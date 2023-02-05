ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman

Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Multiple people hurt in Queens construction accident

Five contractors were injured when a rebar cage tipped over on them at a Queens construction project Monday morning, according to preliminary information on the investigation, officials said. Multiple people hurt in Queens construction accident. Five contractors were injured when a rebar cage tipped over on them at a Queens...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Morristown's Imani Glover Found

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
MORRISTOWN, NJ
therealdeal.com

Say goodnight to these Bed Bath & Beyond stores

Veteran shoppers of Bed Bath & Beyond know not to throw out its ubiquitous coupons, even if they expired years ago: The stores will always take them. Unless the stores themselves have expired, which many across the country are doing as the chain hurtles toward bankruptcy. In Manhattan, two previously...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC takes aim at illegal cannabis shops

Hundreds of smoke shops in Manhattan could be evicted for illegal cannabis sales, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday. Hundreds of smoke shops in Manhattan could be evicted for illegal cannabis sales, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday. Laugh this Valentine’s Day at ‘Love in the Bronx’...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A

Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
YONKERS, NY
pix11.com

Gun violence plaguing NYC, politician says

In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City. In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice in her hometown

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. “I can come here and be colorful and be myself and really put my personality on display and have a great time,” said Webb. Webb brings dental health and total body wellness to many families in […]
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ

Looking ahead, you can expect temperatures to remain above normal for the entire upcoming week. Afternoon highs will reach the low 50s Monday and Wednesday, although we will briefly drop into the 40s on Tuesday as a few showers move through. Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ. Looking ahead,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake

A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday.  A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street.  On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

This is officially the oldest town in NJ

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Police shoot, critically injure armed man

Four officers fired their weapons in the Bronx, striking the man multiple times near East 153rd Street and Grand Concourse, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Police shoot, critically injure armed man. Four officers fired their weapons in the...
BRONX, NY

