Jonesboro, AR

Nonprofit organization joins search for NMB missing duck hunter

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A nonprofit organization has joined the search for a missing North Myrtle Beach duck hunter. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said Wings of Hope from Medford, Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization that specializes in aerial and underwater search and rescue. The...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alabama Theatre celebrates 30 years in the Grand Strand with new production

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach is celebrating its 30-year anniversary in a special way!. They are introducing a new production titled "ICONIC", which the theatre says is a "multi-million dollar investment that will enhance the audience's experience and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in live entertainment."
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
HCS approves modular classrooms as campuses deal with overcrowding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Six-hundred-sixty -- that's how many new students Horry County Schools is expecting to see added across the district next school year. However, the school board is pairing a new method, with a familiar solution, to solve the expected overcrowding. On Monday night, the board...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — One lucky player won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket Monday night. The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 11920 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet, according to lottery officials. Only one number stood between the winner and the fifth-largest jackpot of $754.6 million. The...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Savannah police seek info on truck that struck Myrtle Beach couple, fled scene

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are seeking information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two pedestrians at Liberty and Montgomery streets Monday night. Officers responded to the intersection around 8:30 p.m. to discover a man and woman from Myrtle Beach, S.C., suffering from injuries consistent...
SAVANNAH, GA
Kids to compete in Myrtle Beach Lego tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Lego Tournament is coming up this weekend in Horry County. The tournament is Saturday at Studio 43*19 Art Playground in the Myrtle Beach area. Kids will essentially use Legos as an art canvas and have 10 minutes each round to build their creations.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Marlboro County town makes progress catching up on audits

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Town of Clio has made progress in catching up on past audits to be submitted to the state's treasurer's office, according to a spokesperson from the treasurer's office. Clio is among a list of municipalities deemed delinquent by the South Carolina...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Official photos released of Chinese balloon being recovered off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Official photos have been released of the Chinese surveillance balloon being recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach. The U.S. Navy said sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 "is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for freedom of movement; builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the homeland."
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
2 stabbed during fight at Lumberton restaurant: Police

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people were stabbed during a fight at a restaurant in Lumberton Tuesday. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded to a report of a fight inside La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 2950 W 5th Street. According to a report, the fight had been broken...
LUMBERTON, NC
Protest hearing to be held regarding Atlantic Beach runoff winner

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A protest hearing will be held Monday for the results of the Atlantic Beach special runoff election, which was held in January. John David was certified as the official winner, but some still have questions regarding his residency. David's ballot was originally challenged because...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
1 person injured, 2 homes struck in Florence shooting

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered minor injuries and two homes were struck with bullets in a shooting early Tuesday morning off of Gilbert Drive in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. There’s not a lot of additional information available...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Vehicle crashes into building in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle crashed into a building in Longs Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:57 a.m. to the 7000 block of Highway 90. No injuries were reported, crews said. There was minor damage to the building.
LONGS, SC

