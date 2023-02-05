Read full article on original website
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Bronny, Bryce, Zhuri, And Savannah James Congratulate LeBron On Becoming The NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer
The James family shared their thoughts on watching LeBron James become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal
To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Performance Today
As you might have guessed, Kyrie Irving was one of the first topics discussed by Stephen A. Smith on Monday's edition of First Take. But things got a little heated when confronted by Jay Williams about the topic. At one point during their segment on Kyrie's trade from Brooklyn to Dallas, Williams ...
LeBron James: "I'm The Best Basketball Player That Ever Played The Game."
LeBron James finally calls himself as the NBA GOAT, as he gets close to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Pelicans News Around the Web 2/6/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 6, 2023. New Orleans has been without Zion Williamson for a month and found out Sunday afternoon that Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas wouldn’t play vs. Sacramento. Trey Murphy...
Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason
The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA World Reacts To New Russell Westbrook Trade Rumor
The NBA Trade Deadline is just two days away and rumors are starting to heat up regarding Russell Westbrook. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have discussed a deal that would send Westbrook and two first-round picks to the Jazz or Mike Conley, Malik ...
NBA World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn could reportedly be coming to an end very soon. According to Stephen A. Smith of "First Take," the Nets could be moving the 13-time All-Star ahead of the deadline as part of a fire sale. Telling ESPN's debate desk, "I'm hearing he's on the verge of potentially being ...
The Chase Down Pod - Rolling into the Deadline with Chris Fedor
The Cavaliers easily took care of business on the road with back-to-back wins against the Pacers and Wizards. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor joins Carter to discuss the state of the team, how active he feels the team could be at the deadline, Isaac Okoro's leap and much more!. Please Note: The...
Yardbarker
Proposing 3 potential trades that could spark the Memphis Grizzlies
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the Memphis Grizzlies have to make an important decision. Grizzlies general manager and executive vice president Zach Kleiman has been doing his best Marvel impression by living in a multiverse, attempting to walk out two timelines: contending and developing. The core of Ja...
