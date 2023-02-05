ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

KEYT

Air Force leader’s spouse opened fire during Andrews breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, reached the residence of one of the Air Force’s top leaders before her spouse opened fire. That’s according to the air base and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, who confirmed the intruder had reached her home on Monday. Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One, and a frequent base for the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.
WASHINGTON STATE
defensenews.com

US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

Marine colonel relieved of command amid investigation into ACV mishap

The Marine colonel in charge of the school that trains Marines to operate amphibious vehicles was fired Tuesday “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the Marine Corps announced Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commander of the Corps’ Training Command, relieved Col....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years

The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
TheDailyBeast

Intruder Caught Inside Air Force One Base After Resident Opened Fire

An intruder was arrested at the home base of Air Force One in Maryland on Monday after managing to successfully bypass the installation’s security, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement. The man managed to gain “unauthorized access to a JBA housing area,” the base tweeted. “A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder, & law enforcement is investigating the incident,” the statement continued. “No injuries nor property damage reported.” Although Joint Base Andrews is one of the most sensitive military sites in the U.S., this isn’t the first time an intruder has managed to get inside. In 2021, another man made it onto the installation and got inside a C-40 plane before being apprehended.Read it at Associated Press
MARYLAND STATE
The Jewish Press

Iran Unveils Its Air Force ‘Eagle 44’ Underground Base

The Iranian Army’s Eagle 44 underground Air Base is capable of receiving and operating all types of fighter jets and bombers, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, IRNA reported Tuesday morning. The underground base is big enough to shelter a command post, fighter maintenance hangars, aircraft maintenance centers, navigation and airport equipment, and fuel tanks, and can host all types of Air Force fighters.

