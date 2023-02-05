PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As people in Turkey and Syria dig through devastation from Tuesday's earthquake, locals with ties to that part of the world are trying to help. “Say a prayer. It doesn’t matter which religion you are, or beliefs, just send good vibes,” said Gokhan Vural, owner of Golden Crust Pizza in Providence.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 HOUR AGO