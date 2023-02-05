Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Opal Lee to become second African-American with portrait in the Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas - Non-stop is the best way to describe the life of Dr. Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth. Lee was the haymaker for the now federal holiday that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021. WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: (L-R) Ninety-four-year-old activist and retired...
keranews.org
'Grandmother of Juneteenth' Opal Lee to speak at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
Story updated Feb. 7, 12:45 p.m. Lee walked across the country from her home in Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., in 2016 to push for federal recognition of Juneteenth. As result of her efforts, President Joe Biden signed a bill in 2021 declaring it a national holiday. Since this accomplishment,...
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
CandysDirt.com
Dallas Association of Realtists Launch Homeownership Campaign For Black History Month
Only one week after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Congress passed The Fair Housing Act of 1968. The bill prohibited discrimination in the sale or rental of housing nationwide. Just seven years earlier in 1961, Black Americans were allowed to join the National Association of Realtors and use the industry group’s professional designation. But before there were Black Realtors, there were Realtists.
dallasexaminer.com
Black History and The Dallas Examiner
February is celebrated as Black History month. For years The Dallas Examiner has celebrated Black History by publishing stories and reflections of Blacks in Dallas of their experiences. We feel it was important for all citizens of Dallas to know the history of Blacks in Dallas. Black History is vital...
texasmetronews.com
Abandoned and forgotten: Dallas journalist reclaims history by restoring Black cemetery
Journalist Rodney Hawkins says he didn’t get a full picture of African American history from school. “I grew up in Plano and so I read in the history books in large part about slavery, it wasn’t that long of passages, maybe a chapter if we got that in the book,” he said. “But it never really registered with me that the history I was reading in those books, my direct connection to it.”
natureworldnews.com
Dallas Zoo Animals Missing, Dead, Injured
Recent reports from various news sources claimed that there are either missing, dead, or injured animals in the Dallas Zoo. A series of suspicious incidents that occurred at the Dallas Zoo over a short period resulted in the arrest of a suspect on Friday, Feb. 3, concerning the missing monkeys.
dallasexaminer.com
Zihair Douglas wins the MLK Jr. Oratory Competition
“Dr King’s dream and life’s work was to end segregation and to ensure our rights as citizens of the United States of America. Therefore, everything we do as individuals makes a difference,” stated Zihair Douglas, a fifth-grade student at Thomas L. Marsalis STEAM Academy, as part of his speech during the 31st annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition.
Why Was Someone Driving on the Freeway in Dallas With Their Hood Open?
Can someone please tell me just what the hell is going on here?. One thing the internet is good for is making me lose all faith in human beings. It seems like damn near every time I log on to Facebook or Twitter, I witness someone doing something really stupid.
texasmetronews.com
“A Heart for Others” Ladies Luncheon celebrates friendship, family and community
In celebration of Galentines’ Day, the JV McRae Foundation will host its inaugural “Heart for Others Ladies Luncheon” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Sixty Vines located in Dallas, TX. Influential author, filmmaker and producer, Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, will be the motivational keynote...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Baptist General Convention of Texas receives $28 million estate gift
The Baptist General Convention of Texas (Texas Baptists) in Dallas has announced a $28 million estate gift from William (Bill) and Janie Dukes. The gift to the Texas Baptist Missions Foundation will establish the William P. and Janie B. Dukes Endowment Fund, which, among other ministerial causes, will support efforts to start new churches, scholarships to students pursuing ministry at the Baylor University business school, and assistance to senior adults in Texas Baptists retirement centers.
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in Dallas
Researching the history of the hot dog is murkier than the water some are boiled in, but there is certainly no mistake that the wiener on a bun is a quintessential staple of ball games, circuses, amusement parks, and just about anywhere people are looking for an inexpensive and easy to eat meal.
papercitymag.com
The Best Boba Tea Shops in Dallas to Sip The Mega-Popular Asian Beverage
If you’ve ever indulged in boba tea (aka bubble tea), you know how addicting those chewy tapioca pearls can be. Beyond the classic sweet milk tea base, you can also opt for fruity creations, smoothies, and lighter, classic teas for your boba. There’s even a new trend called “Brown Sugar Pearl Milk” that looks absolutely delicious. A Tawainese invention of the 1980s, the customizable, aesthetically pleasing tea drink has surged in popularity across the U.S. with the help of Gen Z and social media. In Dallas, the bubble tea craze is clear. To help you find the best local spots to slurp some pearls, we’ve rounded the eight best boba tea shops across North Texas.
These Texas cities among best in US economically for Black Americans: Study
New year comes with new financial goals and no matter who you are, it's important to strive for financial stability.
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas extends Be Citation Free in 2023 initiative
Court and Detention Services is extending its campaign to help people with unresolved low-level warrants to become citation free. Now through Feb. 8, warrant fees will be resolved when a respondent donates a package of three or more socks. Socks must be dropped off with a court clerk before seeing a judge. All socks will be donated to the Office of Homeless Solutions who in turn will donate as they deem appropriate.
City of Dallas opens applications for its Senior Home Repair Program
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is offering funding for home repairs, specifically for moderate to low-income senior citizens. The Senior Home Repair Program is currently accepting applications for seniors 65 and older. The program finances residential repairs and/or upgrades, via a city funded grant. Eligible applicants can receive up to $10,000 in services, including heating or AC repair, roofing, wheelchair ramp upgrades and other services. The home repair program is accepting applications until March 3. The city's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization (DHNR) coordinates the repair program, along with determining who will receive the grants. The funds are not loans, so eligible recipients will not have to repay the money. The DHNR also provides other housing assistance support for Dallas homeowners, including home improvement and preservation. Click here for more information.
dmagazine.com
Faces of Bariatric Surgery
If you’re like most Americans, each new year brings a renewed focus on health. From working out to eating a healthy diet and the most popular resolution—losing weight—many of us make the same commitments and struggle with the same challenges of following through. But when it comes to achieving a healthy weight, you don’t just want a successful year, right? You want a successful life! No more starting over every new year! No more getting stuck in the start-over cycle!
Newswest9.com
Inside Texas Politics: How an exciting Dallas construction project is suddenly $20M short in funding
Plus: Is this the year Texas lawmakers eliminate the STAAR test from public schools? What about Democrats in Congress who are pushing to pass the George Floyd Act?
These are 2023’s best steakhouses in Dallas: report
With the new year setting in, Valentine's Day is coming up quicker than you may realize and it's always a good time to take your significant other to an amazing steakhouse and there's truly no better city than Dallas when it comes to steak.
texasstandard.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn’t take long for spectators to notice Ford’s head bobbing and fist pumping.
Comments / 0