Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Virginia City has Recently Been Named Among the Best Places to Live in the U.S.Travel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Basketball Legend DiesOnlyHomersHarrisonburg, VA
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHarrisonburg, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
WSET
Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
supertalk929.com
TBI, Greene County, Authorities Investigating Discovery Of Body
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, along with multiple other agencies are investigating the discovery of a body found in a cornfield in Greene County early Tuesday morning. A press release from the Greeneville Police Department says sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Doughty’s Chapel Road in reference to a body that was found lying in the middle of a cornfield. An autopsy is being performed to determine the identification. No other details are known at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from authorities.
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Asking for help to Locate Runaway Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. 17-year-old Gavin Blayne Johnston was reported as a runaway two days ago. Johnston is 5’9″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was Last seen wearing white jogging suit and black...
cvillecountry.com
Shots fired on Harris Street
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On February 8, 2023, at approximately 12:24 a.m., Charlottesville police officers responded to a disorder call at Wicked Hits located on 930 Harris Street. The call quickly escalated into a shooting. Upon arrival, officers secured the scene while detectives and evidence technicians responded. Shortly thereafter, an...
cbs19news
Amherst County man arrested following short pursuit in Nelson
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Amherst County is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in the Afton area when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 black Hyundai Azera in connection with the surveillance.
969wsig.com
Amherst man arrested after ramming deputy’s cruiser
An Amherst County man is behind bars after ramming his vehicle into a Nelson County sheriff’s cruiser. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said that a Saturday night traffic stop turned dangerous when a black Hyundai rammed into a deputy’s vehicle after the officer tried to pull it over just before 10-30. The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Lynchburg, then crashed around four minutes later after leading deputies on a pursuit.
Nelson Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest In Saturday Night Police Pursuit
Nelson deputies made an arrest Saturday evening after a short police pursuit. According to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office page,. “Mr. Thomas Wayne Board, JR, age 39, of Hilltop DR, Madison Heights, VA, rammed a Sheriff’s Office vehicle after the deputy initiated the traffic stop on Mill LN at at 10:25PM. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle on and off road with the assistance of the Virginia State Police. MR Board was taken into custody at 10:29 after he crashed the vehicle, which was previously reported stolen from the Lynchburg area. The deputy who was rammed and MR Board received injuries as a result of this incident. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.”
wfxrtv.com
Nelson Co. Deputy injured after police pursuit
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Nelson County Deputy was injured after a man rammed into his vehicle during a police chase in the Afton area of the county on February 2nd. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says they were conducting surveillance on criminal activity when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 Hyundai Azera in connection with the activity. The stop was initiated on Mill Ln at 10:25 p.m. The driver then proceeded to crash into a sheriff’s office vehicle sending the deputy inside to the hospital.
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County sheriff’s deputy injured after being rammed by driver of stolen vehicle
A Madison Heights man is in custody after ramming a Nelson County sheriff’s deputy trying to initiate a traffic stop late Saturday night. Thomas Wayne Board Jr., 39, of Madison Heights, was taken into custody after crashing a 2011 Hyundai Azera, which had been reported stolen from the Lynchburg area, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg man arrested after high speed chase and crash
A Harrisonburg man may have escaped serious injury, but he is in hot water with the law after he led authorities on a high-speed chase before crashing his car early this morning in downtown Broadway. Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller reports that just after four o’clock, officers with Broadway and...
cbs19news
Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
WDBJ7.com
Nelson County deputy injured; man charged with attempted second degree murder after car chase
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nelson County deputy is recovering from injuries after a pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in Afton when the deputy attempted to stop a black 2011 Hyundai Azera. The driver of that...
cbs19news
Police: Victim of Grove Street shooting was targeted by suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says that the shooting on Grove Street that took the life of an anti-gun group member on Jan. 28 was targeted. After nine days, city police now say the suspect, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes, not only knew the victim, 36-year-old Eldridge...
NBC 29 News
No injuries following car into Pantops clinic, police say
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A urology clinic in Albemarle County had to close early Monday, February 6, after a car drove through it. Police say there were no injuries from the accident at Urological Associates, though there is significant damage to the building from a couple accidentally driving into it.
WHSV
Jury trial for dog attack withdrawn, grandmother pleads guilty
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The five-day jury trial in a case where a dog attacked and killed a seven-year-old last year has been withdrawn. The child’s grandparent and the dog’s owner, Penny Bashlor, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and cruelty/injury to a child, according to Virginia Court Records.
WHSV
Police chase in Broadway ends in crash
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Police Department (BPD) have released more information about the chase and wreck that happened on February 7 in Broadway. According to the BPD, just after 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 7, authorities received reports of a reckless driver coming from Shenandoah County, and the BPD say the vehicle was a white Dodge Charger that they say was traveling over 100 mph.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County authorities investigating attempted armed robbery on Route 262
A man reported to Augusta County authorities that a vehicle stopped in front of him as he was driving on Route 262 outside of Staunton on Thursday to begin an attempted armed robbery. The victim, who was not injured in the incident, told authorities that three black males in a...
cbs19news
Vehicle fire in parking garage under investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a weekend vehicle fire in the parking garage next to the University of Virginia Hospital. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon. The UVA Police Department and Charlottesville Fire Department both responded to the Lee Street parking garage. They found a vehicle...
WHSV
Deputies respond to alleged armed robbery in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was reportedly robbed on Old Greenville Avenue in Staunton on Feb. 2, by three men according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) The ACSO says that Augusta County Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and State Route 262. The man activated 911 and reported that three black males driving a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting RT 262. The man reported that the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
Comments / 1