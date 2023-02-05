Family holds candlelight vigil for 5-year-old boy allegedly tortured and killed by his parents

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say the three men who were found inside a vacant Highland Park apartment last week were shot multiple times. In an update on Tuesday morning, MSP said, "Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of deaths for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds."

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO