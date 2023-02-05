Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Lincoln Rolls to 29-0 with Apollo Win Over Taylorville
The Lincoln Railers are now 29-0 on the season after a 76-47 win over Taylorville. Kloe Froebe led the team with 29 points and passed 800 points in a single season. She is three points from tying Steph Reichle (1998-99) who currently holds the Lincoln single season scoring record with 807 points. The Railers travel to Mahomet Seymour to finish the regular season on Thursday.
channel1450.com
Sangamo Championship: Undefeated PORTA vs Pleasant Plains For A Conference Crown
The PORTA Bluejays are undefeated this season and (obviously) perfect in Sangamo conference play. The Bluejays will travel to Pleasant Plains to take on the Cardinals, who are also still undefeated in Sangamo conference play. The JV contest starts at 6 pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Pleasant Plains High School, with the varsity contest to follow.
channel1450.com
Lady Jays Remain Unbeaten With Senior Night Win Over Athens
PORTA remains undefeated as they beat Athens 42-29 on Monday night despite Addie Stadsholt finishing the night with a game high 16 points. PORTA heads to Pleasant Plains on Wednesday to close the regular season; Athens hosts Olympia on Thursday.
Jacobs ATH Nick True commits to Illini as preferred walk-on: 'I feel they can provide a lot for me'
Nick True admits he didn’t foresee a college football future just a few years ago. But after a standout senior season, a flood of next-level options came the way of the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs tight end. On Tuesday, True announced he will test himself at college football’s...
Illinois-Minnesota called off Tuesday night, new date/time set
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota will have to wait. The Gophers called off the match-up Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the their program. The Big Ten announced later Monday night the two teams will make up the game on Monday, Feb. 20 with an 8 p.m. tip-off […]
wcbu.org
New book offers a closer look into legendary era of Peoria basketball
Peoria sports fans know what an important role basketball has played in the community. A hotbed of talent since the 1980s, Peoria has produced several standout players, such as Shaun Livingston, A.J. Guyton, Marcus Griffin, and Sergio McClain – just to name a few. The city captured six high...
Illinois vs Minnesota Basketball Game Postponed Due to COVID-19
Illinois Fighting Illini and Minnesota Gophers were scheduled to face off in a highly anticipated match-up on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the game has been postponed. The announcement was made by both schools on Monday, February 6th, 2023. Reason for Postponement. The decision...
channel1450.com
The Orthopedic Center of Illinois Big Nasty: February 6
Shootouts, regionals and conference titles coming down to the wire…provides plenty of big time action for Big Nasty!. Five student athletes appearing in each video will be chosen to receive a t-shirt from the Orthopedic Center of Illinois, the gift certificates will be mailed to the school office at the end of each month.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Army National Guard soldiers get sendoff ceremony to Middle East
PEORIA, Ill. - There was a big sendoff on Tuesday for dozens of soldiers with the Illinois Army National Guard. A mobilization ceremony was held in Peoria for 190 soldiers with the guard's Aviation Unit. The troops from Peoria and Kankakee were deploying to the Middle East, where they will...
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
1470 WMBD
New president of OSF St. Francis named
PEORIA, Ill. – There will be a new person in charge of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in less than two weeks. OSF HealthCare says as current leader Bob Anderson is now CEO for the central region of OSF, Mike Wells will become president of Saint Francis, effective February 19.
swineweb.com
Some workers strike at ADM Decatur, Illinois, grain facility
Some union represented workers at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co’s large grain and oilseed processing facility in Decatur, Illinois, walked off the job late on Thursday as contract negotiations with the agribusiness company stalled, Teamsters Local 916 said in a statement issued on Friday. The striking workers oversee the power co-generation plant...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WAND TV
Two vehicle crash causes injury in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A two vehicle crash caused non-life threatening injuries in Decatur on Tuesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called to the intersection of South Taylor and South Taylorville Road around 2:40 p.m. One person was treated with non-life threatening injuries.
Central Illinois Proud
Soldiers mobilize from Peoria to provide aviation support in Middle East
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of families gathered at the 182nd Airlift Wing hangar in Peoria to send off nearly 200 soldiers to deployment. The mobilization ceremony for the 106th Aviation Regiment and the the 935th Aviation Support Battalion took place Tuesday morning as the soldiers readied for deployment to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility.
newschannel20.com
Popular BBQ joint leaving Paxton after 8 years
PAXTON, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A popular BBQ joint in Paxton is moving all its operations in Illinois to Tennessee. The Humble Hog told its customers in a Facebook post on Friday that it will continue serving lunch and dinner during its regular business hours until the restaurant's last day open on Friday, Feb. 17.
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois
The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
Central Illinois Proud
Building at Allied Iron & Steel deems total loss after fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire destroys Allied Iron & Steel’s office building in Peoria. The fire broke out around 3:45 A.M. Tuesday. The building is on Clark Street, off SW Washington St., near I-474. Battalion Chief Steve Rada says a person driving by on Route...
