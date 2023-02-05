ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Family holds candlelight vigil for 5-year-old boy allegedly tortured and killed by his parents

By Sarah Michals,Chad Britton
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing teen boy last seen on Feb. 7

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Maurice McDonald, 15, of Detroit was last seen on February 7 at approximately 9:00 p.m. in the 19400 block of Heyden in Detroit when he left home without permission. McDonald, a black male, is approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds....
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mother of 5 leaves home days before Christmas after squatter removal service threatens prosecution

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Providers of squatter removal services offer landlords and property management companies an alternative way to deal with unsavory situations and illegal squatters. However, local community leaders are sounding the alarm, saying squatter removal services are becoming more popular, and may also provide a fast, easy way to avoid the normal eviction court process.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

3 men found in Highland Park apartment died from multiple gunshot wounds

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say the three men who were found inside a vacant Highland Park apartment last week were shot multiple times. In an update on Tuesday morning, MSP said, "Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of deaths for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds."
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Six suspects arrested in B&E crime ring after chase, hours-long standoff

(WXYZ) — Police have arrested six people believed to be connected to a breaking and entering crime ring following a chase and a hours-long standoff this morning. According to Warren Police, in January 2023, surveillance video of an area business break-in showed three suspects leaving the scene in a late model Ford pickup truck.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

6-year-old found dead, 4 children injured in 2 separate fires on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 6-year-old has died and four children were injured in two separate fires on Detroit's west side Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Detroit Fire Department tells 7 Actions News that fire officials responded to a home in the 15000 block of Lindsay Street in Detroit. Upon arrival, they found a 6-year-old boy dead in a bedroom. We're told a person has been taken into custody in this case.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police investigating after multiple Michigan schools receive spoof threat call

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after multiple schools across the state received swatting calls. Swatting refers to the practice of making a prank call to law enforcement in order to get a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

MSP trooper seriously injured in crash in Oakland County

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a trooper was seriously injured in a crash along Dixie Highway in Groveland Township on Tuesday morning. According to MSP, a trooper was going southbound on Dixie in the right land when a pickup truck driver attempted to pass a salt truck while heading northbound.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Men accused of stealing more than 25 vehicles from across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police say three men have been charged in connection to hundreds of property thefts and over 25 stolen vehicles from metro Detroit. Police say Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 30, and Samuel Bender Jr., 32, were all charged with motor vehicle theft, larceny of personal property from a vehicle, burglary, illegal use of a credit card and larceny of a firearm.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Families with relatives in Turkey, Syria worried after massive earthquake

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — We are digging deeper into the fallout of a disastrous earthquake and how it impacts many families in Southeast Michigan. Horrific images shown around the world have invoked a sense of fear for all those whose friends and relatives have lost lives or suffered injuries in Turkey and Syria.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan's student Count Day is Wednesday

(WXYZ) — This Wednesday, school districts across the state will be participating in Count Day, the biannual count of students that helps to determine the amount of money each school district gets. Count days are crucial for districts like Detroit Public Community Schools where chronic absenteeism and the need...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

PHOTOS: Take a peek inside the new automotive country club in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — An automotive country club, storage facility and event space recently opened in Birmingham’s Rail District. According to a press release, the Out Of Office Garage offers members a climate-controlled warehouse with a member’s lounge, vehicle storage, and private event space. Members can reportedly...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Applications now open for ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Applications are now open for the ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other local leaders announced Tuesday morning. Grow Detroit’s Young Talent is the City of Detroit’s summer work experience program for Detroit youth, and it aims to provide summer jobs for 8,000 people ages 14-24. The program launched in 2015.
DETROIT, MI

