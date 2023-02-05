ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

thetouristchecklist.com

16 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL

In search of the best restaurants in Titusville, FL, for a fun mealtime?. Titusville city is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida, United States. The city’s population was 46,307 in 2020. Titusville is a town whose pride is in her bountiful supplies of redfish from the lagoons that Border her territory.
TITUSVILLE, FL
kennythepirate.com

Warning: You may see live fire at the Orlando International Airport

Don’t be alarmed if you see live fire at the Orlando International Airport!. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. This year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES

Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Economists expect 'mild' recession in Florida, inflation to ease

Money for many in Central Florida has been tight. "I feel it's been a little bit challenging with the way that the cost of everything has gone up—gas (and) cost of living especially," Orlando resident Nina Duron said. But economists say 2023 is a year for recession. Dr. Sean...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately

Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Car crashes into FL school bus • EPCOT concert lineup • Recreational pot coming to Florida?

FLORIDA - A video shows the moment a car crashed into a school bus in Osceola County, a first-look at Roboland Orlando, Frontier is now offering an "All you can fly" pass for unlimited flights over the summer, Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and recreational pot may soon be coming to Florida: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ORLANDO, FL
Ash Jurberg

Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its Demise

A Bennigan's restaurant in Florida has gone viral for a note left on the door advising the customers it had closed. The store was located at 3955 W New Haven Ave, West Melbourne, Florida and a photo of the note was posted on Reddit where it quickly gathered tens of thousand of views. The store blamed President Joe Biden and the way he has handled the economy for the restaurant closing.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.

Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Spanish resort-style 'Hacienda del Sol,' with 50,000-gallon pool, caretaker residence and guest cottage, is for sale just outside of Orlando

A Spanish resort-style home fit for a life of luxury is now for sale just outside of Orlando. "Hacienda del Sol" is located at 205 Hacienda Drive in Merritt Island, with picturesque views overlooking the Indian River and plenty of amenities on property. The estate includes the 14,755-square-foot main residence,...
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida

West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
OCOEE, FL
Bay News 9

Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
FLORIDA STATE

