after an inconclusive weekend for Penn women’s basketball

As Charles Dickens once wrote, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times ... it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness.”. He wrote that to make a point about the haves and have-nots of Victorian England. The world in which Penn women’s basketball played this weekend looks a lot different than the one Dickens wrote about, but his message still stands. The team’s performances on Friday night and Saturday afternoon were almost as opposite as light and darkness.
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Henseler, Coady of Penn baseball receive Ivy League preseason recognition

It’s an exciting time for Penn baseball, as not one, but two players have received preseason Ivy League honors. Junior third baseman Wyatt Henseler was named player of the year, while senior left-handed pitcher Owen Coady was chosen by D1Baseball as pitcher of the year. Henseler served as a...
PENN, PA
thedp.com

S2E1: Men's Basketball Notches Wins Against Cornell and Columbia

Sports Editor Caleb Crain and Sports Associate Eashwar Kantemneni discuss Penn men's basketball's two big wins over the weekend and the team's prospects for making, and succeeding in, next month's Ivy League Tournament. Tune in for more. Hosted by Caleb Crain and Eashwar Kantemneni. Edited by Riane Lumer. Podcast art...
COLUMBIA, PA
nunesmagician.com

Where are we with Syracuse basketball and Jim Boeheim?

Another season on the brink for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, another year where the program makes national headlines for something Jim Boeheim shouldn’t have done or shouldn’t have said. Following the first losing season in over 50 years in 2022-23, the pressure continues to mount for the program that had previously been so successful for so long.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Damarius Owens Includes Syracuse in Final Three Schools

Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens has trimmed his list to three schools, according to a report from On3. Owens, a 6-8 forward who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is a Rochester (NY) native, is down to Marquette, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He is also expected to make a final ...
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim is in the news for all the wrong reasons

I’d like to stress two things at the onset here in my column about Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim. Number one, I’m a proud SU alumnus and a passionate fan of the Orange hoops program. I love Coach Boeheim. I really do. If he comes back for another season, or two or three, I’m good with it, despite the team’s decline in recent years (at least as far as regular-season performances are concerned).
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse basketball at Florida State odds, prediction and how to watch

Syracuse basketball hits the road for its second straight Atlantic Coast Conference clash away from the Hill, as the Orange will head down to the Sunshine State for a duel this Wednesday evening against Florida State. The ‘Cuse, recently had lost three in a row and four of five league...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.

There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CNY Snow Golf Tourney returns

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Lyndon Golf Course was once again the site of the CNY Snolf Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 5. The annual tournament, which sees people from the surrounding area partake in a nine-hole round of golf in the snow, had been postponed this year because of a shortage of snow on the original date of Jan. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
thedp.com

Penn Dental, Penn Nursing announce new dual degree in nutritional science

The School of Dental Medicine and the School of Nursing announced a new dual-degree program, allowing students to earn a master's degree in nutritional science. The program, announced in January, will be conducted asynchronously and online. To earn the degree, students must take 10 courses and complete a culminating capstone project. The format is intended to ensure intellectual diversity among the participating students, according to school administrators that The Daily Pennsylvanian spoke with.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

