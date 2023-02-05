Heading into the middle of the week here are all the Georgia Bulldogs news updates you need to get caught up on the stories surrounding the Dawgs. Kirby Smart is looking to keep the cabinet stocked with quality quarterbacks, offering four-star in-state signal-caller Jake Merklinger out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Ga. Currently, Merklinger is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the class of 2024, and the No. 81 overall player per 247 Sports.

