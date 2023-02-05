Read full article on original website
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Kim Jong Un abruptly reappears after 36 days out of the spotlight and orders North Korea to 'prepare for war'
Kim Jong Un returned from one of his longest-ever breaks from public view to attend a military meeting on Monday.
Elian Gonzalez, whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions, set to become Cuban lawmaker
NEW YORK -- Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions, has been nominated to serve in the island's National Assembly, the communist-party daily Granma said Monday. The newspaper referred to González, now 29, as "representing the most worthy of the Cuban youth."
Mexico rejects any effort to reinstate 'remain in Mexico' policy for asylum-seekers
Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday it rejects any effort to reimplement the controversial Trump-era policy known as "remain in Mexico" for asylum-seekers. The policy, officially named the "Migrant Protection Protocols" (MPP), requires some asylum-seekers to be sent back to Mexico during immigration proceedings. In December, U.S. District Judge...
Earthquake Turkey: Death toll rises to 3,400 after powerful 7.8 magnitude quake rocks Turkey, Syria
AZMARIN, Syria -- A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble. Authorities feared the death toll would keep climbing as rescuers...
Family pulled from collapsed home in Syria after earthquake as crowd cheers rescuers
As crews search for survivors in the remnants of a massive 7.8 earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives in Turkey and Syria, spirits were lifted when an entire family was rescued from under the rubble. According to the Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, the family...
Artisanal cobalt mining swallowing city in Democratic Republic of the Congo
LONDON -- As officials around the world call for a transition to a greener economy, one city is being transformed to accommodate the growing demand for one important mineral: cobalt. The Democratic Republic of the Congo produces an estimated 70% of the world's cobalt, and most of it comes from...
7.8 magnitude earthquake kills at least 560 people in Turkey, Syria
ANKARA, Turkey -- A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and killing at least 568 people. With hundreds injured, the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched the rubble in cities and towns across the area. On both sides of...
Inflation fight has a 'long way to go,' Fed chair says
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the central bank's fight against inflation has "a long way to go," citing a blockbuster jobs report last week that showed the labor market remains hot despite the Fed's efforts to cool the economy. "This process is likely to take quite a...
Comments / 0