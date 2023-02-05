Cornell’s power play scorches Union in 10-1 men’s hockey rout

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Union men's hockey head coach Josh Hauge.

The last thing that the Union men’s hockey team wanted to do against 11th-ranked Cornell was give the Big Red multiple power-play chances.

The Dutchmen did just that, and the Big Red, who have the country’s third-best power play, took advantage. Oh, did they take advantage.

Cornell went 6 for 7 on the power play, four of which were scored during a five-minute major penalty in the first period, and the Big Red went on to a 10-1 ECAC Hockey rout of the Dutchmen on Saturday at Lynah Rink.

It’s the first time in Union’s Division I history that it has allowed 10 goals in a regular-season game. The previous high was nine, which was done six times. The Dutchmen gave up 10 goals to Penn State in the 2017 NCAA tournament Midwest Regional semifinal.

The nine-goal setback ties Union’s Division I record for the team’s worst loss. Union dropped a 9-0 decision at Clarkson Feb. 20, 1993.

Jack Malone got the first power-play goal at 2:42 of the first, 12 seconds after Chad Smedsrud was called for hooking.

Union defenseman Nick Young, whose late second-period empty-net goal was the game-winner in Friday’s 3-1 win at Colgate, played a pivotal role in Saturday’s outcome. A video review requested by Cornell head coach Mike Schafer showed that Young had cross-checked a Cornell player in the head at 7:31. Young was assessed a five-minute major, meaning Cornell could score at will.

The Big Red, who entered the game 19 of 70 (27.1) on the power play, did just that.

Dalton Bancroft got things rolling at 8:59. Dalton Bancroft made it 3-0 at 11:40. Ondrej Psenika scored 11 seconds later, and Nick DeSantis scored 11 seconds after that, which chased starting goalie Conner Murphy from the game. Kyle Chauvette replaced Murphy, and twenty-two seconds after Chauvetter came in and three seconds after Young’s penalty expired, Bancroft scored to make it 6-0.

The last four goals of that sequence were scored on four shots in 54 seconds.

“That minute there, the game got away,” Union head coach Josh Hauge said. “Looking back, I should have used a timeout. The next whistle was going to be the media timeout. The game’s over at that point.”

But there were 40 minutes left to play, and Cornell (12-4-0 ECACH, 37 points; 15-7-1 overall). Cornell added two more goals in the second period and finished off its incredible power-play night with a Malinski tally with 8:18 left in the game. DeSantis scored Cornell’s final goal with 58.2 seconds remaining.

Chaz Smedsrud scored on the power play for Union (5-10-1, 17 points; 11-15-2), which had a season-low 10 shots on goal.

“Even when we had chances, we missed the net,” Hauge said. “Our skill guys are missing the net, so that’s tough. Cornell’s extremely good defensively. I think they gave up 11 [shots to RPI] last night and 10 tonight. They don’t give you anything, and we didn’t help ourselves.”

Union 0 1 0 — 1

Cornell 6 2 2 — 10

First Period — 1, Cornell, Malone 4 (Seger, Bancroft), 2:42 (pp). 2, Cornell, Andreev 5 (Seger, Malinski), 8:59 (pp). 3, Cornell, Bancroft 7 (Andreev, Malinski), 11:40 (pp). 4, Cornell, Psenicka 7 (Berard, Mitchell), 11:51 (pp). 5, Cornell, DeSantis 6 (Berard, Mitchell), 12:02 (pp). 6, Cornell, Bancroft 8 (Mitchell), 12:34. Penalties — Smedsrud, Uni (hooking), 2:30; Young, Uni, major (contact to the head), 7:31; Rego, Cor (cross-checking), 18:25.

Second Period — 7, Cornell, Malinski 7 (Psenicka, Malone), 6:35. 8, Union, Smedsrud 3 (Mell, Watkins), 15:30 (pp). 9, Cornell, Penney (O’Leary, Rego), 11:42. Penalties — Seger, Cor (interference), 1:50; Psenicka, Cor (tripping), 13:39.

Third Period — 10, Cornell, Malinski 8 (Andreev, Wallace), 11:42 (pp). 11, Cornell, DeSantis 7 (Seger), 19:01 (pp). Penalties — Petruolo, Uni (interference), 9:42.

Shots on Goal — Union 2-3-5 — 10. Cornell 12-10-13 — 35.

Power-play opportunities — Union 1 of 3; Cornell 6 of 7.

Goalies — Union, Murphy 9-13-1 (8 shots-3 saves), Chauvette (12:02 first, 27-22). Cornell, Shane 13-6-1 (9-8), McInchak (12:00 third, 1-1).

A — 3,903.

Referees — Matt Wyld, Mason Riley. Linesmen — Dan Barreca, Michael Magee.

RPI 2, COLGATE 1

Lauri Sertti scored with 1:37 left in the third period to give the Engineers a win over the Raiders at Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton.

Austin Heidemann gave RPI a 1-0 lead 2:09 into the second period. Alex Young tied it for Colgate 12 seconds into the third.

RPI goalie Jack Watson made 34 saves.

RPI 0 1 1 — 2

Colgate 0 0 1 — 1

First Period — None. Penalties — None.

Second Period — 1, RPI, Heidemann 8 (Nykanen, Muzzatti), 2:09. Penalties — Lee, RPI (holding), 19:36; Metz, Col (holding), 19:36.

Third Period — 2, Colgate, A. Young 17 (Irwin, C. Young), :12. 3, RPI, Sertti 3 (Beaton, Mahshie), 18:23. Penalties — Anderson, Col (holding), 12:04; Sertti, RPI (interference), 14:00.

Shots on Goal — RPI 4-9-11 — 24. Colgate 11-13-11 — 35.

Power-play opportunities — RPI 0 of 1; Colgate 0 of 2.

Goalies — RPI, Watson 10-12-1 (35 shots-34 saves). Colgate, Gylander 13-12-2 (24-22).

A — 959.

Referees — Douglas Place, Anthony Dapuzzo. Linesmen — Rick Lembo, John Rey.

Women

BROWN 2, UNION 0

The Dutchwomen’s hopes of making the ECACH tournament in the final season of the eight-team format took a major hit with their loss to the Bears at Messa Rink.

Union (4-13-1, 11.5 points; 11-18-1) trails Harvard by 11 points for the eighth and final playoff spot with two weeks to go. The Dutchwomen have played one fewer game than the Crimson, who were off Saturday.

Next season, all 12 teams will make the postseason.

Maddie Morgan scored in the second period for Brown (6-12-0, 16 points; 8-16-1). India McDadi tallied in the third.

Brown 0 1 1 — 2

Union 0 0 0 — 0

First Period — None. Penalties — Friday, Uni (roughing), 1:18; Carman, Bro (hooking), 3:18; McDadi, Bro (slashing), 10:21.

Second Period — 1, Brown, Morgan 3 (Hurd, Piersiak), 1:47. Penalties — None.

Third Period — 2, Brown, McDadi 3 (Hurd, Iginla), 7:40. Penalties — None.

Shots on Goal — Brown 5-10-9 — 24. Union 8-7-9 — 24.

Power-play opportunities — Brown 0 of 1; Union 0 of 2.

Goalies — Brown, Doyle 7-11-1 (24 shots-24 saves). Union, Matsoukas 11-18-1 (24-22).

A — 263.

Referees — Daniel Gosselin, Jason Galofaro. Linesmen — Mike Verminski, Nick Mecca.

2 YALE 4, RPI 2

Elle Hartje and Jordan Ray had a goal and an assist each to lead the ECACH-leading and second-ranked Bulldogs over the Engineers at Messa Rink.

Taylor Zahirnyia and Ellie Kaiser scored for RPI.

Yale 3 0 1 — 4

RPI 0 1 1 — 2

First Period — 1, Yale, Hartje 9 (Poniatovskaia, Ray), 6:39. 2, Yale, DiAntonio 14 (Muhn), 7:21. 3, Yale, Seitz 8 (Welch, Dalton), 18:07 (pp). Penalties — Beaudoin, RPI (tripping), 17:05.

Second Period — 4, RPI, Zahirnyi 3 (Bukvic, Philip), 8:42. Penalties — DiAntonio, Yale (delay of game), 10:22; Toye, RPI (roughing), 13:41.

Third Period — 5, Yale, Ray 12 (Hartje, Bargman), 12:03. 6, RPI, Kaiser 12 (Papineau, Eagner), 18:40 (pp). Penalties — Beaudoin, RPI (body checking), 14:01; Muhn, Yale (interference), 18:00.

Shots on Goal — Yale 22-9-14 — 45. RPI 2-11-6 — 19.

Power-play opportunities — Yale 1 of 3; RPI 1 of 2.

Goalies — Yale, Dukaric 23-1-1 (19 shots-17 saves). RPI, Rampado 9-20-1 (45-40).

A — 100.

Referees — Laura White, Will O’Malley. Linesmen — Jamie Colacino, Matthew Potrzeba.

Contact Ken Schott by email at schott@dailygazette.com. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

