Florida State

PHOTOS, VIDEO: 2023 Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras Parade at Universal Studios Florida Features Dragons, Unicorns, King Gator, and Beads Galore

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Inside the Magic

Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End

A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
LUBBOCK, TX
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Closing Orlando Theme Park Effective Immediately

Following a string of cold weather, a Universal Orlando theme park is shutting down. The Universal Orlando Resort isn’t just home to two great theme parks but also allows Guests to cool off at its amazing Volcan Bay water park. Sure, Guests looking for thrilling rides and attractions have plenty of choices to make at Universal Orlando or Islands of Adventure, but Volcano Bay offers some incredible theming and thrills of its own.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue

After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Inside the Magic

Man Dies In Tragic Accident at Disney World, Scene Cleared

A 53-year-old man has died after a tragic accident at Walt Disney World Resort. The man, who has only been identified as a Colombian man, was riding his bicycle on Walt Disney World property last Thursday when tragedy struck. He was struck by a driver at around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and World Drive at the exit ramp, according to reports from Click Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
RadarOnline

Paula Deen's Restaurant Nightmare: Ex-Employees Left Scrambling For Work As Family Kitchen Closes Before NYE

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park is no longer open to the public, leaving some of their former employees scrambling to find work, RadarOnline.com has learned. The closure laid off around 30 employees, according to reports, which claimed they were given $200 in severance pay after being left "blindsided" by the news.The disgraced Food Network star has reportedly dealt with financial woes for more than a decade now, previously stirring up controversy when it was claimed in 2013 that she used the N-word and wanted to throw her brother a "plantation-style" wedding with Black servers. Deen later addressed...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Classic Haunted Mansion Ride Now Closed

A classic Disney attraction is now closed. The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, houses many incredible rides and attractions, ranging from Space Mountain and the Matterhorn Bobsleds to the breathtaking new experiences found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure.
ANAHEIM, CA
Inside the Magic

Video Shows Guests Jumping Off Disney Attraction, Tearing Ride Apart

A video has gone viral showing Walt Disney World Resort Guests not just breaking rules, but intentionally tearing an attraction apart. Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” In contrast, some Guests seemingly can not follow instructions from Disney Cast Members and, unfortunately, ruin the fun for others.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
Inside the Magic

All Magic Kingdom Guests Forced to Exit Park 6.5 Hours Early

Walt Disney World Resort Guests will be forced to vacate Magic Kingdom Park tonight — January 31, 2023 — almost seven hours earlier than usual. There’s always so much to do at Walt Disney World Resort. The Disney destination near Orlando, Central Florida is a hive of all things Disney magic, and nostalgia, with just a little — OK, maybe a lot — of chaos. Guests visit from all over the world, staying in one of the multiple Disney Resort Hotels to experience the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Disney water parks, and Disney Springs, among other experiences.
archpaper.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to rid Walt Disney World of its special tax district privileges

Walt Disney World® Resort’s aura of childhood wonder and joy is widely adored by Americans young and old. Ensconced in a web of highways in swampy Central Florida, Disney World’s sprawling network of theme parks, water parks, hotels, golf courses, shopping districts and entertainment complexes make up a world unto itself. It is the self-reported “Most Magical Place on Earth.”
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

