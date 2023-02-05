Read full article on original website
mymixfm.com
Terre Haute Fire responds to 3rd Ave. house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a reported house fire Wednesday morning in the area of 1200 3rd. Ave. According to THFD Chief Bill Berry, the report came in at 8:44 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene for over an hour. While there were no firefighters with injuries, one occupant of the house was transported to the emergency room.
WTHI
One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
mymixfm.com
Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup...
mymixfm.com
Sheriff: Cory man did donuts in Bloomingdale yard before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man drunkenly used his vehicle to “do donuts” in another person’s yard before officers had to use a stun gun to place him under arrest. That’s according to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, who said deputies arrested Christopher F. Million,...
Two arrested for burglary, catalytic converter theft in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested after police say they were caught stealing from a business, including a catalytic converter. According to the Terre Haute Police, 26-year-old Ethan Delaney and 22-year-old Christopher Miller, both of Terre Haute, were arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2. Police said the incident began when […]
Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd Street in Merom. The deputy recognized […]
mymixfm.com
Residents suggest ideas for former Vigo Co. jail site
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County commissioners hosted a community input session Monday to discuss possibilities for the location of the former old county jail at 201 Cherry Street. The commissioners heard from about 25 people who spoke at the session. Many said they believed the old...
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
mymixfm.com
Metro Diner opens in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents and visitors to Terre Haute will now have yet another dining option to choose from. That’s because Monday, the Metro Diner officially opened for business. The new location has approximately 120 seats throughout it’s 4,000-square-foot building located on US 41 near the Haute City Center.
bsquarebulletin.com
Restaurant inspection reports for Monroe County now on health department website
What do AraMark at IU Health Hospital, C-3 Bar, Chef’s Table Catering, The Elm, Fairfax Inn, Feast Market and Cellar, Gables Bagels, Inkwell Café-Woodlawn, Oliver Winery, Raising Canes, Brilliant Coffee, Scenic View Restaurant, Serena’s Food Hut, Toto’s Uncle, Trailhead Pizzeria, Uptown Café, and Wings Xtreme have in common?
WTHI
New business opens in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce welcomed the city's newest business Tuesday. Movement Mortgage cut the ribbon on its Terre Haute location. The company helps people looking for homes get financing. There are locations across the country. Movement Mortgage's offices are open from 9 A.M....
Court Docs: Terre Haute man charged with 2020 murder appears in court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man charged with murder after a 2020 shooting incident appeared in Vigo County Court on Tuesday. 35-year-old Steven W Rickard of Terre Haute appeared in Vigo County Superior Court 3 on Tuesday morning for his pre-trial hearing. According to court documents, Rickard is facing charges of murder, […]
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
mymixfm.com
Mecca Schoolhouse repairs could cost millions
MECCA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Mecca Schoolhouse is on its way to being restored after an engineer completed an 18-page report of the building following a devasting fire last year. Officials with the building and the city said they received the report a few weeks ago. The engineer originally...
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
mymixfm.com
Hobby Lobby to open new location next week
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crafters in Terre Haute will soon have a new location to pick up supplies, even if it’s just across the road from the old location. The Hobby Lobby location in the old Kmart building in Terre Haute is set to open its doors for business on Monday, Feb 13.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates
Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early. Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
mymixfm.com
Woods Giving Day brings community & donations for SMWC
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s Woods Giving Day at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, the school’s largest one-day fundraiser. The goal of Woods Giving Day is to reach 1,000 unique donors within 24 hours. The college has partnered with a number of local businesses to raise money including the ISU Credit Union, which will match donations made by residents in the Wabash Valley up to $2,500.
mymixfm.com
Sycamore Pain & Wellness offers primary care services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Horizon Health is adding the services of a primary care clinic to the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location. The new addition will contribute to the current services offered which include bone health and wellness, pain management, behavioral health, and weight management. “Since we established...
