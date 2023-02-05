ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Parents speak out after seeing undercover video of Upper Arlington educator

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — A video captured by an undercover camera sparked controversy in Upper Arlington. The footage shows Matthew Boaz, the district's Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, talking about critical race theory. The group, Accuracy in Media, is behind the video. Two people disguised as...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dorothy and the Prince of Oz coming back to Columbus

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — BalletMet is bringing back Dorothy and the Prince of Oz for the second time after a successful debut in the 2017-18 season. Dancers Erica Alvarado and David Ward who play Dorothy and King Sapphire in 'Dorothy and the Prince of Oz' joined Good Day Columbus to discuss the production of the show and their favorite characters!
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Pickerington Local Schools students return to class following parent suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students in Pickerington return to class for the first time since a parent took his own life at Ridgeview Junior High School. Extra officers will be at the school to reassure families as it's expected to be an emotional day. The last time students were at Ridgeview Junior High School they were evacuating the building.
PICKERINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
PICKERINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

3 Reynoldsburg City Schools canceled following water outage

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Reynoldsburg City Schools has canceled classes Tuesday following a water outage. The outage affects Summit Road Elementary School, Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus and Taylor Road Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick their children up who attend those three schools by 11 a.m.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Grieving family of slain teen says 'moms need to step up and be a parent'

GROVE CITY, Ohio — More than a year after a Columbus teen was shot and killed in Grove City, his family is still shaken. "The violence on my nephew has really taken a toll on me," said Danielle Williamson, the aunt of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson, who was shot and killed outside a Comfort Inn on Marlane Drive in Grove City in December 2021.
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Big Time Rush to perform in Columbus this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Big Time Rush is coming to Columbus this summer!. The pop band announced they will be making a stop at the Schottenstein Center on Saturday, July 15. The Can't Get Enough Tour will also take place in Cuyahoga Falls and Cincinnati. Special guests Jax and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Aware Recovery Care Provides In-Home Addiction Treatment

You can conquer addiction with Aware Recovery Care – a unique in-home addiction treatment program brand new to the Columbus region. Ohio is amidst a deadly struggle with addiction to drugs and alcohol. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 1999 witnessed 327 Ohioan deaths from drug overdoses. In 2021, that number increased 15-fold to 5,018.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

TSA hosting two-day job fair for Columbus airports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a two-day hiring event for Columbus Airports on Tuesday and Wednesday. TSA is looking for Transportation Security Officers to work at John Glenn International Airport or Rickenbacker International Airport. Starting pay is $20.21 per house with sign-on bonuses worth...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

City of Columbus will reduce downtown speed limit to 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus announced Tuesday it will reduce the speed limit on downtown streets to 25 miles per hour. City Council authorized the lowering of the speed limit on Monday, and the city says it's a key strategy in reducing crashes on city streets and supporting safety as a top priority.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Former Buckeye Harry Miller invited to State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State lineman Harry Miller was invited to President Joe Biden's State of the Union. Miller will sit alongside first lady Jill Biden at the State of the Union Address scheduled for Tuesday night in Washington D.C. The senior mechanical engineering major from the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Union County Humane Society's longest resident adopted after 17 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The longest resident at the Union County Humane Society found her fur-ever family on Monday!. Ashley, a mixed breed, has been at the shelter since the fall of 2021. Monday marked 17 months exactly. Good Day Columbus featured the sweet 4-year-old pooch on television and...
UNION COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person grazed by bullet during robbery in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot during a robbery in east Columbus early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along Seabrook Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. According to police, the victim was grazed in the head by a bullet. The victim was treated at the scene and is...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

AT&T looking to hire over 60 employees in Columbus

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — AT&T is looking to hire over 100 people in the Buckeye state, including 60 in Columbus. The phone company said its offering competitive salary and benefits. Available positions include Installation technicians, which comes with a $5,000 sign on bonus, and in-home and retail sales management.
COLUMBUS, OH

