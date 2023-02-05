ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Deputies discover two dead in a Lexington Downs Drive home

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

A man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Eastern Pines area outside Greenville, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Lexington Downs Drive at 1:14 p.m. Saturday, the office reported. The home is located in the Wellington Ridge subdivision off Portertown Road.

When the deputies entered the residence, they discovered William Oscar Small, 62, and Heather Davenport Small, 44, both dead from gunshot wounds, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The release did not say how the two were related.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, the release said, and there were no signs of forced entry to the home. The release said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide. The investigation continues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Suspicious death of juvenile in Nashville under investigation

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 8-year-old taken to the hospital with severe injuries died. The sheriff’s office was notified around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that the juvenile was at the hospital. They say they were notified before they arrived that the child had died.
NASHVILLE, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary

Firearms are now the leading cause of death in children according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Firearms are now the leading cause of death in children according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Eastern Carolina agencies facing staffing shortages. Updated: 4 hours ago. Eastern Carolina agencies facing staffing shortages. Bethel police...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Teen arrested in Kinston after shots fired into home

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested and is facing numerous charges after a home was struck by gunfire. Malachi McBride, 18, had warrants out for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from an incident that happened on Jan. 16 around 10 p.m. at the 2100 block of West Road […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Man facing burglary, larceny charges after breaking into home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing charges after Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he broke into a home while a couple slept. Deputies got a call last Saturday just before 4 a.m. to a home on Joseph Place for a burglary. The homeowners said they were asleep and awoke to someone […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Teen charged in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged in a shooting last month in Kinston where shots were fired into a home with people inside. Police said that Malachi McBride turned himself in today for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened back...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies

A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. Nash County grandmother charged with murder in beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a grandmother and charged her with murder in...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

17-year-old arrested in La Grange shooting, second suspect wanted

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies arrested a 17-year-old on Monday night in connection to a La Grange shooting that happened Friday night, according to a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office press release. The juvenile was arrested at a residence on the 300 block of College Street in Kinston. The suspect is being placed in a juvenile […]
LA GRANGE, NC
WITN

Deputies searching for missing Nash County man

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in finding a missing man. Albert Stell II was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Monday. Nash County deputies said the 24-year-old man left walking from a home in the 6800 block of Racetrack Road, outside of Castalia, and hasn’t been seen since.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Maysville man facing multiple drug charges after Onslow Co. arrest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday. Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WRAL

17-year-old charged with attempted murder after NC shooting

LA GRANGE, N.C. — A 17-year-old is in custody following the Feb. 3 shooting of a man in La Grange. The teenager was taken into custody Monday at a home on College Street in Kinston following the Feb. 3 shooting of a 20-year-old man on Cypress Grove Drive. According...
LA GRANGE, NC
WITN

Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

No seatbelt and strong odor of marijuana lands man in jail for ‘shrooms’ in Halifax County, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said. The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released the name of a man shot and killed on a Bethel street Friday afternoon. Police Chief William Rhodes says 21-year-old Qua-Jhaun Callands was killed outside a home on West Moore Drive around 2:45 p.m. The man’s body was lying in the grass near...
BETHEL, NC
cbs17

Police identify man killed in weekend shooting at Rocky Mount motel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was shot to death at a Rocky Mount motel. The Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday said Damien Williams was killed in the shooting Sunday night at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard. Police also said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy