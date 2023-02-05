Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
Green Bay 80, Milwaukee 79, OT
GREEN BAY (3-22) Cummings 2-8 0-1 5, Meyer 1-4 5-6 7, Tucker 7-15 2-2 20, Wade 3-6 1-2 10, Zeigler 6-15 2-2 18, Heffner 6-13 2-3 17, Jenkins 1-5 0-0 3, Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 12-16 80. MILWAUKEE (16-8) Rand 1-2 1-2 3, Browning 7-15 1-3 15, Jamison...
Denver 146, Minnesota 112
MINNESOTA (112) McDaniels 2-6 0-0 4, Reid 5-9 0-0 11, Gobert 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 7-11 4-5 19, Russell 4-7 0-0 10, Minott 4-7 2-2 11, Prince 1-5 3-3 5, Ryan 4-8 0-0 11, Knight 3-5 2-4 9, Garza 6-12 7-8 19, Forbes 2-4 2-2 7, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Nowell 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 40-85 22-26 112.
Illinois 69, Minnesota 62
MINNESOTA (9-14) Heyer 1-6 0-0 2, Micheaux 11-17 2-2 24, Battle 1-4 2-2 4, Braun 3-8 2-2 11, Czinano 1-3 3-4 5, Gradwell 3-6 2-2 9, Oberg 0-0 1-2 1, Borowicz 1-10 0-0 3, Cayton 1-4 0-0 3, Hammond 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 12-14 62. ILLINOIS (18-6) Bostic 5-13...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EST
Scoring King: James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark. LeBron James is the NBA’s new career scoring leader. With a stepback jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter Tuesday night against Oklahoma City, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades. Abdul-Jabbar became the league’s all-time leading scorer on April 5, 1984 and wound up retiring with 38,387 points.
Ball St. 65, Cent. Michigan 51
BALL ST. (17-7) Pearson 5-7 1-1 13, Sparks 2-3 7-10 11, Coleman 2-10 0-0 4, Jacobs 3-6 5-6 12, Sellers 4-7 2-4 12, Jihad 4-9 2-2 10, Bumbalough 1-4 1-1 3, Cleary 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 18-24 65. CENT. MICHIGAN (8-16) Ajiboye 0-3 1-2 1, Harding 5-9 0-0 11,...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. De Pere (7)19-0701. 2. Middleton17-1632. 3. Arrowhead16-2543.
