Here’re the winning $700M Powerball jackpot numbers

By Laura Morrison
 3 days ago

**Related Video Above: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lakewood in November.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — No one has won a Powerball jackpot in the new year, and now the prize is the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the estimated jackpot of $700 million, with a cash option of $375.7 million.

The weekend winning numbers are:

2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and the Powerball 10. The Power Play is 2X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the jackpot right here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here.

