Family holds candlelight vigil for 5-year-old boy allegedly tortured and killed by his parents

Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing teen boy last seen on Feb. 7
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Maurice McDonald, 15, of Detroit was last seen on February 7 at approximately 9:00 p.m. in the 19400 block of Heyden in Detroit when he left home without permission. McDonald, a black male, is approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds....
Tv20detroit.com
Mother of 5 leaves home days before Christmas after squatter removal service threatens prosecution
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Providers of squatter removal services offer landlords and property management companies an alternative way to deal with unsavory situations and illegal squatters. However, local community leaders are sounding the alarm, saying squatter removal services are becoming more popular, and may also provide a fast, easy way to avoid the normal eviction court process.
Tv20detroit.com
3 men found in Highland Park apartment died from multiple gunshot wounds
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say the three men who were found inside a vacant Highland Park apartment last week were shot multiple times. In an update on Tuesday morning, MSP said, "Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of deaths for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds."
Tv20detroit.com
Six suspects arrested in B&E crime ring after chase, hours-long standoff
(WXYZ) — Police have arrested six people believed to be connected to a breaking and entering crime ring following a chase and a hours-long standoff this morning. According to Warren Police, in January 2023, surveillance video of an area business break-in showed three suspects leaving the scene in a late model Ford pickup truck.
Tv20detroit.com
6-year-old found dead, 4 children injured in 2 separate fires on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 6-year-old has died and four children were injured in two separate fires on Detroit's west side Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Detroit Fire Department tells 7 Actions News that fire officials responded to a home in the 15000 block of Lindsay Street in Detroit. Upon arrival, they found a 6-year-old boy dead in a bedroom. We're told a person has been taken into custody in this case.
Tv20detroit.com
$50K reward offered for information in robbery of USPS letter carrier in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — United States Postal Service Postal Inspectors are investigating after a letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn. The incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pardee Avenue and Penn Street, near Penn-Vassar Park. The suspect is described as an African American...
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigating after multiple Michigan schools receive spoof threat call
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after multiple schools across the state received swatting calls. Swatting refers to the practice of making a prank call to law enforcement in order to get a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
Tv20detroit.com
'I was really shocked.' Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield to end midwifery services
SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — The feeling of anxiety is replacing excitement for expecting mother Leah Hettinga because she just learned, two months before her due date, that her detailed birthing plan is down the drain. "I was really shocked. It caused some contractions for me which made my husband...
Tv20detroit.com
MSP trooper seriously injured in crash in Oakland County
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a trooper was seriously injured in a crash along Dixie Highway in Groveland Township on Tuesday morning. According to MSP, a trooper was going southbound on Dixie in the right land when a pickup truck driver attempted to pass a salt truck while heading northbound.
Tv20detroit.com
Men accused of stealing more than 25 vehicles from across metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police say three men have been charged in connection to hundreds of property thefts and over 25 stolen vehicles from metro Detroit. Police say Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 30, and Samuel Bender Jr., 32, were all charged with motor vehicle theft, larceny of personal property from a vehicle, burglary, illegal use of a credit card and larceny of a firearm.
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit communities raising money for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — With thousands dead and injured and the search for survivors still underway, relief efforts are happening to help victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Answering the call in a time of crisis and overwhelming uncertainty are members of the Turkish American Cultural Association of...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit student Cartier Woods dies week after collapsing during basketball game
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit high school student who was fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game last week has died, family told 7 Action News Monday night. Cartier Woods, 18, went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game on Jan. 31. The teen was hospitalized...
Tv20detroit.com
7 Action News gets results for neighbors concerned about hazardous hole causing crashes
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Neighbors raised concerns about a hazardous hole in a road on the city’s east side. Despite their calls, they say there has been a hole in the middle of their street since the summer, leading to crashes caught on camera. You can see video of...
Tv20detroit.com
70th family relocated as part of Detroit home swap program related to Gordie Howe bridge project
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mayor Mike Duggan, along with city housing officials, congratulated a family of eight as they took the keys to their newly renovated two-story home in Southwest Detroit. The Barajas are the 70th family to benefit from the Detroit Home Swap program, launched by the city to...
Tv20detroit.com
Families with relatives in Turkey, Syria worried after massive earthquake
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — We are digging deeper into the fallout of a disastrous earthquake and how it impacts many families in Southeast Michigan. Horrific images shown around the world have invoked a sense of fear for all those whose friends and relatives have lost lives or suffered injuries in Turkey and Syria.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan's student Count Day is Wednesday
(WXYZ) — This Wednesday, school districts across the state will be participating in Count Day, the biannual count of students that helps to determine the amount of money each school district gets. Count days are crucial for districts like Detroit Public Community Schools where chronic absenteeism and the need...
Tv20detroit.com
How are county road crews preparing for more potholes in metro Detroit?
The weather is getting warmer this week, and it's the time of year when Michigan drivers have to start dodging more and more potholes. According to the website QuoteWizard, pothole damage costs U.S. drivers $3 billion a year. The weather this year has been warmer than usual, and we haven't...
Tv20detroit.com
PHOTOS: Take a peek inside the new automotive country club in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — An automotive country club, storage facility and event space recently opened in Birmingham’s Rail District. According to a press release, the Out Of Office Garage offers members a climate-controlled warehouse with a member’s lounge, vehicle storage, and private event space. Members can reportedly...
Tv20detroit.com
Applications now open for ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Applications are now open for the ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other local leaders announced Tuesday morning. Grow Detroit’s Young Talent is the City of Detroit’s summer work experience program for Detroit youth, and it aims to provide summer jobs for 8,000 people ages 14-24. The program launched in 2015.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: A mild week ahead. Watching Wednesday night for freezing rain.
Tonight: Clouds increase with a low of 32° early overnight. Temperatures slowly rise into the mid to upper 30s by morning as the wind increases. Light rain possible after 4am. North of M59 there is a very slight chance of light freezing rain. Winds: SSE 10-25 mph. Tuesday: There...
