positivelynaperville.com
Fire Prevention 24-7 – New smoke alarm requirements since Jan. 1, 2023
See information below on a State of Illinois law effective January 1, 2023. In 2017, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance worked with the General Assembly to pass a law which will require Illinois residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term, 10-year sealed battery beginning January 1, 2023. This would apply to residents that are still using alarms with removable batteries or alarms that are NOT hardwired.
Attorney general sues 3M, other chemical companies alleging they contaminated water in Lake County, rest of Illinois
The Illinois attorney general has filed a lawsuit against 3M and 13 other large chemical companies that make “forever chemicals,” alleging they contaminated water and other parts of the environment in Lake County and the rest of the state. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday against […]
Utility says clean energy standards behind proposed rate hike
(The Center Square) – Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy is behind price increases proposed to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The company is asking for more than a $160 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435 million electric rate increase. Ameren Communications Director Tucker Kennedy said the state’s transition to clean energy sources is partly behind the rate increases. ...
Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.
Know about Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program? Tenants and landlords can check their eligibility for $25,000
Living in the United States with a family is not as easy as many of you think. This is especially true when you have come from an underdeveloped country and don’t have a job and money to feed your family.
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
walls102.com
Third party tests results near Carus Chemical show minimum exposure levels, resident’s property raises concern
LASALLE -The City of LaSalle’s third-party environmental tests taken in areas near the Carus Chemical fire show below-average levels of chemical exposure for cleanup standards. Bradley Brown, Principal at Brownfield Environmental Engineering Resources, presented his test results to LaSalle officials and impacted community members. Soil and water samples taken from Matthiessen Park, Hegeler Park, the old fire station, and Rotary Park and Pond show numbers are half of the acceptable levels for potassium and manganese, based on Illinois Environmental Protection standards.
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License
If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
Madison County Record
Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit Against Multiple Manufacturers Over Contamination by Toxic “Forever Chemicals”
Attorney General Kwame Raoul today filed a lawsuit against multiple companies that manufacture per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – also known as “forever chemicals” – and PFAS-containing products sold in the state of Illinois as consumer goods and for use in industrial processes. This is Raoul’s latest lawsuit over the impact of forever chemicals in Illinois, following most recent March 2022 lawsuit alleging 3M’s improper handling of PFAS resulted in ongoing contamination at and around its facility in Cordova, Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Storm to Bring Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds to Central Illinois Wednesday Night Through Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A powerful storm system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and perhaps a little snow Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. While not a winter storm, the storm system is likely to impact travel across Central Illinois, particularly on Thursday. Key Takeaways. Rain develops late...
Illinois lawmakers propose child tax credit for low- and middle-income families
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawmakers in Springfield are hoping a proposed child tax credit can help working families.Under legislation recently introduced to the Illinois General Assembly, low- and middle-income families would receive a $700 income tax credit for each child under age 17.Joint filers earning less than $75,000 and single filers earning less than $50,000 would be eligible."Working parents are struggling worse than ever before. It is time for the state to create a permanent Child Tax Credit that puts money back into the pockets of parents in Illinois, so that parents can take care of their children and communities can begin to recover," said Illinois State Sen. Mike Simmons (D-Chicago), one of the sponsors of the proposed tax credit.No hearings have yet been scheduled for the proposed legislation.
As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife
(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle
If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Insurance announces 6% increase in ACA Marketplace open enrollment
SPRINGFIELD – The 10th year for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace enrollment period brought an increase of 6% of new plans selected by Illinois residents according to the Illinois Department of Insurance. Nationwide, more than 16.3 million people selected a new health plan between November and January. According to Healthcare.gov, four in five consumers nationwide found health care coverage for $10 or less per month after subsidies, which are only available if plans are purchased at GetCoveredIllinois.gov or Healthcare.gov.
Illinois residents who received unemployment have trouble getting 1099-G forms again
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Illinois residents need a form from the state to file their taxes and for the third year in a row – and there are huge problems accessing it.CBS 2's Tara Molina brought those problems straight to the Illinois Department of Employment Security on Monday.The tax form in question is something those who have filed for unemployment need this time of year. It's called a 1099-G form, and for the third year in a row, people are reaching out to us since they're having issues getting it from the state. So we are asking - why is...
wmay.com
COVID transmission levels in Illinois continue to decrease
Only five Illinois counties are showing an elevated level of COVID transmission in the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All five are at a medium transmission level – down from 20 counties just a week earlier. Only one of the five is in Central...
wlip.com
Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration
(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
tspr.org
Illinois agencies prepare to help uninsured as Medicaid pandemic protections end
More than 300,000 Illinois residents could lose health insurance coverage when Medicaid pandemic protections end on March 31. Medicaid continuous coverage was established by congress during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow people to remain on Medicaid even if they may have become ineligible. The plan also gave states additional funds to keep people on their Medicaid plans.
