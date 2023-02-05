Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Bally's Twin River Lincoln to add gaming expansion
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A major gaming expansion is coming to Bally's Twin River Lincoln. A new spa also opened at the casino on Tuesday. The 40,000 square-foot expansion makes the overall gaming area 25% bigger. The public can expect to see dozens more table games and hundreds more...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at West Warwick laundromat
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR ) — Firefighters were called to Tumbletown 2 in West Warwick on Tuesday night where officials say a fire broke out. West Warwick Fire Chief Jeffrey Varone said crews responded to the laundromat on Main Street for a small dryer fire. Firefighters were able to...
Turnto10.com
Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond
(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police launch body-worn camera program
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department launched its body-worn camera program on Tuesday. The department bought 102 Axon body-worn cameras as part of the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. They will be assigned to frontline patrol officers and sergeants, traffic officers, and two K9 officers. The department members...
Turnto10.com
Fire at Brockton Hospital forces evacuation of 160 patients
BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in the transformer room at Brockton Hospital prompted a massive response Tuesday. Power to the entire building had to be cut, and all 160 patients evacuated. "As we were fighting the fire on this side, we basically cut the building in half and...
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown crews work to clean oil spill amid calls related to frigid weather
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Its been a busy weekend for fire departments across Southern New England, responding to many calls related to the frigid weather. Crews in North Kingstown worked to put down sand and other absorbing materials as about 20 gallons of oil and 100 gallons of water spilled onto Dry Bridge Road on Sunday.
Turnto10.com
Winters Elementary School closed for the rest of the week due to burst pipe
(WJAR) — Students of Winters Elementary School will continue remote learning for the rest of the week after a pipe burst flooded parts of the Pawtucket school. In a letter sent to families on Tuesday, Acting Superintendent Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi said the school continues to work on repairs, but the clean-up process is not finished.
Turnto10.com
Donate at NBC 10 Cares Community Blood Drive
Our annual NBC 10 Cares Community Blood Drive is Monday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. Donors need to book an appointment, which can be done online. Anyone who shows up to donate will receive a box of Girl Scout cookies.
Turnto10.com
Police identify woman's body found at Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville
(WJAR) — Police have identified the woman’s body found in a pond in Burrillville over the weekend. On Tuesday, the Burrillville Police Department identified the victim as 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein of Harrisville. Her body was found in Little Round Top Pond, 20 feet from the shore on Sunday.
Turnto10.com
Burst pipe floods Winters Elementary, canceling in-person learning
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will continue distance learning on Tuesday after a burst pipe flooded parts of the building over the weekend. According to a message sent to families, a heating coil failed during this weekend's cold snap, leading to a...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro police search for suspects in diner theft
(WJAR) — Attleboro police are searching for suspects involved in a theft at Morin's Diner. Police said a walk-in cooler at the diner was broken into around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 2. The suspects stole an estimated $500 worth of items from the cooler, according to police. Police said...
Turnto10.com
Investigators say little about discovery of woman's body in Burrillville pond
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — Burrillville police are investigating after a body was recovered from a partially-frozen pond this weekend, an incident that neighbors told NBC 10 News is rare. Police said the woman's body was found partially submerged in the water at Little Round Top Pond. "This is a...
Turnto10.com
Owners of Providence pizza shop hold donation drive after earthquake in Turkey, Syria
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As people in Turkey and Syria dig through devastation from Tuesday's earthquake, locals with ties to that part of the world are trying to help. “Say a prayer. It doesn’t matter which religion you are, or beliefs, just send good vibes,” said Gokhan Vural, owner of Golden Crust Pizza in Providence.
Turnto10.com
Officer fires shot at armed woman later found dead in Easton home
EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts authorities are investigating after a woman died after a standoff with police in Easton on Sunday. Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said an Ashland resident called 911 at about 11:30 a.m. asking for a well-being check on a relative at a home on Spooner Street in Easton.
Turnto10.com
Search underway for boy, 13, last seen in Providence
(WJAR) — A search is underway for a teenager last seen in Providence in early January. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 13-year-old Ramon Figueroa was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7. The organization describes Figueroa as 5 feet, 1 inches tall with brown...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island officially opens new emergency shelter in Providence
(WJAR) — Rhode Island has officially opened a new emergency shelter in Providence that is aimed at keeping couples together, the McKee administration announced on Monday. The new shelter, located at 662 Hartford Avenue, will be a dedicated couples’ shelter, which means couples will be given priority. It...
Turnto10.com
Frigid weather-related issues prompt school closures, virtual learning Monday
(WJAR) — This weekend's frigid temperatures prompted some Rhode Island schools to close or move to virtual learning on Monday. Middletown Superintendent Rosemarie Kraeger said three water pipes broke at J.H. Gaudet Middle School early Sunday morning. Students at Gaudet Middle School and Joseph Gaudet Learning Academy will have...
Turnto10.com
Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep's founding director, dies at 95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Trinity Repertory Company announced Monday that its founding director, Adrian Hall, passed away at 95 years old at his Van, Texas home over the weekend. Hall’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” has been a classic holiday tradition in Rhode Island for over 40 years....
Turnto10.com
Easton offers community support services after officer-involved shooting
(WJAR) — The town of Easton is offering community support services after an officer-involved shooting over the weekend. Authorities say 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths threatened to kill herself and police during a wellness check on Sunday. Officers responded to the home on Spooner Street after Griffiths' son called authorities requesting...
Turnto10.com
Providence man, 70, spends every day fundraising for Alzheimer's, raises over $48K
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Since 2003, 70-year-old Tommy Dwyer has made it his mission to help the Rhode Island chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Prior to taking on the task of volunteer fundraising, years before, he raised tens of thousands of dollars for muscular dystrophy. He never shies away...
