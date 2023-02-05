ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

William Coyle
3d ago

837 young men and women being drawn closer in their walk with Jesus instead of walking further down the dark roads of this world. such a blessing

22
Michael Newby
3d ago

Things would change if you'd stop lying to them and tell them the truth about the religion.

12
 

fox17.com

'Thanks for the memories': Beloved Kentucky drive-in theater closes

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WZTV) — As development grows in a small southern Kentucky town, a family-owned business that started in the 1960s is closing the curtain. Franklin Drive-In says they will no longer operate as a drive-in theater, saying the location at 6250 Nashville Road has "changed so much." "There...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
BEREA, KY
jpinews.com

From Heartbreak To Hope – USOA Mrs. Kentucky On A Mission To Serve

Even on a cloudy day United States of America’s Mrs. Kentucky, Erica Ann Hildreth, radiates sunshine. Her authentic joy is on full display with her positive demeanor, sparkling eyes, and bright smile. She displays no indication that her life has been filled with struggle, but in fact, Erica is a survivor of tragedy, despair, and heartbreak.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
garrardcentralrecord.com

Kentucky Crafted Market returns to Kentucky Horse Park March 11-12

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 6, 2023) — The Kentucky Crafted Market, the Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event, featuring the best visual art and craft in the commonwealth, will return March 11-12 to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington. This year’s event marks the 40th anniversary of...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky professor on Chinese balloon: 'People got way too excited'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A University of Kentucky professor says there’s no reason to panic over the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military off the Carolina coast on Saturday. Throughout the week, though, many people argued the balloon should’ve been shot down sooner,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?

For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. 127 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, KENTUCKY

HUSTONVILLE, KY (February 7, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 8:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on U.S. 127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky counties, cities increasingly adopting ordinances to regulate solar energy projects

A new interactive map shows Kentucky counties and cities that have in recent years adopted ordinances to regulate solar projects amid rising interest by solar developers in establishing installations throughout the state. The online map, created by the Kentucky Office of Energy Policy, highlights county and city governments that have created ordinances to provide a […] The post Kentucky counties, cities increasingly adopting ordinances to regulate solar energy projects appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Post 5 Warn Public of Scam

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (02/07/2023) – Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. This Citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience, all while gaining access to the citizen's bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account and the bank teller was able to close that account.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
kentuckytoday.com

COVID-19 report shows everything on decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was some encouraging news in the weekly COVID-19 report that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Monday afternoon, as all the metrics saw declines over the past seven days. The Feb. 6 report says there were 5,665 new cases in the...
KENTUCKY STATE

