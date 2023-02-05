Read full article on original website
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers trade package to land Kevin Durant
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on trading for Kyrie Irving for ridiculous reasons but it might not be the last megastar that the Brooklyn Nets move before the trade deadline. After trading Kyrie, the door is open for the Nets to also trade Kevin Durant this season. Brooklyn is...
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz have offer for Westbrook, waiting for Lakers
The Jazz reportedly have an offer on the table for Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Will it be enough to get Los Angeles to bite?. According to Tim Macmahon, the Jazz have a deal in place where they would acquire Westbrook and those two infamous Lakers first-round picks (2027 and 2029) for Mike Conley and Malik Beasley. While it is unclear whether the Lakers would accept a deal like this, it’s an interesting twist after the Lakers missed out on Kyrie Irving.
Lakers rumors: LA on doorstep of flipping Russell Westbrook for D’Angelo Russell
The Los Angeles Lakers were sure to be active at the NBA trade deadline and Lakers fans may have finally gotten the news they have been waiting months to hear. It appears that the Lakers are on the doorstep of actually trading Russell Westbrook. Not many fans thought Los Angeles would actually go through with a potential Russ trade but now there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Bryce, Bronny James angle of LeBron James record-setting bucket is incredible (Video)
Bryce and Bronny James were in the building to watch their dad, LeBron, become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Their view was absolutely incredible. Everyone with the means and opportunity was in the building Tuesday night to watch LeBron James attempt to make history. He entered the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder 36 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for the most points in NBA history. Near the end of the third quarter, with 36 points already on the board, he caught the ball in the high post, took a few dribbles and dropped in a jumper of Kenrich Williams.
Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver’s worst move in Detroit
Even though it hasn’t translated to wins, most would agree that Troy Weaver’s time as GM of the Detroit Pistons has been a success so far. He took over a team with little talent, no assets and a bloated payroll, and though they are still horrible, there are signs of relief on the horizon. He hopefully has his franchise player in Cade Cunningham, has exciting pieces in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, who should at least be rotation players in the NBA for a long time (though the book is still out on that one).
NBA best bets today (Predictions for Warriors-Blazers, Gabe Vincent and alternate line parlay)
There’s a little bit of everything in Wednesday’s NBA best bets column, as we’re looking at several different matchups in the nine-game slate. It turns into just three picks, but an alternate line player prop parlay gives us a chance to have something going in almost every matchup.
Lakers trade rumors: The most likely Terry Rozier trade package
The Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors are running wild with the trade deadline only days away. Los Angeles missed out on Kyrie Irving after it appeared that the Brooklyn Nets were negotiating in bad faith, leaving Rob Pelinka and co. to pivot to other options. Several names have started to...
Warriors vs. Blazers prediction and odds for Wednesday, February 8 (Expect high-scoring game)
The Golden State Warriors picked up a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night without Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are hoping to keep the Warriors in the playoff picture. Golden State has a fun matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard on...
