UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski betting odds

Full betting odds for every matchup at UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski. While it’s still early in the year, UFC 284 is shaping up to be one of the best UFC events of 2023. Headlined by a pound-for-pound No. 1 vs. No. 1 clash, Alexander Volkanovski looks to achieve champ-champ status and Islam Makhachev looks to defend his lightweight title for the first time. Yair Rodriguez takes on Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title in the co-main event slot. That’s far from all however as this card is stacked from top to bottom and you can find your UFC 284 odds below.
Heavyweight Andrii Novitskyi makes pro debut on Saturday

Ukrainian heavyweight Andrii Novitskyi makes his pro-debut on a card hosted by boxing promoter MarvNation. When it comes to the heavyweight division, everyone loves to watch them fight as fans know that heavy leather will be thrown, and more than likely, the result will be a knockout. While the division hosts heavyweights from all parts of the world, the unified champion Oleksandr Usyk is from Ukraine, and the WBC champ Tyson Fury is from Manchester, England, which adds to the title of “world champion”. Speaking of Ukraine, a 27-year-old decorated amateur heavyweight is making his Pro debut on Saturday, whose name is Andrii ‘The Rampage’ Novitskyi.
