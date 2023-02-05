Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High boys and girls bowling teams finish in 1st place in Emporia Quad
The Emporia High boys and girls bowling teams finished in 1st place in the Emporia Quad with Manhattan, Topeka High and Hayden. The quad included 10 pin and Baker. The Emporia High boys were in 1st place after 10 pin and added to the lead after the round of Baker.
KVOE
Emporia Middle School’s Connor McBride wins Lyon County Spelling Bee
Emporia Middle School took three of the top four spots at the 2023 Lyon County Spelling Bee, led by eighth-grader Connor McBride. McBride spelled both “chemotherapy” and “maneuverable” to win Tuesday. He seemed comfortable throughout the spelling bee, especially with the final words. Adrianna Sieberns of...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
KVOE
Emporia State Baseball outscores Southwestern Oklahoma State 7-4
The Emporia State baseball team improved to 2-1 for the season with a 7-4 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State Sunday at the Edmond First pitch Classic. Short Stop Andrew Rantz led off the game with a solo home run. Third baseman Palmer Hutchinson added a solo home run in the...
KVOE
Two transported following injury accident Tuesday evening
A Council Grove man and his passenger were taken by ambulance from the scene of an injury accident north of Americus early Tuesday night. Americus first responders, Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Road F for an injury accident just before 6 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Tom Hardin, upon arrival crews found a white 2010 Dodge Caliber in the east ditch.
KVOE
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
theactiveage.com
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has 40 nursing homes listed in Wichita and the surrounding area. The agency assigns ratings to each by looking at three factors: health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Below is every nursing home the agency shows for the Wichita area, listed from...
kcur.org
When a Kansas school district denied special education services, this family fought back — and won
(Editor’s note: This story refers to a 2021 due process case filed against the Wichita school district by Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar on behalf of their child, Kaien, or “K.D.” The student now identifies as Lexi and uses the pronouns she/her.) Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar...
WIBW
Deer jumps over concrete barrier, strikes SUV on Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sport utility vehicle struck two deer that jumped over a concrete barrier Sunday night on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said. No serious injuries were reported in the incident, which was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday about three miles north...
KWCH.com
Precipitation on the way this afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet morning across Kansas, but our next chance of moisture will arrive this afternoon. While the heavier rain will fall along and east of the turnpike, the Wichita area will see some light rain that may mix with snow after sunset. The rain/snow mix will be done by midnight, and no snow accumulation is expected.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE UNIVERSITY: Board of Regents chair says reinvestments set table for positive ‘transformation’
Painful as they have been, the changes over the past six months at Emporia State University have found ongoing favor with the Kansas Board of Regents, including Chair Jon Rolph. In an interview airing Wednesday on KVOE’s Newsmaker segment, Rolph said the reinvestments as part of Emporia State’s Framework for...
School lockdown lifted after Wichita police locate suspect
A suspect has been arrested after a report of an abduction in south Wichita.
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KVOE
Reported business theft in Strong City under investigation
Chase County deputies are investigating an alleged business break-in. Deputies say the incident happened at some point from Feb. 1-4 at an unspecified location in Strong City. The suspect allegedly stole two chain saws, a Homelite 150 and a Husqvarna 36. No suspect description has been announced. If you have...
Wildfires in Kansas could be on average this year, models show
Fire season will be here before you know it. Despite extreme drought conditions in much of Kansas, some experts say this year, the danger may not be as bad compared to years past.
KVOE
MORRIS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Council Grove drug distribution, convenience store burglary cases set for preliminary hearings
A Morris County drug distribution case is set for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Nickelus Hal Tanner is charged with single counts of drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, drug and paraphernalia possession and a traffic offense after an alleged incident shortly before Christmas. Tanner was arrested after a...
KVOE
Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones to retire
The Kansas Highway Patrol will have a new leader in the next few months. Superintendent Herman Jones, a one-time officer for Emporia Police and Emporia State Police and Safety, has agreed to retire effective July 1 after more than 45 years in law enforcement. Jones is an Emporia State graduate and Distinguished Alum, also serving as a Highway Patrol trooper and Shawnee County sheriff earlier in his career. He became Highway Patrol superintendent in 2019 after the top two officers resigned under pressure following allegations of domestic violence and other misconduct, but Jones was eventually accused by the Kansas State Troopers Association of wrongful firings and low morale — and by others within the department of retaliation or sexual assault.
KVOE
Four-day school week, construction matters ahead for USD 253 Emporia board
Construction and education improvement matters will lead the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education meeting Wednesday. So is an idea to significantly shift the school schedule. Early conversations are set to begin on a four-day week for classes while keeping a five-day work week. The district has already identified several items to consider as it works towards a decision, including recruitment and retention, childcare needs, calendar considerations, student achievement data, financial considerations and the district’s recent switch from a trimester format to the traditional semester.
KVOE
Several small grass fires reported in Lyon County on Sunday
Lyon County fire departments had to deal with several small grass fires Sunday. Emporia firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Road 210 following a small brush pile fire that got out of control. Damage was limited to the pile. Earlier, Emporia, Miller and Reading firefighters responded to the...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kansas man found safe
-------- BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities on Sunday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigaton. The whereabouts of Paul Zamarripa, 80, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was...
