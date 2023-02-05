Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
4th Stimulus Update 2023: Joe Biden announces a significant ‘May deadline’MEDIALINKERS NEWSAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Flagship: Spring football position preview, latest on Texas-OU move to SEC
Texas is making its way through winter workouts as the Longhorns approach the start of spring football. The Longhorns will have some position battles to watch when spring practice kicks off the first week of March, and will be looking to replace some key contributors from last year's roster. On...
Longhorns Flip 4-Star TCU Commit Warren Roberson
The Longhorns landed a big-time post signing day win on Tuesday, flipping four-star TCU safety commit Warren Roberson
Texas basketball's Rodney Terry summons 'life in the Big 12' after Kansas defeat, top-10 battle
Texas ran out of gas near the end of Monday night's 88-80 loss at Kansas, a heavyweight fight between two of college basketball's best teams from the Big 12. It was the fourth straight game against a nationally-ranked opponent for the fifth-ranked Longhorns (19-5, 8-3), who overcame a wretched first half to make things interesting in the final moments.
247Sports
Kansas vs. Texas basketball: Jayhawks wow media with top-10 win over Longhorns
If someone would have said going in that Kansas All-America candidate Jalen Wilson would only score two points, most would have chalked up a big win for Texas. But behind 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals from Dajuan Harris and 21 points from Gradey Dick, the Jayhawks were able to overwhelm Texas in the paint. Kansas garnered a combined 43 second-chance and fast-break points, showing the level of intensity the Jayhawks logged. And three other Kansas players joined Harris and Dick in double figures.
Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson among five Longhorns invited to 2023 NFL Combine
Five former Longhorns will have the chance to show off their skills at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and defensive linemen Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn are among the 319 prospects invited to this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Flagship Video: Previewing Texas O-line, D-line leading up to spring football
The Flagship Podcast is back with a loaded show as Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes kick off their Texas spring football position preview with a look at the O-line and D-line the Longhorns will have on campus for spring practice. The Flagship also delivers where things stand with Texas and Oklahoma's pending move to the SEC, why FOX and ESPN are involved in the hold up and much more!
247Sports
Aiden Disu, younger brother of Texas forward Dylan Disu, recaps his fall visits
Aiden Disu is a name to monitor in the Lone Star State's 2025 class. The younger brother of Texas Longhorns starting power forward Dylan Disu, Aiden says his brother has always given him advice to be successful in the game. "When he was in high school and I was a...
Kansas State has four invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Four Wildcats received invitations to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DB Julius Brents, WR Malik Knowles and RB Deuce Vaughn all will have a chance to showcase their skills in Indianapolis. The combine will take place from February 28 through March 6. A total of 319 prospects have been invited to attend this year's event.
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX
Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
KOCO
Arkansas man accused of possessing unregistered bomb arrested in Texas
FORT SMITH, Ark. — An Arkansas man on the run after he was accused of having an unregistered bomb inside his home has been arrested in Arkansas. On Jan. 31, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans agents executed a federal search warrant at Neil Ravi Mehta's home in Fort Smith, Arkansas. A news release says investigators found multiple explosive devices inside the residence.
Texas Author Says He WILL NOT Celebrate Black History Month – Here’s Why
This is definitely my favorite month in Central Texas. If you think it's because we're celebrating Black History Month, well, you're absolutely right. Hey, there's nothing wrong with celebrating my culture and heritage, but one Texas author and entrepreneur doesn't see it that way. ARE YOU CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?...
Man convicted of murder over July 2019 East Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in February 2020. A man has been convicted of murder over the July 2019 shooting of a 22-year-old man in East Austin. According to an update from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Marcus Anthony Gibbs,...
fox7austin.com
Teen shoots, kills friend at North Austin gas station while on drugs, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly shooting in North Austin. Police said on Feb. 5, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station at 9318 North I-35 service road southbound. When officers arrived, Austin-Travis County EMS and officers found...
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
San Angelo LIVE!
20-Year-Old Woman Indicted for Improper Relationship with Young Boy
SAN ANGELO, TX – A 20-year-old Hutto woman was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend after she was accused of having sex with a preteen San Angelo boy. According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2023, Bailee Grace Thomasson, 20, was booked into the...
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
KWTX
Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
