KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
CandysDirt.com

Dallas Association of Realtists Launch Homeownership Campaign For Black History Month

Only one week after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Congress passed The Fair Housing Act of 1968. The bill prohibited discrimination in the sale or rental of housing nationwide. Just seven years earlier in 1961, Black Americans were allowed to join the National Association of Realtors and use the industry group’s professional designation. But before there were Black Realtors, there were Realtists.
dallasexaminer.com

Black History and The Dallas Examiner

February is celebrated as Black History month. For years The Dallas Examiner has celebrated Black History by publishing stories and reflections of Blacks in Dallas of their experiences. We feel it was important for all citizens of Dallas to know the history of Blacks in Dallas. Black History is vital...
texasmetronews.com

Abandoned and forgotten: Dallas journalist reclaims history by restoring Black cemetery

Journalist Rodney Hawkins says he didn’t get a full picture of African American history from school. “I grew up in Plano and so I read in the history books in large part about slavery, it wasn’t that long of passages, maybe a chapter if we got that in the book,” he said. “But it never really registered with me that the history I was reading in those books, my direct connection to it.”
natureworldnews.com

Dallas Zoo Animals Missing, Dead, Injured

Recent reports from various news sources claimed that there are either missing, dead, or injured animals in the Dallas Zoo. A series of suspicious incidents that occurred at the Dallas Zoo over a short period resulted in the arrest of a suspect on Friday, Feb. 3, concerning the missing monkeys.
dallasexaminer.com

Zihair Douglas wins the MLK Jr. Oratory Competition

“Dr King’s dream and life’s work was to end segregation and to ensure our rights as citizens of the United States of America. Therefore, everything we do as individuals makes a difference,” stated Zihair Douglas, a fifth-grade student at Thomas L. Marsalis STEAM Academy, as part of his speech during the 31st annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition.
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Baptist General Convention of Texas receives $28 million estate gift

The Baptist General Convention of Texas (Texas Baptists) in Dallas has announced a $28 million estate gift from William (Bill) and Janie Dukes. The gift to the Texas Baptist Missions Foundation will establish the William P. and Janie B. Dukes Endowment Fund, which, among other ministerial causes, will support efforts to start new churches, scholarships to students pursuing ministry at the Baylor University business school, and assistance to senior adults in Texas Baptists retirement centers.
Steven Doyle

Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in Dallas

Researching the history of the hot dog is murkier than the water some are boiled in, but there is certainly no mistake that the wiener on a bun is a quintessential staple of ball games, circuses, amusement parks, and just about anywhere people are looking for an inexpensive and easy to eat meal.
papercitymag.com

The Best Boba Tea Shops in Dallas to Sip The Mega-Popular Asian Beverage

If you’ve ever indulged in boba tea (aka bubble tea), you know how addicting those chewy tapioca pearls can be. Beyond the classic sweet milk tea base, you can also opt for fruity creations, smoothies, and lighter, classic teas for your boba. There’s even a new trend called “Brown Sugar Pearl Milk” that looks absolutely delicious. A Tawainese invention of the 1980s, the customizable, aesthetically pleasing tea drink has surged in popularity across the U.S. with the help of Gen Z and social media. In Dallas, the bubble tea craze is clear. To help you find the best local spots to slurp some pearls, we’ve rounded the eight best boba tea shops across North Texas.
dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas extends Be Citation Free in 2023 initiative

Court and Detention Services is extending its campaign to help people with unresolved low-level warrants to become citation free. Now through Feb. 8, warrant fees will be resolved when a respondent donates a package of three or more socks. Socks must be dropped off with a court clerk before seeing a judge. All socks will be donated to the Office of Homeless Solutions who in turn will donate as they deem appropriate.
CBS DFW

City of Dallas opens applications for its Senior Home Repair Program

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is offering funding for home repairs, specifically for moderate to low-income senior citizens. The Senior Home Repair Program is currently accepting applications for seniors 65 and older. The program finances residential repairs and/or upgrades, via a city funded grant. Eligible applicants can receive up to $10,000 in services, including heating or AC repair, roofing, wheelchair ramp upgrades and other services. The home repair program is accepting applications until March 3. The city's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization (DHNR) coordinates the repair program, along with determining who will receive the grants. The funds are not loans, so eligible recipients will not have to repay the money. The DHNR also provides other housing assistance support for Dallas homeowners, including home improvement and preservation. Click here for more information.
dmagazine.com

Faces of Bariatric Surgery

If you’re like most Americans, each new year brings a renewed focus on health. From working out to eating a healthy diet and the most popular resolution—losing weight—many of us make the same commitments and struggle with the same challenges of following through. But when it comes to achieving a healthy weight, you don’t just want a successful year, right? You want a successful life! No more starting over every new year! No more getting stuck in the start-over cycle!
