Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville postal carrier sentenced for theft of mailDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the publicJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Man charged with manslaughter in overdose death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man awaiting trial on drug charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, is now also charged with manslaughter in an overdose death, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Marcellus Swangin, 19, was arrested in October and found to be in possession of 71 grams of fentanyl,...
Man arrested, charged with sending written threats to conduct mass shooting, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man who they said threatened violence toward “local schools, children and himself.”. Police said the suspect, identified as Christopher Ciccone, 32, claimed to be in possession of various fully...
Jacksonville twins born with heart defects need lifesaving surgeries
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Emory and Riley Grissom are only 6 months old and have heart disease. The twins were diagnosed with heart defects in utero. Heart disease isn’t uncommon for infants, according to Doctor Rajesh Shenoy, who is the chief of pediatric cardiology at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the twins’ cardiologist.
Health Alert: Poison control warns of dangers of ‘gas station heroin’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A product some states have dubbed “gas station heroin” is legally sold over the counter in Florida. The product usually is sold in pill form in bottles and marketed as a dietary supplement. The ingredient of concern is called tianeptine. Different brands include Za...
Local students meet with lawmakers in Tallahassee
Three local high school students traveled to Tallahassee Wednesday morning to take their message of prevention directly to lawmakers. They are part of a local group called Duval Co+Lab, which is part of Drug Free Duval. Wednesday is Prevention Advocacy Day at the state Capitol. News4JAX spoke with two of...
Jacksonville looking to crack down on panhandling in medians and intersections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is looking to crack down on panhandling in the median of roads. This has been an issue all over the city in recent years and the city council is working improve safety. Proponents of the bill say Jacksonville has become the 6th...
Clay County leaders announce launch of public safety initiative to help first responders facing personal emergencies
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Clay County leaders announced Monday that are taking the initiative to protect law enforcement officers, first responders and emergency management teams with the addition of the Signal 35 Fund, which is named after the county’s radio call code for officers who need assistance.
1 dead after shooting at Youngerman Circle hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead following an early-morning shooting on the city’s Westside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired near the Super 8 by Wyndham Jacksonville hotel on Youngerman Circle East around 5:30 a.m. and blood and a shell casing were found at the scene.
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in death of ex-girlfriend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend pleaded guilty on Monday. North Samuel Cole Pridgen, 29, was arrested in March, six months after the body of Teresa Janette Gorczyca was found in the area of a pond in the Sutton Lakes subdivision in the Sandalwood neighborhood.
New $100M UF satellite campus could be coming to Jacksonville, focus on AI, medical technology
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida and the city are working on plans to build a new graduate satellite campus in Jacksonville. The project would cost $100 million and Mayor Lenny Curry said he will bring a three-year, $50 million proposal to the Jacksonville City Council while UF and community leaders will seek an additional $50 million in private support.
Amtrak passengers say train was stalled in Nassau County for hours
BRYCEVILLE, Fla. – An Amtrak spokesperson said Tuesday night a train that had stalled in Nassau County was moving again after being “temporarily disrupted due to mechanical issues.”. The spokesperson, Kimberly Woods, said the train, which was carrying 382 people, stopped in Callahan for crews to repair a...
Grandmother of man fatally shot by Jacksonville police: ‘They didn’t have to kill him’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man killed in a police shooting in Jacksonville spoke publicly Wednesday, the day after the body camera footage was released. According to police, Leon Burroughs, 39, opened fire at them last month in Northwest Jacksonville, causing a bullet to graze an officer in the head.
Billy Napier spring speaking tour to make a stop in Orange Park
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Head Football Coach Billy Napier’s 2023 spring speaking tour dates were announced Tuesday. Napier will kick off his tour Monday, March 20 in Melbourne, which will be the first of 10 stops that includes Orange Park. This is the first time in the 25-year history...
Council votes in favor of agreement to donate Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Station to city
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach City Council on Monday evening voted in favor of an agreement with the American Red Cross that will donate the Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Station to the city. As part of the agreement, the Red Cross logo will be removed from the lifeguard...
JSO releases bodycam footage from night officer was grazed by bullet, man was fatally shot by police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released body-worn camera footage from an evening last month when officers said a man fired a shot that grazed an officer’s face and police returned fire, killing the man. On Jan. 20, according to JSO, police were investigating...
Elderly woman rescued from bed after Bartram Park home catches fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews rushed to a house fire in the Bartram Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer said. The fire on Mondovi Lane inside the Montevilla subdivision started a little after 7:30 a.m., according to Prosswimmer. JFRD said crews had to pull...
Blog falsely links Bishop Snyder student to threats against African American baseball player
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A photo of a Bishop Snyder student holding a gun was posted on a blog and falsely accused another student of crimes he didn’t commit. On January 30, two Bishop Snyder students that played on the baseball team were arrested for threatening to kill the only African American player on the team. Meantime, a blog posted a photo that linked a student not involved, to the crimes.
Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
Woman, 24, accused of DUI manslaughter in I-295 wrong-way crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old Jacksonville woman was arrested last week and accused in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 last year. Tamia Flores has been charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with bodily injury for her role in a crash that happened in 2021 on I-295 near Beach Boulevard.
Family shoots hoops, eats tacos to remember life of 18-year-old shot, killed at Orange Park basketball court
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old shot and killed at an Orange Park basketball court in December held what they called a non-traditional vigil Sunday to remember his life. Drew Wright III died after being shot at the Orange Park Athletic Association basketball court. According to...
