Illinois State

positivelynaperville.com

Fire Prevention 24-7 – New smoke alarm requirements since Jan. 1, 2023

See information below on a State of Illinois law effective January 1, 2023. In 2017, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance worked with the General Assembly to pass a law which will require Illinois residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term, 10-year sealed battery beginning January 1, 2023. This would apply to residents that are still using alarms with removable batteries or alarms that are NOT hardwired.
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Attorney general sues 3M, other chemical companies alleging they contaminated water in Lake County, rest of Illinois

The Illinois attorney general has filed a lawsuit against 3M and 13 other large chemical companies that make “forever chemicals,” alleging they contaminated water and other parts of the environment in Lake County and the rest of the state. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday against […]
The Center Square

Utility says clean energy standards behind proposed rate hike

(The Center Square) – Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy is behind price increases proposed to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The company is asking for more than a $160 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435 million electric rate increase. Ameren Communications Director Tucker Kennedy said the state’s transition to clean energy sources is partly behind the rate increases. ...
B100

Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State

Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
walls102.com

Third party tests results near Carus Chemical show minimum exposure levels, resident’s property raises concern

LASALLE -The City of LaSalle’s third-party environmental tests taken in areas near the Carus Chemical fire show below-average levels of chemical exposure for cleanup standards. Bradley Brown, Principal at Brownfield Environmental Engineering Resources, presented his test results to LaSalle officials and impacted community members. Soil and water samples taken from Matthiessen Park, Hegeler Park, the old fire station, and Rotary Park and Pond show numbers are half of the acceptable levels for potassium and manganese, based on Illinois Environmental Protection standards.
LASALLE, IL
Q985

Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License

If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
Madison County Record

Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit Against Multiple Manufacturers Over Contamination by Toxic “Forever Chemicals”

Attorney General Kwame Raoul today filed a lawsuit against multiple companies that manufacture per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – also known as “forever chemicals” – and PFAS-containing products sold in the state of Illinois as consumer goods and for use in industrial processes. This is Raoul’s latest lawsuit over the impact of forever chemicals in Illinois, following most recent March 2022 lawsuit alleging 3M’s improper handling of PFAS resulted in ongoing contamination at and around its facility in Cordova, Illinois.
CBS Chicago

Illinois lawmakers propose child tax credit for low- and middle-income families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawmakers in Springfield are hoping a proposed child tax credit can help working families.Under legislation recently introduced to the Illinois General Assembly, low- and middle-income families would receive a $700 income tax credit for each child under age 17.Joint filers earning less than $75,000 and single filers earning less than $50,000 would be eligible."Working parents are struggling worse than ever before. It is time for the state to create a permanent Child Tax Credit that puts money back into the pockets of parents in Illinois, so that parents can take care of their children and communities can begin to recover," said Illinois State Sen. Mike Simmons (D-Chicago), one of the sponsors of the proposed tax credit.No hearings have yet been scheduled for the proposed legislation.
The Center Square

As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife

(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
97ZOK

Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle

If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
URBANA, IL
walls102.com

Illinois Department of Insurance announces 6% increase in ACA Marketplace open enrollment

SPRINGFIELD – The 10th year for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace enrollment period brought an increase of 6% of new plans selected by Illinois residents according to the Illinois Department of Insurance. Nationwide, more than 16.3 million people selected a new health plan between November and January. According to Healthcare.gov, four in five consumers nationwide found health care coverage for $10 or less per month after subsidies, which are only available if plans are purchased at GetCoveredIllinois.gov or Healthcare.gov.
CBS Chicago

Illinois residents who received unemployment have trouble getting 1099-G forms again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Illinois residents need a form from the state to file their taxes and for the third year in a row – and there are huge problems accessing it.CBS 2's Tara Molina brought those problems straight to the Illinois Department of Employment Security on Monday.The tax form in question is something those who have filed for unemployment need this time of year. It's called a 1099-G form, and for the third year in a row, people are reaching out to us since they're having issues getting it from the state. So we are asking - why is...
wmay.com

COVID transmission levels in Illinois continue to decrease

Only five Illinois counties are showing an elevated level of COVID transmission in the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All five are at a medium transmission level – down from 20 counties just a week earlier. Only one of the five is in Central...
wlip.com

Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration

(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
tspr.org

Illinois agencies prepare to help uninsured as Medicaid pandemic protections end

More than 300,000 Illinois residents could lose health insurance coverage when Medicaid pandemic protections end on March 31. Medicaid continuous coverage was established by congress during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow people to remain on Medicaid even if they may have become ineligible. The plan also gave states additional funds to keep people on their Medicaid plans.
