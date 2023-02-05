Read full article on original website
Kindergarten Open House
Jump Start is August 21-25, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (tentative) Family Connections and WA Kids September 6-8 (and ongoing) First Day of Kindergarten is September 11 (grades 1-5 start on September 6) What makes Adams special?. Our STUDENTS. Our EDUCATORS. Our FAMILIES. We are an art infused school – Our educators...
6th Grade Open House (2/13, 5:30-7 PM)
Find out what makes Washington Middle School so special. Take a tour of the school, get a sneak peek at what a student’s schedule might look like, and meet other prospective families.
Principal Wheeler’s Weekly Update 2-3-23
Monday, we launch Black Lives Matter week along with other schools in Seattle Public Schools and other schools across the nation. The week of February 6th through February 10th will be Black Lives Matter week of learning. At Viewlands we will engage with Black Lives Matter and Black History month learning throughout this upcoming week and the rest of the month. While this is important now, it has to be ongoing learning, not focuses that are contained to a month, a week or a day. As a staff we are always reflecting on how we highlight leaders, activists and change makers and lift voices that are reflective of the richness in the diversity of our student community through the books we read, the discussions we have and the celebrations we honor.
New Student Open House
Future Seahawk Open House! All are invited to tour the school, meet the staff, meet the students, and ask questions of a student panel! Come learn about what makes us different. FOOD WILL BE PROVIDED. Questions?. Email AP Perry ihperry@seattleschools.org.
After School Child Care
Launch Learning (formerly CDSA – Community Day School Association) is the onsite School-Age after-care program serving the families of Maple Elementary and nearby schools. Launch Learning offers affordable childcare with a tuition assistance program or will help you navigate state subsidy programs. Launch is also open on early release days and on full days.
