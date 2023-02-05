Read full article on original website
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
pix11.com
Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman
pix11.com
Multiple people hurt in Queens construction accident
pix11.com
Grab a slice this National Pizza Day at these NY spots, according to Yelp
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Did your favorite pizzeria make the cut?. Yelp released its “Top 100 Places for Pizza” in the US and it may come as a guiding light on where to grab a slice of delicious pizza for National Pizza Day. Seven restaurants across New...
Morristown's Imani Glover Found
The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
therealdeal.com
Say goodnight to these Bed Bath & Beyond stores
Veteran shoppers of Bed Bath & Beyond know not to throw out its ubiquitous coupons, even if they expired years ago: The stores will always take them. Unless the stores themselves have expired, which many across the country are doing as the chain hurtles toward bankruptcy. In Manhattan, two previously...
pix11.com
NYC takes aim at illegal cannabis shops
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
pix11.com
Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A
pix11.com
Gun violence plaguing NYC, politician says
Fire rips through several businesses in Plainfield, NJ
Firefighters are battling a huge blaze that ripped through several businesses in New Jersey Tuesday.
Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported.
Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice in her hometown
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. “I can come here and be colorful and be myself and really put my personality on display and have a great time,” said Webb. Webb brings dental health and total body wellness to many families in […]
pix11.com
Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ
pix11.com
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
On a day with Rutgers’ biggest booster, it’s raining Andy Katz and dogged adulation
NEW YORK — The Rutgers bus pulls into Madison Square Garden without any fanfare. Security has ensured a safe and quiet arrival, but there’s one heckler banging on the glass door. He’s there to greet the men’s basketball team. He doesn’t wear scarlet. His blue sport coat stands out against the gleaming white charter bus.
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
This is officially the oldest town in NJ
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
‘You’re never going to find her’: Mom vanishes after meeting Bronx man online
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (PIX11) — When Lynn Kim left her Michigan home on New Year’s Eve 2022, her ex-husband and his sister tried to talk some sense into her. “Don’t go to New York and meet some guy you never met,” Nicholas Anderson recalled his sister saying. “They’re going to find you dead somewhere.” Within a week, […]
pix11.com
Police shoot, critically injure armed man
