The PORTA Bluejays are undefeated this season and (obviously) perfect in Sangamo conference play. The Bluejays will travel to Pleasant Plains to take on the Cardinals, who are also still undefeated in Sangamo conference play. The JV contest starts at 6 pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Pleasant Plains High School, with the varsity contest to follow.

PLEASANT PLAINS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO