ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz have offer for Westbrook, waiting for Lakers

The Jazz reportedly have an offer on the table for Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Will it be enough to get Los Angeles to bite?. According to Tim Macmahon, the Jazz have a deal in place where they would acquire Westbrook and those two infamous Lakers first-round picks (2027 and 2029) for Mike Conley and Malik Beasley. While it is unclear whether the Lakers would accept a deal like this, it’s an interesting twist after the Lakers missed out on Kyrie Irving.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

Lakers rumors: LA on doorstep of flipping Russell Westbrook for D’Angelo Russell

The Los Angeles Lakers were sure to be active at the NBA trade deadline and Lakers fans may have finally gotten the news they have been waiting months to hear. It appears that the Lakers are on the doorstep of actually trading Russell Westbrook. Not many fans thought Los Angeles would actually go through with a potential Russ trade but now there is light at the end of the tunnel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Bryce, Bronny James angle of LeBron James record-setting bucket is incredible (Video)

Bryce and Bronny James were in the building to watch their dad, LeBron, become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Their view was absolutely incredible. Everyone with the means and opportunity was in the building Tuesday night to watch LeBron James attempt to make history. He entered the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder 36 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for the most points in NBA history. Near the end of the third quarter, with 36 points already on the board, he caught the ball in the high post, took a few dribbles and dropped in a jumper of Kenrich Williams.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver’s worst move in Detroit

Even though it hasn’t translated to wins, most would agree that Troy Weaver’s time as GM of the Detroit Pistons has been a success so far. He took over a team with little talent, no assets and a bloated payroll, and though they are still horrible, there are signs of relief on the horizon. He hopefully has his franchise player in Cade Cunningham, has exciting pieces in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, who should at least be rotation players in the NBA for a long time (though the book is still out on that one).
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy