tdalabamamag.com
David Pollack believes Alabama is trying to dethrone Georgia as the king of college football
During the national championship broadcast, former Georgia linebacker David Pollack proclaimed the Bulldogs to be the standard of college football directly in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban nonetheless. Georgia proved worthy of those statements that night when it throttled TCU to claim its second consecutive championship title and...
Georgia Bulldogs news: 4-Star in-state QB gets offer, Buckeyes felt UGA was ‘fat and lazy’, more
Heading into the middle of the week here are all the Georgia Bulldogs news updates you need to get caught up on the stories surrounding the Dawgs. Kirby Smart is looking to keep the cabinet stocked with quality quarterbacks, offering four-star in-state signal-caller Jake Merklinger out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Ga. Currently, Merklinger is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the class of 2024, and the No. 81 overall player per 247 Sports.
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Offer 4-star In-State Quarterback
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have just offered one of the top 2024 quarterback prospects across the South. That would be in-state signal-caller, Jake Merklinger. A Savannah, Georgia native out of Calvary Day School, Merklinger is a strong-armed quarterback at 6-foot-2 195-pounds and the first 2024...
Red and Black
Former Georgia tennis star Lilly Kimbell dies at 31
Lilly Kimbell, a former University of Georgia women’s tennis player, died on Sunday. She was 31 years old. "We were stunned and heartbroken to learn of Lilly passing away," Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace said. "I will always remember how she helped create a culture of excellence with her attitude and work ethic. Lilly was a fantastic teammate and was always smiling and laughing during practice and matches.”
texashsfootball.com
Georgia Bulldogs Target Atascocita Standout
Every recruiting cycle, the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs offers a pair of scholarships to running backs. This spring, Atascocita four-star standout Tory Blaylock received an offer from the prestigious gridiron program. A native of Humble, Blaylock is only a sophomore and is already fielding scholarships from local programs Houston, Texas Tech, and UT, as well as powerhouses Notre Dame and Tennessee. Blaylock originally made the recruitment radar after former Dallas Cowboys DeMarco Murray personally recruited Blaylock for his alma mater at Oklahoma.
WGAU
AD Brooks meets media as UGA Athletic Board convenes
Josh Brooks made his first public comments since the January crash that claimed the lives of Bulldog lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy.
dawgnation.com
Georgia baseball maintains lofty facilities plan overhaul, two years away from completion
ATHENS — Georgia baseball is two years away from completing a facilities upgrade that will make it more competitive with other SEC facilities. Facilities projects across the nation have been challenged by the current construction complications and inflationary issues. Still, second-year athletic director Josh Brooks plans for the Bulldogs...
dawgnation.com
Is Todd Monken a $3 million man? Money not expected to be an issue for Georgia
ATHENS — Georgia coordinator Todd Monken has never been in greater demand and will be in line for a pay raise wherever he ends up next season. DawgNation has learned that UGA is committed to keeping Monken to the extent that money will not be the overriding factor in Monken’s decision.
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball newcomer Justin Hill’s leadership crucial with ‘day-to-day’ Terry Roberts
ATHENS – Georgia basketball needs usual reserve point guard Justin Hill ready to lead it against Ole Miss should leading scorer Terry Roberts remain unavailable. Hill, who exploded for a season-high 20 points in relief of Roberts on Saturday, could be starting again as the concussed star point guard’s playing status is listed as day-to-day.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia pass rusher to miss spring practice due to injury, per report
Georgia pass rusher Marvin Jones Jr. will not participate in spring practice due to a shoulder injury, per a report. According to DawgHQ’s Jake Rowe, Jones recently underwent shoulder surgery and will miss spring ball for the Bulldogs. However, the report says he is expected to be ready for fall camp.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer Son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins
ATHENS - It’s the absolute worst time of the year for Georgia Bulldog sports fans. The football season just ended, and there’s not another Bulldog football game until September. Spring practice hasn’t started yet. The Georgia baseball team doesn’t play for another month and a half.
UGA president unsure if policy changes needed after fatal crash
ATHENS — As university and police investigations continue into the fatal January crash that killed a football player and...
Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of...
WSB Radio
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
Red and Black
Statewide tornado warning drill and UGAAlert test scheduled for Wednesday
A statewide tornado warning drill and UGAAlert test is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8 at approximately 9 a.m., according to a release from the University of Georgia Office of Emergency Preparedness. The test will include a full activation of the UGAAlert emergency notification system along with campus outdoor warning sirens.
Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs
A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
tourcounsel.com
Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia
Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
