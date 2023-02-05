ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Crime Fighters: Who gunned down a father of 7 in Wissinoming?

By Heather Grubola
 3 days ago

A man returns home after spending time with extended family members. His fiancé says after he got out of his car he was gunned down.

Daren Collins' family remembers him as the center of attention.

"He was a people person. Everybody loved him. He always was joking, a hard worker, he worked nine-to-five as an engineer. He was 34 when he passed away. He has seven kids," said his sister Latisha Reid.

And like everyone else in the family, he had a nickname.

"Nobody could say anything bad about Mikey, that's what he called him, Mikey, Mikey," said his fiancé Arit Edem.

On Tuesday, July 12, Collins had been hanging out with family members at his mother's house. Just after 10 p.m. his fiancé said she got a phone call from him.

"He called me saying he was on his way home."

Edem says she went about her nightly activities. About 15 minutes later she heard something.

"I want to say maybe like around like 10:15, 10:20ish I put my kids to bed and I hear gunshots ring out. So I look outside and I see his car parked outside but I didn't hear him come inside the house."

Edem went outside the house along the 6100 block of Walker Street in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section. She found him lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. She feels this was not a random act.

"It wasn't a robbery. I don't know why it was done but definitely not random."

"It was like you took an innocent soul from us. Innocent," said his sister Senora Collins.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"You really never know the last time you're going to see somebody," said Reid.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Comments / 10

Darnell Mann
3d ago

it's sad how this brother was taken away from his family and love ones . I believe the city should increase the reward and make it a bounty to $100,000 on shooting suspects and other major crimes . I know they'll be more people talking collecting .

Reply
4
Denise Justice
3d ago

it's just sad loss 2 of my sons within 8 months. I'm absolutely devastated seem like the detectives, city don't care 😢😭😡💔💙💙

Reply(1)
3
John Binczewski
3d ago

if you would have listened to me and moved out of Philadelphia which say you can there's plenty of housing out there other than Philadelphia Philadelphia chest too dangerous to live in please move out and move out now I'll keep you in my prayers

Reply
2
 

