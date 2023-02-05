Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its DemiseAsh JurbergWest Melbourne, FL
Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonMelbourne, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Experience the thrill of an indoor ski jump.Greg and MariaSan Diego, CA
SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
SpaceX is targeting Monday evening to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
thetouristchecklist.com
16 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
In search of the best restaurants in Titusville, FL, for a fun mealtime?. Titusville city is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida, United States. The city’s population was 46,307 in 2020. Titusville is a town whose pride is in her bountiful supplies of redfish from the lagoons that Border her territory.
kennythepirate.com
Warning: You may see live fire at the Orlando International Airport
Don’t be alarmed if you see live fire at the Orlando International Airport!. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. This year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
allears.net
NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES
Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
Heavy rain in Brevard County, gradual warming on the way for Central Florida
Sunday’s weather was a tale of two cities, or more like counties.
Passenger jet bound for Orlando struck by another jet at airport gate
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating how a flight to Orlando clipped another jet’s wing.
WESH
Economists expect 'mild' recession in Florida, inflation to ease
Money for many in Central Florida has been tight. "I feel it's been a little bit challenging with the way that the cost of everything has gone up—gas (and) cost of living especially," Orlando resident Nina Duron said. But economists say 2023 is a year for recession. Dr. Sean...
Inside the Magic
Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately
Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: System impacting Florida to bring rain, possibly thunderstorms
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today is not the day to leave your umbrella behind!. A system in South Florida will increase rain chances for Central Florida on Sunday, with some thunderstorms possible along the coast. Today's high: 75 degrees. Tonight's low: 58 degrees. Main weather concerns:. It's going to be a...
fox35orlando.com
Car crashes into FL school bus • EPCOT concert lineup • Recreational pot coming to Florida?
FLORIDA - A video shows the moment a car crashed into a school bus in Osceola County, a first-look at Roboland Orlando, Frontier is now offering an "All you can fly" pass for unlimited flights over the summer, Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and recreational pot may soon be coming to Florida: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
WATCH: UPS tractor-trailer crashes on side, blocks busy roadway in Orlando
Crews are working to clear a crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer that overturned early Tuesday in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Wreck between vehicle, tractor-trailer shuts down EB I-4 Tuesday in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A bad wreck on Interstate 4 between what appeared to be a car and a tractor-trailor, snarled traffic during the Tuesday morning commute in Osceola County. The crash happened on I-4 at U.S. 92 in Kissimmee. FOX 35 has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for...
Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its Demise
A Bennigan's restaurant in Florida has gone viral for a note left on the door advising the customers it had closed. The store was located at 3955 W New Haven Ave, West Melbourne, Florida and a photo of the note was posted on Reddit where it quickly gathered tens of thousand of views. The store blamed President Joe Biden and the way he has handled the economy for the restaurant closing.
fox35orlando.com
These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.
Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
orlandoweekly.com
Spanish resort-style 'Hacienda del Sol,' with 50,000-gallon pool, caretaker residence and guest cottage, is for sale just outside of Orlando
A Spanish resort-style home fit for a life of luxury is now for sale just outside of Orlando. "Hacienda del Sol" is located at 205 Hacienda Drive in Merritt Island, with picturesque views overlooking the Indian River and plenty of amenities on property. The estate includes the 14,755-square-foot main residence,...
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
WESH
Nation’s oldest Black township faces controversial vote on development of historic property
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday marks a highly anticipated voted over a historic piece of land in Orange County. The Hungerford property in Eatonville is up for sale. It is a treasured 100-acre parcel of land in the oldest Black township in the country. In a 1.6-square-mile town, 100 acres goes a long way.
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
fox35orlando.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
