Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpde.com
Coastal Baseball Picked Fifth in the 2023 Sun Belt Baseball Preseason Poll
NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina baseball team received one first-place vote and was picked to finish fifth in the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches. The Chanticleers did not have a player selected to the preseason...
wpde.com
Dillon native Kevin Steele tapped as Alabama's new defensive coordinator, ESPN reports
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WPDE) — Kevin Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran who hails from Dillon, has been hired as defensive coordinator at the University of Alabama. ESPN, citing sources, reported the hire Sunday evening. Steele was previously the defensive coordinator at Miami. Before that, he was the defensive assistant at...
wpde.com
Nonprofit organization joins search for NMB missing duck hunter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A nonprofit organization has joined the search for a missing North Myrtle Beach duck hunter. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said Wings of Hope from Medford, Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization that specializes in aerial and underwater search and rescue. The...
wpde.com
Bowling, family entertainment center announces grand opening at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An exciting new venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall and will be opening soon. Stars and Strikes grand opening event will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers said the day will be packed with amazing discounts, giveaways,...
wpde.com
2 agencies continue search on 11th day for missing duck hunter from NMB area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two agencies are continuing to search for missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle Monday after he was last seen off the Little River Coast. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said they are actively searching the water along with Brunswick County on the eleventh day.
wpde.com
Alabama Theatre celebrates 30 years in the Grand Strand with new production
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach is celebrating its 30-year anniversary in a special way!. They are introducing a new production titled "ICONIC", which the theatre says is a "multi-million dollar investment that will enhance the audience's experience and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in live entertainment."
wpde.com
HCS approves modular classrooms as campuses deal with overcrowding
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Six-hundred-sixty -- that's how many new students Horry County Schools is expecting to see added across the district next school year. However, the school board is pairing a new method, with a familiar solution, to solve the expected overcrowding. On Monday night, the board...
wpde.com
Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — One lucky player won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket Monday night. The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 11920 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet, according to lottery officials. Only one number stood between the winner and the fifth-largest jackpot of $754.6 million. The...
wpde.com
Savannah police seek info on truck that struck Myrtle Beach couple, fled scene
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are seeking information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two pedestrians at Liberty and Montgomery streets Monday night. Officers responded to the intersection around 8:30 p.m. to discover a man and woman from Myrtle Beach, S.C., suffering from injuries consistent...
wpde.com
Kids to compete in Myrtle Beach Lego tournament
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Lego Tournament is coming up this weekend in Horry County. The tournament is Saturday at Studio 43*19 Art Playground in the Myrtle Beach area. Kids will essentially use Legos as an art canvas and have 10 minutes each round to build their creations.
wpde.com
Marlboro County town makes progress catching up on audits
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Town of Clio has made progress in catching up on past audits to be submitted to the state's treasurer's office, according to a spokesperson from the treasurer's office. Clio is among a list of municipalities deemed delinquent by the South Carolina...
wpde.com
Chinese balloon debris recovered off Carolina coast, official confirms
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Pieces of the Chinese balloon have been recovered as clean-up efforts continue off the Carolina coast Monday, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC news. A senior defense and senior military official said ships were out after the balloon was shot down over the ocean...
wpde.com
Goats on 'Goat Island' will not return to Murrells Inlet this year
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The beloved goats on Goat Island in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the 2023 season. Al Hitchcock, the owner of Drunken Jack's Restaurant and Lounge, said on Facebook that "relocating the goats on and off the island is stressful for them." He...
wpde.com
Official photos released of Chinese balloon being recovered off Myrtle Beach coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Official photos have been released of the Chinese surveillance balloon being recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach. The U.S. Navy said sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 "is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for freedom of movement; builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the homeland."
wpde.com
4 taken to hospital, lanes blocked after crash in Forestbrook community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were taken to the hospital and lanes are blocked after a four-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:03 a.m. to the area of Clay Pond Road and Wesley Street in the Forestbrook Community.
wpde.com
2 stabbed during fight at Lumberton restaurant: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people were stabbed during a fight at a restaurant in Lumberton Tuesday. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded to a report of a fight inside La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 2950 W 5th Street. According to a report, the fight had been broken...
wpde.com
Protest hearing to be held regarding Atlantic Beach runoff winner
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A protest hearing will be held Monday for the results of the Atlantic Beach special runoff election, which was held in January. John David was certified as the official winner, but some still have questions regarding his residency. David's ballot was originally challenged because...
wpde.com
1 person injured, 2 homes struck in Florence shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered minor injuries and two homes were struck with bullets in a shooting early Tuesday morning off of Gilbert Drive in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. There’s not a lot of additional information available...
wpde.com
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
wpde.com
Vehicle crashes into building in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle crashed into a building in Longs Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:57 a.m. to the 7000 block of Highway 90. No injuries were reported, crews said. There was minor damage to the building.
Comments / 0