Deputies discover two dead in a Lexington Downs Drive home

A man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Eastern Pines area outside Greenville, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Lexington Downs Drive at 1:14 p.m. Saturday, the office reported. The home is located in the Wellington Ridge subdivision off Portertown Road.

When the deputies entered the residence, they discovered William Oscar Small, 62, and Heather Davenport Small, 44, both dead from gunshot wounds, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The release did not say how the two were related.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, the release said, and there were no signs of forced entry to the home. The release said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide. The investigation continues.