The stealth F-22, the top US air superiority fighter, just got its first known air-to-air kill taking out a Chinese balloon.
F-15 Eagles "supported the F-22, as did tankers from multiple states," the Defense Department said in a press release detailing the mission.
The US Air Force's newest fighter jet just showed off a new way to fire missiles
The US Air Force recently announced that, on November 29, 2022, the two F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets delivered to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, launched air-to-air missiles for the first time from their new outer wing weapon stations. According to the press release, the 96th Test Wing's pilots fired...
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's airspace as US tracks surveillance balloon
Defense officials in Taiwan said that 14 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels were detected around the island in the early hours of Friday morning.
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
The Navy Recovered the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon. Here's What the U.S. Hopes to Learn
The U.S. will now be focused on learning more about the purpose of the balloon, which was assessed to be 200 feet tall.
US Marines officially opens first new base in 70 years on island of Guam
The United States Marine Corps on Thursday officially opened its first new base in 70 years, a 4,000-acre installation on the US Pacific island of Guam that one day is expected to host 5,000 Marines.
Air Force leader’s spouse opened fire during Andrews breach
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, reached the residence of one of the Air Force’s top leaders before her spouse opened fire. That’s according to the air base and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, who confirmed the intruder had reached her home on Monday. Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One, and a frequent base for the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.
Watch Nine F-16s Make A Crazy-Looking ‘Attack’ On A Danish Airbase
via TwitterWhile this is not how you would go about destroying an airfield nowadays, the result is nothing short of spectacular.
US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
Marine colonel relieved of command amid investigation into ACV mishap
The Marine colonel in charge of the school that trains Marines to operate amphibious vehicles was fired Tuesday “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the Marine Corps announced Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commander of the Corps’ Training Command, relieved Col....
White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years
The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
Air Force general: US failed to detect past Chinese spy balloons
The senior U.S. general made the remarks regarding past spy balloons which floated over the United States, calling it an "awareness gap."
Intruder breaks into Air Force One facility, guard opens fire
An intruder broke into Joint Base Andrews and snuck into the area where the president's Air Force One planes are kept before being fired upon by a base resident Monday.
Intruder Caught Inside Air Force One Base After Resident Opened Fire
An intruder was arrested at the home base of Air Force One in Maryland on Monday after managing to successfully bypass the installation’s security, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement. The man managed to gain “unauthorized access to a JBA housing area,” the base tweeted. “A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder, & law enforcement is investigating the incident,” the statement continued. “No injuries nor property damage reported.” Although Joint Base Andrews is one of the most sensitive military sites in the U.S., this isn’t the first time an intruder has managed to get inside. In 2021, another man made it onto the installation and got inside a C-40 plane before being apprehended.Read it at Associated Press
Intruder breaches base of Air Force One, shot fired
Another intruder has breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation's most sensitive military bases, and this time a resident opened fire on the trespasser, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement.
U.S. working to recover suspected Chinese spy balloon
Feb 5 (Reuters) - The United States is working to recover a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Sunday.
From Aviation to Aid Society, Air Force's Only 5-Star General Changed Service Forever
Inspired by Gen. Henry "Hap" Arnold's ingenuity and technological zeal, a facility bearing his name has been at the forefront of the research and development of numerous military aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II and the F-22A Raptor. Because of Arnold's charitable nature, thousands of undergraduate college students receive assistance...
Iran Unveils Its Air Force ‘Eagle 44’ Underground Base
The Iranian Army’s Eagle 44 underground Air Base is capable of receiving and operating all types of fighter jets and bombers, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, IRNA reported Tuesday morning. The underground base is big enough to shelter a command post, fighter maintenance hangars, aircraft maintenance centers, navigation and airport equipment, and fuel tanks, and can host all types of Air Force fighters.
3 Hampton Roads-Based Ships Involved in Recovering Wreckage of Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A weeklong saga that had much of the country watching the skies for the small white speck — that federal officials believe was a Chinese spy balloon — ended with a “bang” delivered by a fighter jet stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton.
