Philadelphia, PA

Meet Six Farmers, Foragers, and Herbalists Leading Philly’s Urban Agriculture Revival

They're creating deeper connections with the earth and the community, and reimagining what urban wellness looks like. The world of urban agriculture has been getting increased national attention lately, from the popularity of TikToking forager Alexis Nikole Nelson (over four million followers!) to the COVID-inspired gardening boom and what folks are calling the “modern renaissance of herbalism.”
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - Imagine being 9 years old and already holding a high school diploma. That’s the case for David Balogun. The 9-year-old recently graduated from the Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg. David reportedly took classes remotely from his home in Bucks County. He said he enjoys...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County

Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
Fishtown’s West enters at-large race

Donavan West, a Fishtown resident, has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for City Council at large. West, 48, received his bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Penn State University and his master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University. As the founder and president of...
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!

First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday

CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain.  The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
“Help me! Mom, help me!”

“Tyre Nichols Cried in Anguish,” read the headline in The New York Times. “Soon Mr. Nichols was on the ground — not far from the home he shared with is mother and stepfather — crying out in anguish: ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’”. Reading those words...
Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia

If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
