Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
thedp.com
After last season's Ivy League title, Penn men's lacrosse aims even higher
Entering last season's NCAA Tournament, expectations were sky high for Penn men's lacrosse. The team was coming off an Ivy League title with five wins against top 10 programs in the regular season, and defeats of No.1 Brown and No. 3 Yale in the conference tournament. The Quakers were seeded third, only behind Maryland and Georgetown.
thedp.com
Kian Vakili brings a new energy to Penn men's tennis
For most student-athletes, getting to college can test patience and willpower, as they struggle with increased competition, commitments, and challenges. But for freshman Kian Vakili, the daily grind required by Penn men's tennis is nothing new. The Longwood, Fla. native was coached by his father Babak, who played collegiately at...
thedp.com
Penn gymnastics sets season record against Cornell
Penn gymnastics has been on a roll, with the Quakers topping the charts for a third successive weekend. They recorded the fourth-best team score in program history with a 195.250-191.025 victory over the Big Red on Sunday. The winning score set a new season record, breaking the one set last week at New Hampshire. The team continues to impress each weekend, setting new scores to beat.
thedp.com
Questions and answers after an inconclusive weekend for Penn women’s basketball
As Charles Dickens once wrote, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times ... it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness.”. He wrote that to make a point about the haves and have-nots of Victorian England. The world in which Penn women’s basketball played this weekend looks a lot different than the one Dickens wrote about, but his message still stands. The team’s performances on Friday night and Saturday afternoon were almost as opposite as light and darkness.
thedp.com
Henseler, Coady of Penn baseball receive Ivy League preseason recognition
It’s an exciting time for Penn baseball, as not one, but two players have received preseason Ivy League honors. Junior third baseman Wyatt Henseler was named player of the year, while senior left-handed pitcher Owen Coady was chosen by D1Baseball as pitcher of the year. Henseler served as a...
thedp.com
S2E1: Men's Basketball Notches Wins Against Cornell and Columbia
Sports Editor Caleb Crain and Sports Associate Eashwar Kantemneni discuss Penn men's basketball's two big wins over the weekend and the team's prospects for making, and succeeding in, next month's Ivy League Tournament. Tune in for more. Hosted by Caleb Crain and Eashwar Kantemneni. Edited by Riane Lumer. Podcast art...
nunesmagician.com
Where are we with Syracuse basketball and Jim Boeheim?
Another season on the brink for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, another year where the program makes national headlines for something Jim Boeheim shouldn’t have done or shouldn’t have said. Following the first losing season in over 50 years in 2022-23, the pressure continues to mount for the program that had previously been so successful for so long.
Damarius Owens Includes Syracuse in Final Three Schools
Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens has trimmed his list to three schools, according to a report from On3. Owens, a 6-8 forward who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is a Rochester (NY) native, is down to Marquette, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He is also expected to make a final ...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star’s ‘final decision will come down to’ SU, UCLA
On Monday night, Syracuse basketball priority recruiting target Marcus Adams Jr. disclosed on social media that he has received a formal scholarship offer from UCLA, which is a top-10 team in the current 2022-23 season and went to the Final Four during the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Cory DeSanti, the head...
Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim is in the news for all the wrong reasons
I’d like to stress two things at the onset here in my column about Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim. Number one, I’m a proud SU alumnus and a passionate fan of the Orange hoops program. I love Coach Boeheim. I really do. If he comes back for another season, or two or three, I’m good with it, despite the team’s decline in recent years (at least as far as regular-season performances are concerned).
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse
Jan 24, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim watches play against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse basketball at Florida State odds, prediction and how to watch
Syracuse basketball hits the road for its second straight Atlantic Coast Conference clash away from the Hill, as the Orange will head down to the Sunshine State for a duel this Wednesday evening against Florida State. The ‘Cuse, recently had lost three in a row and four of five league...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.
There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
CNY Snow Golf Tourney returns
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Lyndon Golf Course was once again the site of the CNY Snolf Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 5. The annual tournament, which sees people from the surrounding area partake in a nine-hole round of golf in the snow, had been postponed this year because of a shortage of snow on the original date of Jan. 22.
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ returns to the airwaves on The Beat
The time is just right for the return of Jus Mic. Jus Mic begins a new radio show on 96.5 / 100.3 The Beat (WMVN-FM) in Syracuse starting Monday, Feb. 6. He’ll host the afternoon drive weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on the rhythmic contemporary hit radio (CHR) station. “We...
How 2 CBA grads founded hot Syracuse startup that just landed a $104M investment
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-growing Syracuse company that helps car dealers all over the world turn online shoppers into buyers has secured one of the largest single equity investments ever received by a local startup. Impel, whose digital engagement software is used by 4,000 auto dealerships in 53 countries, last...
thedp.com
Penn Dental, Penn Nursing announce new dual degree in nutritional science
The School of Dental Medicine and the School of Nursing announced a new dual-degree program, allowing students to earn a master's degree in nutritional science. The program, announced in January, will be conducted asynchronously and online. To earn the degree, students must take 10 courses and complete a culminating capstone project. The format is intended to ensure intellectual diversity among the participating students, according to school administrators that The Daily Pennsylvanian spoke with.
Hochul May Force 30% Tuition Hike At One Capital Region College
Rampant inflation and declining enrollment has put New York's colleges and universities in financial distress. Students are struggling to pay ever-rising costs while schools face budget crises each year. Now Governor Hochul has opened a door to help fix funding that students aren't going to like. Under her new state...
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
Comments / 0