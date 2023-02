DURHAM – Duke baseball is scheduled to play six nationally televised games during the 2023 season, including four games at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. New for the 2023 season, all 15 games of the ACC Championship will be available on the ESPN family of networks. The ACC Network will carry all 12 pool play games along with the semifinals, while ESPN2 will televise the championship game.

DURHAM, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO