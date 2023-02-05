ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Inside the Magic

Man Dies In Tragic Accident at Disney World, Scene Cleared

A 53-year-old man has died after a tragic accident at Walt Disney World Resort. The man, who has only been identified as a Colombian man, was riding his bicycle on Walt Disney World property last Thursday when tragedy struck. He was struck by a driver at around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and World Drive at the exit ramp, according to reports from Click Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately

Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Universal Lowers Prices for Back to the Future and Jurassic World Experiences at Great Movie Escape

Less than two months since its public opening, admission prices for Universal’s Great Movie Escape in Universal CityWalk Orlando have already dropped!. Starting prices for single tickets to the attraction have been reduced from $49.99 to $39.99. For those looking to have one of two escape rooms to themselves for the experience, a private experience ticket has dropped from $300 down to starting prices of $240 for up to eight guests.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter remains a cornerstone of Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that Guests can enjoy at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, including Jurassic World VelociCoaster, E.T. Adventure, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and many more.
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Warning: You may see live fire at the Orlando International Airport

Don’t be alarmed if you see live fire at the Orlando International Airport!. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. This year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES

Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
ORLANDO, FL
Oscar

Cruise Ships, Orlando to Panama

Cruise ships offer a unique and exciting way to explore the beautiful waters between Orlando, Florida, and Panama. With several cruise lines operating this route, travelers have several options to choose from, each offering different amenities, prices, and experiences.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Confirms New ‘Harry Potter’ Ride Coming to Orlando

People come from all over to experience Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are home to plenty of iconic attractions like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, and MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!. Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Universal Orlando rolls out new ticket offer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced a new ticket offer that includes two free theme park days. Universal launches new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents. The offer includes two free park days with the purchase of a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket. Visitors will get five days of...
ORLANDO, FL
Lansing Daily

Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home

Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two
ORLANDO, FL
wintergardenmoms.com

A Relaxing Ride On The Winter Park Boat Tour

Nestled along the banks of Lake Osceola adjacent to downtown Winter Park, you’ll find the world famous Winter Park Boat Tour! This one-hour tour of the Winter Park chain of lakes has been operating since 1938, and is a short drive from major attractions in Orlando. My family and I have been twice – once with our kids, and once with grandparents in their 80s, and both the young and young at heart enjoyed the tour!
WINTER PARK, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Tequila drinker arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages

A tequila drinker was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages. Brittney Lashay Allen, 24, of Leesburg, was driving at 2 a.m. Sunday turning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from Main Street when she began accelerating and was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She made a U-turn and proceeded onto La Plaza Parkway and was straddling two lanes. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
THE VILLAGES, FL

