billypenn.com
More than half of Philadelphia rec centers don’t actively use social media, leaving students in the dark about after-school opportunities
The majority of recreation centers in Philadelphia lack a regularly updated social media presence, which kids and teens say leads them to miss out on potential after-school activities. “Most of the time I hear stuff from my friend. Or my mom. If they don’t tell me, then that’s it,” Blair,...
citybiz.co
Watch Entrepreneur Nicole Kenney’s TEDx Talk on the Importance of ‘Aunties’ in Black Community
Nicole Kenney is on a mission to share the power of aunties. The Philly-based entrepreneur recently led a TEDx talk about the impact aunties — influential, mother-like figures — have had on her life, a thread that’s also inspired her work on tech platform, Hey, Auntie!. The...
fox29.com
Students from 2 Philadelphia schools recorded using racist language in social media video
PHILADELPHIA - Two Philadelphia schools are embroiled in controversy after students were seen in a social media video using racist language. FOX 29 is not showing the video, but it allegedly shows students making racist comments and spraying something on another girl whose face is painted black. Saint Hubert Catholic...
Chadds Ford Entrepreneur Spotlighted in Vogue for Main Line Boutique
Chadds Ford resident Beth Buccini is filling a gap that department and mono-designer stores can’t, writes Christina Binkley for Vogue. “I open where I feel there’s a void,” she said about her small independent chain Kirna Zabête. The multi-brand boutique has a location in Bryn Mawr.
Cooper Hospital Reportedly Uninvited Black Woman to Black History Month Expo Claiming Her Tea Did Not Fit the Cultural Theme
Here’s the “tea” on this invitation take-back. Philadelphia entrepreneur Felicia Harris-Williams, owner of Gynger Tea, said Cooper University Health Care uninvited her to be a vendor at a Black History Month expo, claiming her specialty teas were not a fit for their cultural theme. According to The...
Phillymag.com
Meet Six Farmers, Foragers, and Herbalists Leading Philly’s Urban Agriculture Revival
They're creating deeper connections with the earth and the community, and reimagining what urban wellness looks like. The world of urban agriculture has been getting increased national attention lately, from the popularity of TikToking forager Alexis Nikole Nelson (over four million followers!) to the COVID-inspired gardening boom and what folks are calling the “modern renaissance of herbalism.”
actionnews5.com
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - Imagine being 9 years old and already holding a high school diploma. That’s the case for David Balogun. The 9-year-old recently graduated from the Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg. David reportedly took classes remotely from his home in Bucks County. He said he enjoys...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
billypenn.com
Race to be Philly’s fiscal watchdog; House of Umoja doc inspires; Kensington Food Co-op reopens | Morning roundup
Race for city controller: Rhynhart’s deputy faces a crowd. City controller wasn’t originally supposed to be up for grabs this year. The city’s fiscal watchdog is usually voted into office two years after the mayor. Rhynhart’s resignation to run a mayoral campaign, however, triggered a special election....
Signed Jalen Hurts photograph stolen during ALS charity event in Philadelphia
The stolen photograph, worth around $500, was helping to raise thousands of dollars for various ALS organizations.
South Philly casino gives $750K to help finish city rehab of recreation center
Live! Casino in South Philadelphia will donate $750,000 to help complete the rebuild of a neighborhood park. The casino and city officials pulled out all the stops Tuesday to celebrate the donation.
Apartment Therapy
This Renter’s $1475 a Month, 600-Square-Foot Philly Two-Level Apartment Comes With a Cozy Fireplace
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Washington Square) Type of home: Apartment. Size: 600 square feet. Years lived in: 1 year, renting. Budget: $1475 a month...
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
Fishtown’s West enters at-large race
Donavan West, a Fishtown resident, has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for City Council at large. West, 48, received his bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Penn State University and his master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University. As the founder and president of...
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
N.J. university president and provost discriminated against Black dean, lawsuit alleges
A former dean at Thomas Edison State University in Trenton has filed a lawsuit against the college, claiming the university president and a top administrator discriminated against him and eventually forcing him out of his job because he is Black and has diabetes. Joseph Youngblood II, of Hopewell, said in...
Gunfire shakes area near Broad Street as students depart school
Philadelphia Police say that people inside two cars fired shots at each other Tuesday afternoon in an area near two schools and a youth choir practice facility, just as students were finishing their day.
The Philadelphia Citizen
“Help me! Mom, help me!”
“Tyre Nichols Cried in Anguish,” read the headline in The New York Times. “Soon Mr. Nichols was on the ground — not far from the home he shared with is mother and stepfather — crying out in anguish: ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’”. Reading those words...
pabucketlist.com
Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia
If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
