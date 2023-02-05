A 17-year-old was killed in Point Breeze after he was shot five times on the 1200 block of S. 23rd Street on Feb. 2, police said. According to police, the shooting occurred at 8:33 p.m. and the victim was struck five times in the torso area. He was transported to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., police said. No arrest has been made.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO