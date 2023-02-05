ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Who Saw This Coming? Penguins Win, 2-1, in OT

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 25 games this season. They’ll probably win at least another dozen or so before its over. But it’s unlikely they’ll have another victory as unlikely as the 2-1 decision they earned in overtime against Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

NHL Buzz: Brodin out for Wild against Stars

Kane, Toews miss practice for Blackhawks; Barkov game-time decision for Panthers on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Jonas Brodin will not play for the Wild against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, BSN, BSWI, SN) because of a lower-body injury.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

Dominik Hasek slams NHL, Gary Bettman for giving spotlight to Alex Ovechkin's son at NHL All-Star weekend

Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has once again called out the NHL for giving a spotlight to Russian players during the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. During the 2023 NHL Skills Competition on Friday night, Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby teamed up in the Breakaway Challenge. The pair of NHL legends skated down the ice with Ovechkin's 4-year-old son, Sergei, and let him swat the puck past legendary goaltender Roberto Luongo and into the net.
NHL

Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume

Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for February 7

* After being named MVP at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, Matthew Tkachuk skated to a five-point performance to join Mario Lemieux on a unique list and surpass the 70-point mark on the season in the process. * The Devils captured their eighth overtime win of 2022-23 - one...
NHL

Tkachuk named NHL's First Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Feb. 6, 2023) - Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk , Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 5. FIRST STAR - MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Representing the...
NHL

Letang, Penguins defeat Avalanche in OT after tying it late in 3rd

PITTSBURGH -- Kris Letang scored with 1:24 left in overtime after Bryan Rust tied it late in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Letang scored glove side from the left face-off circle after receiving...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Stadium Series ice truck arrives ahead of Capitals-Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NHL mobile refrigeration truck rolled onto the concourse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, the first step toward the build out of the rink for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will take place Feb. 18, when...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

NHL On Tap: Lightning, Panthers resume Battle of Florida

Horvat's new chapter with Islanders; heavy lifting begins for Flames. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Monday. Battle of Florida back in business. The fun and...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Kings swing trade with Nets for forward Edwards, cash

The Kings have made their first move of trade deadline week. Sacramento has acquired 22-year-old forward Kessler Edwards and cash in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau, the team announced Wednesday morning. The Kings also waived Deonte Burton. Shams Charania of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Teams have called Celtics about Grant Williams' availability

The Boston Celtics reportedly are looking to add ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but would they give up a rotation player to get a deal done?. The Celtics have a solid eight-man core that has powered Boston to an NBA-best 37-16 record entering Monday, so you could make the case that Brad Stevens should just look to add on the margins while keeping that core intact.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Frank, Capitals prospect, shines at AHL Skills Competition

LAVAL, Quebec -- Some of the NHL's top future talent put their skills on display at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic at Place Bell on Sunday. The Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference 16-10 in the AHL Skills Competition, which consisted of seven events, with players earning "goals" for their conference by winning each individual head-to-head criterion.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Why Kings' miserable loss to Pelicans 'a great thing' to Brown

Miserable. Inexcusable. Embarrassing. Those are just some of the words to describe the Kings’ 136-104 blowout loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The 32-point defeat was their largest loss of the season. But Mike Brown thinks the loss could turn out to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Super Bowl food 2023: Appetizer, entrée, and dessert ideas for Super Bowl LVII inspired by the Eagles and Chiefs

As the countdown continues toward Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are getting their game plans set. But while they go over their plays, the rest of America goes over their menus in preparation for the big day. When it comes to the Super Bowl, everything is always the best — the best teams, the best performers and, of course, the best food.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy