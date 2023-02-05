Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Mosiello not going to wait in first year as head coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Kids day with Animal Planet host at The Columbus Dispatch Spring Home and Garden Show
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The 67th annual Spring Dispatch Home & Garden Show presented by Ohio Mulch will take over the Bricker and Celeste Buildings at the Ohio Expo Center, Feb. 18 to 26th. More than 250 vendors and local home and garden businesses are expected to be on hand allowing guests to explore whimsical landscapes and designs following the “Enchanted Gardens” theme of this year’s show.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus, Franklin County spent $15 million last year on homelessness, need is increasing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The desperate need for housing in central Ohio can be felt by the young, old, disabled, and families. Advocates say the number of parents and their kids suffering from homelessness has jumped by 19 percent in the last few years, and they now need more resources to help battle the growing trends.
WSYX ABC6
Parents speak out after seeing undercover video of Upper Arlington educator
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — A video captured by an undercover camera sparked controversy in Upper Arlington. The footage shows Matthew Boaz, the district's Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, talking about critical race theory. The group, Accuracy in Media, is behind the video. Two people disguised as...
WSYX ABC6
Dorothy and the Prince of Oz coming back to Columbus
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — BalletMet is bringing back Dorothy and the Prince of Oz for the second time after a successful debut in the 2017-18 season. Dancers Erica Alvarado and David Ward who play Dorothy and King Sapphire in 'Dorothy and the Prince of Oz' joined Good Day Columbus to discuss the production of the show and their favorite characters!
WSYX ABC6
Pickerington Local Schools students return to class following parent suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students in Pickerington return to class for the first time since a parent took his own life at Ridgeview Junior High School. Extra officers will be at the school to reassure families as it's expected to be an emotional day. The last time students were at Ridgeview Junior High School they were evacuating the building.
WSYX ABC6
Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
WSYX ABC6
Homelessness among Franklin County students rises 19 percent in 3 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homeless with kids is nearly at crisis levels in Central Ohio as the number of homeless students in Franklin County jumped by nearly 20 percent from the 2020-2021 to the 2021-2022 school year. While the state saw an increase of 2 percent during the same...
WSYX ABC6
City council considering additional $2.5 million for CCS grads to attend Columbus State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's called the "Columbus Promise" and the city council is considering adding more funding for Columbus City Schools graduates to attend Columbus State Community College for free. The council members outlined their priorities for the 2023 Operating Budget Monday with more than $23 million in...
WSYX ABC6
3 Reynoldsburg City Schools canceled following water outage
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Reynoldsburg City Schools has canceled classes Tuesday following a water outage. The outage affects Summit Road Elementary School, Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus and Taylor Road Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick their children up who attend those three schools by 11 a.m.
WSYX ABC6
Housing Crisis: Those in 'middle class' say they're getting priced out of Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A struggling middle-class says it's getting priced out of their homes in the Columbus area due to increasing rent, utilities, and other inflated expenses. "I'm living paycheck to paycheck and barely making it," said renter Robert Garry after calling ABC 6 On Your Side Problem...
WSYX ABC6
Grieving family of slain teen says 'moms need to step up and be a parent'
GROVE CITY, Ohio — More than a year after a Columbus teen was shot and killed in Grove City, his family is still shaken. "The violence on my nephew has really taken a toll on me," said Danielle Williamson, the aunt of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson, who was shot and killed outside a Comfort Inn on Marlane Drive in Grove City in December 2021.
WSYX ABC6
Public servant or divisive officer? Group suing Columbus police claims toxic environment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city, alleging a hostile work environment, racial discrimination and retaliation. The attorney representing the officers, Zach Gottesman, told WSYX they decided to file the suit in an effort to improve the division. "These...
WSYX ABC6
Big Time Rush to perform in Columbus this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Big Time Rush is coming to Columbus this summer!. The pop band announced they will be making a stop at the Schottenstein Center on Saturday, July 15. The Can't Get Enough Tour will also take place in Cuyahoga Falls and Cincinnati. Special guests Jax and...
WSYX ABC6
Officer-involved shooting happened as group marches nearby, community speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus pastor said Sunday's officer-involved shooting happened as a group of about 60 people marched by, calling for an end to violence. "I heard pop pop pop you know, shots fired, oh, my goodness," Frederick LaMarr, pastor of the Family Missionary Baptist Church, said.
WSYX ABC6
TSA hosting two-day job fair for Columbus airports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a two-day hiring event for Columbus Airports on Tuesday and Wednesday. TSA is looking for Transportation Security Officers to work at John Glenn International Airport or Rickenbacker International Airport. Starting pay is $20.21 per house with sign-on bonuses worth...
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus will reduce downtown speed limit to 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus announced Tuesday it will reduce the speed limit on downtown streets to 25 miles per hour. City Council authorized the lowering of the speed limit on Monday, and the city says it's a key strategy in reducing crashes on city streets and supporting safety as a top priority.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo: Send a Penguin-Tines to someone special for Valentine's Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Are you looking for a gift for someone special this Valentine's Day? The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has a perfect idea!. Send your significant other a "Penguin-Tines," which is a Valentine's Day-themed video message featuring one of the zoo's penguins. The video will include penguin...
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Harry Miller invited to State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State lineman Harry Miller was invited to President Joe Biden's State of the Union. Miller will sit alongside first lady Jill Biden at the State of the Union Address scheduled for Tuesday night in Washington D.C. The senior mechanical engineering major from the...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect identified in fatal west Columbus shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the suspect wanted in a deadly west Columbus shooting that happened on Monday. Ron Robinson, 42, is charged with felonious assault of a woman and with the murder of 33-year-old Justin Douglas, police said. Officers responded to the 3600 block of West...
WSYX ABC6
Delaware County Good Deeds initiative returns for 2023
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Delaware County's Good Deeds team is back for another year with the goal to help residents plan for the future with special seminars and workshops. First started in 2018, Good Deeds is a joint initiative by Delaware County Recorder Melissa Jordan, Clerk of the...
Comments / 0