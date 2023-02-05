Read full article on original website
Raleigh teen recovers at UNC Burn Unit after fire destroys family home
A family lost everything in a Raleigh fire, including the family dog. Yet this mom is thankful firefighters worked to save her 16-year-old daughter, who is seriously injured but alive.
cbs17
2 juveniles hospitalized in Durham after shooting on American Tobacco Trail, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the American Tobacco Trail in Durham Wednesday afternoon. Police said in a release that two juvenile males had been shot shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Fayetteville Street and Riddle Road.. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.
cbs17
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the...
WRAL
Raleigh girl in critical condition after apartment fire, friend raises $10K on her behalf
As of Monday evening, the GoFundMe raised more than $10,000 for Anastasia Hall and her family. As of Monday evening, the GoFundMe raised more than $10,000 for Anastasia Hall and her family.
cbs17
Man, juvenile injured after being fired at, crashing vehicle in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.
cbs17
Infant struck, 2 dead in Fayetteville house shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bunce Road around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon...
cbs17
Some tenants say smoke alarms didn’t alert them to fire in their Raleigh apartment building Sunday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After flames tore through a Raleigh apartment building this weekend, some people who live there want to know why their smoke alarms didn’t go off. Fire and water damaged several units in the building at 9401 Prince George Lane and sent four people from the building and a firefighter to the hospital, according to fire officials.
cbs17
Felon wanted for arrest in Sunday Durham road rage shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in Sunday’s road rage shooting off of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive. Ira Brandon Thorpe, 31, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon. The charge comes after Thorpe fired a rifle multiple times from his vehicle at a Mustang as it drove away from the scene.
cbs17
Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
cbs17
Durham police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that sent person to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning. A little after 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
cbs17
Infant dies, 2 men identified in triple fatal shooting in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A shooting Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Bunce Road is now a triple killing as the infant that was injured has died. Fayetteville police announced Wednesday that the two adult victims have been identified. Terrance Jaiquann Melvin, 26, and 33-year-old Johnathan Alexander McMillian, both...
cbs17
Hit-and-run crash leaves Wilson cemetery with 12 destroyed headstones
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Annette Lucas couldn’t help but feel her heart drop after seeing a photo shared on social media. The photo showed several headstones at Rest Haven Cemetery that had been destroyed and left in pieces. “The graveyard is for people to have peace and peace...
cbs17
Durham police looking for bomb threat suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for a suspect who’s wanted for making bomb threats. Police said this happened at two businesses on February 2 just before 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive. The unknown suspect walked into two businesses and...
cbs17
8-year-old death being investigated in Nash County, sheriff’s office says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 8-year-old was found suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. While being transported to the hospital, the child was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office said they were notified of the child just before 4:30...
cbs17
4 people, 1 firefighter taken to hospital after apartment fire in North Raleigh; at least 1 person found hanging out the window, fire officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a fire early Sunday morning in North Raleigh. At about 6:15 a.m., Raleigh police said they were called to an apartment building on the 9400 block of Prince George Lane near Old Lead Mine Road and Mere Oak Drive across from the Six Forks Station Shopping Center.
cbs17
Man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal shooting of teen in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Feb. 2021 shooting of a 16-year-old in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park. The guilty plea was made by Daniel Monserrate, 20, on Tuesday, who was 18 at the time of the shooting. District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed to CBS 17 that Monserrate has received a 20-25 year prison sentence.
cbs17
Road rage shooter sought by Durham sheriff after Glenwood Avenue incident
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is looking for the suspected shooter in a road rage incident. The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, near the intersection of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive.
WATCH: Suspect fires rifle during North Carolina road-rage incident
According to the sheriff's office, a verbal altercation ensued and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle.
cbs17
Edgecombe man holding guns barricades himself for 7+ hours, sheriff says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man kicked relatives out of a home on Monday and barricaded himself for over seven hours, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Ridgewood Road in Tarboro on Monday. Deputies said the suspect, Anthony Council, 44, was seen standing in the window holding two guns.
cbs17
Henderson police find 2 people dead inside vehicle
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were found dead Tuesday morning from apparent gunshot wounds, Henderson police said. Around 8 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the roadside within the 200 block of Gholson Avenue. Officers found two dead males seated in the vehicle, police...
