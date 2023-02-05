ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

Nonprofit organization joins search for NMB missing duck hunter

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A nonprofit organization has joined the search for a missing North Myrtle Beach duck hunter. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said Wings of Hope from Medford, Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization that specializes in aerial and underwater search and rescue. The...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Alabama Theatre celebrates 30 years in the Grand Strand with new production

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach is celebrating its 30-year anniversary in a special way!. They are introducing a new production titled "ICONIC", which the theatre says is a "multi-million dollar investment that will enhance the audience's experience and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in live entertainment."
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — One lucky player won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket Monday night. The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 11920 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet, according to lottery officials. Only one number stood between the winner and the fifth-largest jackpot of $754.6 million. The...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
wpde.com

CCSO searching for missing 16-year-old from McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a 16-year-old last seen on Feb. 1. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray shots. Deputies said she is a "habitual runaway" and...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy