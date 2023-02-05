ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

How to get tickets for Calgary Flames vs. Detroit Red Wings on Thursday

The Detroit Red Wings continue their three-game homestand on Thursday night at LCA, as they get set to host the Calgary Flames. Following their Tuesday night clash with the Edmonton Oilers, the Red Wings are still trying to make up ground in the competitive race for the two Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference. The Flames are also in a tight playoff push, as they are just a few points back of the Oilers in the Pacific Division.
DETROIT, MI
