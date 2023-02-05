Smithville firefighters rescue man from burning home

Smithville firefighters rescued a man from his burning home Saturday afternoon.

Crews arrived around 3:30 p.m. at 132nd Street and North Prospect Avenue after the homeowner reported his living room was on fire and he was trapped.

Firefighters were able to enter the home, control the fire and “quickly” search for the man, per the Smithville Area Fire Protection District .

Once located, the victim was rescued and transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is said to be in critical condition.

Over the course of the fire, Kearney Fire Protection District personnel assisted at the scene.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is being handled by the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

