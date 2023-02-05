ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reportedly Has 1 Trade Destination In Mind

The Brooklyn Nets have already traded Kyrie Irving. Could Kevin Durant be next? Not before Thursday's trade deadline, or at least that's what Brooklyn has reportedly been telling other organizations. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says multiple teams have contacted the Nets about their star forward, who ...
PHOENIX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ net worth in 2023

Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s […] The post LeBron James’ net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal

To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 2/6/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 6, 2023. New Orleans has been without Zion Williamson for a month and found out Sunday afternoon that Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas wouldn’t play vs. Sacramento. Trey Murphy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To New Russell Westbrook Trade Rumor

The NBA Trade Deadline is just two days away and rumors are starting to heat up regarding Russell Westbrook. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have discussed a deal that would send Westbrook and two first-round picks to the Jazz or Mike Conley, Malik ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn could reportedly be coming to an end very soon. According to Stephen A. Smith of "First Take," the Nets could be moving the 13-time All-Star ahead of the deadline as part of a fire sale. Telling ESPN's debate desk, "I'm hearing he's on the verge of potentially being ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Rolling into the Deadline with Chris Fedor

The Cavaliers easily took care of business on the road with back-to-back wins against the Pacers and Wizards. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor joins Carter to discuss the state of the team, how active he feels the team could be at the deadline, Isaac Okoro's leap and much more!. Please Note: The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Proposing 3 potential trades that could spark the Memphis Grizzlies

The trade deadline is fast approaching and the Memphis Grizzlies have to make an important decision. Grizzlies general manager and executive vice president Zach Kleiman has been doing his best Marvel impression by living in a multiverse, attempting to walk out two timelines: contending and developing. The core of Ja...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy