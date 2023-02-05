ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Komets sweep back-to-back against Kalamazoo; win streak now at 5

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – The Komets’ win streak now sits at five after earning a 4-2 win at Kalamazoo on Saturday night. Fort Wayne’s win also completes a back-to-back sweep over the Wings.

Anthony Petruzzelli put the Komets on the board midway through the second period on a rebound. Fort Wayne’s captain now has a team-high 19 goals on the season.

In the second period, Tye Felhaber and Shawn Boudrias each netted goals to give the Komets some insurance heading into the final frame. Felhaber scored a second goal of the night in the third period to give Fort Wayne their fourth goal of the night.

The Komets look to sweep a 3-game weekend against Iowa on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum. That game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

