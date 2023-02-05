ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Kids day with Animal Planet host at The Columbus Dispatch Spring Home and Garden Show

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The 67th annual Spring Dispatch Home & Garden Show presented by Ohio Mulch will take over the Bricker and Celeste Buildings at the Ohio Expo Center, Feb. 18 to 26th. More than 250 vendors and local home and garden businesses are expected to be on hand allowing guests to explore whimsical landscapes and designs following the “Enchanted Gardens” theme of this year’s show.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dorothy and the Prince of Oz coming back to Columbus

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — BalletMet is bringing back Dorothy and the Prince of Oz for the second time after a successful debut in the 2017-18 season. Dancers Erica Alvarado and David Ward who play Dorothy and King Sapphire in 'Dorothy and the Prince of Oz' joined Good Day Columbus to discuss the production of the show and their favorite characters!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pickerington Local Schools students return to class following parent suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students in Pickerington return to class for the first time since a parent took his own life at Ridgeview Junior High School. Extra officers will be at the school to reassure families as it's expected to be an emotional day. The last time students were at Ridgeview Junior High School they were evacuating the building.
PICKERINGTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
PICKERINGTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 Reynoldsburg City Schools canceled following water outage

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Reynoldsburg City Schools has canceled classes Tuesday following a water outage. The outage affects Summit Road Elementary School, Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus and Taylor Road Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick their children up who attend those three schools by 11 a.m.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WSYX ABC6

Grieving family of slain teen says 'moms need to step up and be a parent'

GROVE CITY, Ohio — More than a year after a Columbus teen was shot and killed in Grove City, his family is still shaken. "The violence on my nephew has really taken a toll on me," said Danielle Williamson, the aunt of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson, who was shot and killed outside a Comfort Inn on Marlane Drive in Grove City in December 2021.
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Big Time Rush to perform in Columbus this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Big Time Rush is coming to Columbus this summer!. The pop band announced they will be making a stop at the Schottenstein Center on Saturday, July 15. The Can't Get Enough Tour will also take place in Cuyahoga Falls and Cincinnati. Special guests Jax and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

TSA hosting two-day job fair for Columbus airports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a two-day hiring event for Columbus Airports on Tuesday and Wednesday. TSA is looking for Transportation Security Officers to work at John Glenn International Airport or Rickenbacker International Airport. Starting pay is $20.21 per house with sign-on bonuses worth...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

City of Columbus will reduce downtown speed limit to 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus announced Tuesday it will reduce the speed limit on downtown streets to 25 miles per hour. City Council authorized the lowering of the speed limit on Monday, and the city says it's a key strategy in reducing crashes on city streets and supporting safety as a top priority.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo: Send a Penguin-Tines to someone special for Valentine's Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Are you looking for a gift for someone special this Valentine's Day? The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has a perfect idea!. Send your significant other a "Penguin-Tines," which is a Valentine's Day-themed video message featuring one of the zoo's penguins. The video will include penguin...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Former Buckeye Harry Miller invited to State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State lineman Harry Miller was invited to President Joe Biden's State of the Union. Miller will sit alongside first lady Jill Biden at the State of the Union Address scheduled for Tuesday night in Washington D.C. The senior mechanical engineering major from the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect identified in fatal west Columbus shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the suspect wanted in a deadly west Columbus shooting that happened on Monday. Ron Robinson, 42, is charged with felonious assault of a woman and with the murder of 33-year-old Justin Douglas, police said. Officers responded to the 3600 block of West...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Delaware County Good Deeds initiative returns for 2023

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Delaware County's Good Deeds team is back for another year with the goal to help residents plan for the future with special seminars and workshops. First started in 2018, Good Deeds is a joint initiative by Delaware County Recorder Melissa Jordan, Clerk of the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy