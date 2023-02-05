Read full article on original website
North Platte police officers receive promotions
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Police Department announced several officers' promotions. According to the department, over the past several months, several officers have gone through the promotional process with the command staff at the North Platte Police Department and the North Platte Civil Service Commission. The department said the promotions...
North Platte couple, owners of skill gaming casinos, accused of tax evasion
The Lincoln County Attorney's Office has charged the North Platte owners of several skill gaming casinos in central Nebraska with tax evasion. In court records, investigators described how a robbery at the Platte River Skill Casino in the summer of 2020 led to the allegations that Mark Haneborg and Bridget Haneborg had underreported their income by nearly $1.7 million between 2019 and 2021, "preventing the State of Nebraska from collecting $108,559 of state income tax."
Wisconsin man leads multi-county pursuit on I-80
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wisconsin man Monday following a pursuit through several central Nebraska counties. A trooper observed a speeding Honda Civic on Interstate 80 near the Lexington exit at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the Honda driver fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
