Who Saw This Coming? Penguins Win, 2-1, in OT
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 25 games this season. They’ll probably win at least another dozen or so before its over. But it’s unlikely they’ll have another victory as unlikely as the 2-1 decision they earned in overtime against Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. The...
Letang's OT winner caps rally as Penguins stun Avalanche 2-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins talked about hitting reset following a wildly uneven first half of the season. Perhaps no player wanted a fresh start more than Kris Letang. The veteran defenseman's nightmarish last two months included the death of his father, a stroke due to a rare...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Brodin out for Wild against Stars
Kane, Toews miss practice for Blackhawks; Barkov game-time decision for Panthers on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Jonas Brodin will not play for the Wild against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, BSN, BSWI, SN) because of a lower-body injury.
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Dylan Larkin looks back on All-Star weekend, meeting Wayne Gretzky, proving he belongs
DETROIT — Dylan Larkin had five good reasons to be named MVP of the NHL All-Star Game, but the Red Wings captain said a brotherly battle kept him from protesting the award. Matthew Tkachuk won the honor, which came with a Honda truck. Larkin said Matthew and Brady Tkachuk were arguing about the car, and where it was ultimately heading.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Changing NHL playoff format would keep things fresh, but Maple Leafs still wouldn't win
Sidney Crosby says he’d like to see the NHL playoff format switched to seeding the teams in each conference from 1 through 8. That’s instead of playing within divisions (allowing for the possible crossover of a wild card) for the first two rounds. This met with manic approval...
CBS Sports
Dominik Hasek slams NHL, Gary Bettman for giving spotlight to Alex Ovechkin's son at NHL All-Star weekend
Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has once again called out the NHL for giving a spotlight to Russian players during the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. During the 2023 NHL Skills Competition on Friday night, Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby teamed up in the Breakaway Challenge. The pair of NHL legends skated down the ice with Ovechkin's 4-year-old son, Sergei, and let him swat the puck past legendary goaltender Roberto Luongo and into the net.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for February 7
* After being named MVP at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, Matthew Tkachuk skated to a five-point performance to join Mario Lemieux on a unique list and surpass the 70-point mark on the season in the process. * The Devils captured their eighth overtime win of 2022-23 - one...
NHL
Tkachuk named NHL's First Star of the Week
NEW YORK (Feb. 6, 2023) - Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk , Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 5. FIRST STAR - MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Representing the...
NHL
Letang, Penguins defeat Avalanche in OT after tying it late in 3rd
PITTSBURGH -- Kris Letang scored with 1:24 left in overtime after Bryan Rust tied it late in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Letang scored glove side from the left face-off circle after receiving...
NHL
Stadium Series ice truck arrives ahead of Capitals-Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NHL mobile refrigeration truck rolled onto the concourse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, the first step toward the build out of the rink for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will take place Feb. 18, when...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Lightning, Panthers resume Battle of Florida
Horvat's new chapter with Islanders; heavy lifting begins for Flames. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Monday. Battle of Florida back in business. The fun and...
NBC Sports
Kings swing trade with Nets for forward Edwards, cash
The Kings have made their first move of trade deadline week. Sacramento has acquired 22-year-old forward Kessler Edwards and cash in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau, the team announced Wednesday morning. The Kings also waived Deonte Burton. Shams Charania of...
NBC Sports
Report: Teams have called Celtics about Grant Williams' availability
The Boston Celtics reportedly are looking to add ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but would they give up a rotation player to get a deal done?. The Celtics have a solid eight-man core that has powered Boston to an NBA-best 37-16 record entering Monday, so you could make the case that Brad Stevens should just look to add on the margins while keeping that core intact.
NHL
Frank, Capitals prospect, shines at AHL Skills Competition
LAVAL, Quebec -- Some of the NHL's top future talent put their skills on display at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic at Place Bell on Sunday. The Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference 16-10 in the AHL Skills Competition, which consisted of seven events, with players earning "goals" for their conference by winning each individual head-to-head criterion.
NBC Sports
Why Kings' miserable loss to Pelicans 'a great thing' to Brown
Miserable. Inexcusable. Embarrassing. Those are just some of the words to describe the Kings’ 136-104 blowout loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The 32-point defeat was their largest loss of the season. But Mike Brown thinks the loss could turn out to...
Joel Embiid on Sixers’ Struggles to Stay Locked In vs. Knicks
After the Sixers dropped their Sunday night game against the Knicks, Joel Embiid discussed the team's struggles.
NBC Sports
Super Bowl food 2023: Appetizer, entrée, and dessert ideas for Super Bowl LVII inspired by the Eagles and Chiefs
As the countdown continues toward Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are getting their game plans set. But while they go over their plays, the rest of America goes over their menus in preparation for the big day. When it comes to the Super Bowl, everything is always the best — the best teams, the best performers and, of course, the best food.
