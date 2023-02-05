Read full article on original website
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
wpde.com
Coastal Baseball Picked Fifth in the 2023 Sun Belt Baseball Preseason Poll
NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina baseball team received one first-place vote and was picked to finish fifth in the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches. The Chanticleers did not have a player selected to the preseason...
wpde.com
Dillon native Kevin Steele tapped as Alabama's new defensive coordinator, ESPN reports
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WPDE) — Kevin Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran who hails from Dillon, has been hired as defensive coordinator at the University of Alabama. ESPN, citing sources, reported the hire Sunday evening. Steele was previously the defensive coordinator at Miami. Before that, he was the defensive assistant at...
country1037fm.com
Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast
If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX Carolina
Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
wpde.com
Nonprofit organization joins search for NMB missing duck hunter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A nonprofit organization has joined the search for a missing North Myrtle Beach duck hunter. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said Wings of Hope from Medford, Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization that specializes in aerial and underwater search and rescue. The...
wpde.com
2 agencies continue search on 11th day for missing duck hunter from NMB area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two agencies are continuing to search for missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle Monday after he was last seen off the Little River Coast. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said they are actively searching the water along with Brunswick County on the eleventh day.
South Carolina Beach Ranked One Of The 'Deadliest' In America
Travel Lens found the 10 most hazardous beaches in the country, and one is right here in South Carolina.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Matthew James Henry, 15, reportedly ran away from his home in the Pawleys Island area. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Matthew was last...
wpde.com
Bowling, family entertainment center announces grand opening at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An exciting new venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall and will be opening soon. Stars and Strikes grand opening event will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers said the day will be packed with amazing discounts, giveaways,...
wpde.com
Alabama Theatre celebrates 30 years in the Grand Strand with new production
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach is celebrating its 30-year anniversary in a special way!. They are introducing a new production titled "ICONIC", which the theatre says is a "multi-million dollar investment that will enhance the audience's experience and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in live entertainment."
wpde.com
Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — One lucky player won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket Monday night. The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 11920 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet, according to lottery officials. Only one number stood between the winner and the fifth-largest jackpot of $754.6 million. The...
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
wpde.com
CCSO searching for missing 16-year-old from McClellanville
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a 16-year-old last seen on Feb. 1. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray shots. Deputies said she is a "habitual runaway" and...
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
Boats with possible balloon debris spotted in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted Sunday being transported on boats in North Myrtle Beach. Video from Brady Deal shows what could be debris from the balloon on boats at Johnny Causey Landing. News13 reached out to federal officials to confirm if what is seen […]
Officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Coroner: 35-year-old woman hit, killed by car in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old Georgetown woman was hit by a car and killed Sunday night on Highmarket Street in Georgetown County, authorities said. Wanda Michelle Chavis was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident near Redick Road, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. It happened at about 10:45 p.m. about […]
WYFF4.com
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
North Carolina beach among ‘deadliest’ in America
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
