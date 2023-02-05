Full betting odds for every matchup at UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski. While it’s still early in the year, UFC 284 is shaping up to be one of the best UFC events of 2023. Headlined by a pound-for-pound No. 1 vs. No. 1 clash, Alexander Volkanovski looks to achieve champ-champ status and Islam Makhachev looks to defend his lightweight title for the first time. Yair Rodriguez takes on Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title in the co-main event slot. That’s far from all however as this card is stacked from top to bottom and you can find your UFC 284 odds below.

1 HOUR AGO