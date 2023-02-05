ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
ABC7 Chicago

Mexico rejects any effort to reinstate 'remain in Mexico' policy for asylum-seekers

Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday it rejects any effort to reimplement the controversial Trump-era policy known as "remain in Mexico" for asylum-seekers. The policy, officially named the "Migrant Protection Protocols" (MPP), requires some asylum-seekers to be sent back to Mexico during immigration proceedings. In December, U.S. District Judge...
MISSOURI STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Artisanal cobalt mining swallowing city in Democratic Republic of the Congo

LONDON -- As officials around the world call for a transition to a greener economy, one city is being transformed to accommodate the growing demand for one important mineral: cobalt. The Democratic Republic of the Congo produces an estimated 70% of the world's cobalt, and most of it comes from...
ABC7 Chicago

7.8 magnitude earthquake kills at least 560 people in Turkey, Syria

ANKARA, Turkey -- A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and killing at least 568 people. With hundreds injured, the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched the rubble in cities and towns across the area. On both sides of...
ABC7 Chicago

Inflation fight has a 'long way to go,' Fed chair says

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the central bank's fight against inflation has "a long way to go," citing a blockbuster jobs report last week that showed the labor market remains hot despite the Fed's efforts to cool the economy. "This process is likely to take quite a...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy