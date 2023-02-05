ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Toyota makes big food donation to Philabundance

The Toyota Tundra Food Drive delivered more than half a million pounds of food to Philabundance to feed local families in the Philadelphia region. The annual drive included 25 local Toyota dealers along with more than two dozen of their business partners. More than 85 Toyota Tundras hauled food donations to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Feb. 3 as part of the 14th edition of the drive.
Making progress, on and off the mat

Way upstairs on the sixth floor of the Academy at Palumbo High School, there’s a wrestling renaissance happening. Nirvana and AC/DC pump through the speakers and the sunlight squeezing through the narrow windows illuminate the sweat splashing down onto the mats as another afternoon of grappling is underway. They...
Woman convicted of assault of trans woman

A woman has been convicted in the home invasion and group assault of a black trans woman that occurred in South Philadelphia in 2020. Tymesha Wearing, 36, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault and Conspiracy for her role in a violent attack on Kendall Stephens in South Philly’s Point Breeze neighborhood. Wearing was also convicted of Hate Crimes, which in Philadelphia is a summary offense because state law does not protect LGBTQ+ people from bias crimes.
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Point Breeze

A 17-year-old was killed in Point Breeze after he was shot five times on the 1200 block of S. 23rd Street on Feb. 2, police said. According to police, the shooting occurred at 8:33 p.m. and the victim was struck five times in the torso area. He was transported to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., police said. No arrest has been made.
