Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Man charged with manslaughter in overdose death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man awaiting trial on drug charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, is now also charged with manslaughter in an overdose death, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Marcellus Swangin, 19, was arrested in October and found to be in possession of 71 grams of fentanyl,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville twins born with heart defects need lifesaving surgeries

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Emory and Riley Grissom are only 6 months old and have heart disease. The twins were diagnosed with heart defects in utero. Heart disease isn’t uncommon for infants, according to Doctor Rajesh Shenoy, who is the chief of pediatric cardiology at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the twins’ cardiologist.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local students meet with lawmakers in Tallahassee

Three local high school students traveled to Tallahassee Wednesday morning to take their message of prevention directly to lawmakers. They are part of a local group called Duval Co+Lab, which is part of Drug Free Duval. Wednesday is Prevention Advocacy Day at the state Capitol. News4JAX spoke with two of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead after shooting at Youngerman Circle hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead following an early-morning shooting on the city’s Westside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired near the Super 8 by Wyndham Jacksonville hotel on Youngerman Circle East around 5:30 a.m. and blood and a shell casing were found at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

New $100M UF satellite campus could be coming to Jacksonville, focus on AI, medical technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida and the city are working on plans to build a new graduate satellite campus in Jacksonville. The project would cost $100 million and Mayor Lenny Curry said he will bring a three-year, $50 million proposal to the Jacksonville City Council while UF and community leaders will seek an additional $50 million in private support.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Amtrak passengers say train was stalled in Nassau County for hours

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. – An Amtrak spokesperson said Tuesday night a train that had stalled in Nassau County was moving again after being “temporarily disrupted due to mechanical issues.”. The spokesperson, Kimberly Woods, said the train, which was carrying 382 people, stopped in Callahan for crews to repair a...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Billy Napier spring speaking tour to make a stop in Orange Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Head Football Coach Billy Napier’s 2023 spring speaking tour dates were announced Tuesday. Napier will kick off his tour Monday, March 20 in Melbourne, which will be the first of 10 stops that includes Orange Park. This is the first time in the 25-year history...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Elderly woman rescued from bed after Bartram Park home catches fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews rushed to a house fire in the Bartram Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer said. The fire on Mondovi Lane inside the Montevilla subdivision started a little after 7:30 a.m., according to Prosswimmer. JFRD said crews had to pull...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Blog falsely links Bishop Snyder student to threats against African American baseball player

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A photo of a Bishop Snyder student holding a gun was posted on a blog and falsely accused another student of crimes he didn’t commit. On January 30, two Bishop Snyder students that played on the baseball team were arrested for threatening to kill the only African American player on the team. Meantime, a blog posted a photo that linked a student not involved, to the crimes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
HILLIARD, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman, 24, accused of DUI manslaughter in I-295 wrong-way crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old Jacksonville woman was arrested last week and accused in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 last year. Tamia Flores has been charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with bodily injury for her role in a crash that happened in 2021 on I-295 near Beach Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

