Milwaukee, WI

WJFW-TV

Milwaukee 127, Portland 108

MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
WJFW-TV

Green Bay 80, Milwaukee 79, OT

GREEN BAY (3-22) Cummings 2-8 0-1 5, Meyer 1-4 5-6 7, Tucker 7-15 2-2 20, Wade 3-6 1-2 10, Zeigler 6-15 2-2 18, Heffner 6-13 2-3 17, Jenkins 1-5 0-0 3, Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 12-16 80. MILWAUKEE (16-8) Rand 1-2 1-2 3, Browning 7-15 1-3 15, Jamison...
WJFW-TV

Denver 146, Minnesota 112

MINNESOTA (112) McDaniels 2-6 0-0 4, Reid 5-9 0-0 11, Gobert 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 7-11 4-5 19, Russell 4-7 0-0 10, Minott 4-7 2-2 11, Prince 1-5 3-3 5, Ryan 4-8 0-0 11, Knight 3-5 2-4 9, Garza 6-12 7-8 19, Forbes 2-4 2-2 7, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Nowell 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 40-85 22-26 112.
WJFW-TV

Illinois 69, Minnesota 62

MINNESOTA (9-14) Heyer 1-6 0-0 2, Micheaux 11-17 2-2 24, Battle 1-4 2-2 4, Braun 3-8 2-2 11, Czinano 1-3 3-4 5, Gradwell 3-6 2-2 9, Oberg 0-0 1-2 1, Borowicz 1-10 0-0 3, Cayton 1-4 0-0 3, Hammond 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 12-14 62. ILLINOIS (18-6) Bostic 5-13...
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
WJFW-TV

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EST

Scoring King: James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark. LeBron James is the NBA’s new career scoring leader. With a stepback jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter Tuesday night against Oklahoma City, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades. Abdul-Jabbar became the league’s all-time leading scorer on April 5, 1984 and wound up retiring with 38,387 points.
WJFW-TV

Ball St. 65, Cent. Michigan 51

BALL ST. (17-7) Pearson 5-7 1-1 13, Sparks 2-3 7-10 11, Coleman 2-10 0-0 4, Jacobs 3-6 5-6 12, Sellers 4-7 2-4 12, Jihad 4-9 2-2 10, Bumbalough 1-4 1-1 3, Cleary 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 18-24 65. CENT. MICHIGAN (8-16) Ajiboye 0-3 1-2 1, Harding 5-9 0-0 11,...
WJFW-TV

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. De Pere (7)19-0701. 2. Middleton17-1632. 3. Arrowhead16-2543.
