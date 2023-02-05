ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

247Sports

Kansas vs. Texas basketball: Jayhawks wow media with top-10 win over Longhorns

If someone would have said going in that Kansas All-America candidate Jalen Wilson would only score two points, most would have chalked up a big win for Texas. But behind 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals from Dajuan Harris and 21 points from Gradey Dick, the Jayhawks were able to overwhelm Texas in the paint. Kansas garnered a combined 43 second-chance and fast-break points, showing the level of intensity the Jayhawks logged. And three other Kansas players joined Harris and Dick in double figures.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Flagship Video: Previewing Texas O-line, D-line leading up to spring football

The Flagship Podcast is back with a loaded show as Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes kick off their Texas spring football position preview with a look at the O-line and D-line the Longhorns will have on campus for spring practice. The Flagship also delivers where things stand with Texas and Oklahoma's pending move to the SEC, why FOX and ESPN are involved in the hold up and much more!
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Kansas State has four invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Four Wildcats received invitations to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DB Julius Brents, WR Malik Knowles and RB Deuce Vaughn all will have a chance to showcase their skills in Indianapolis. The combine will take place from February 28 through March 6. A total of 319 prospects have been invited to attend this year's event.
MANHATTAN, KS
92.9 NIN

The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas

Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
AUSTIN, TX
92.9 NIN

Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX

Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
AUSTIN, TX
KOCO

Arkansas man accused of possessing unregistered bomb arrested in Texas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — An Arkansas man on the run after he was accused of having an unregistered bomb inside his home has been arrested in Arkansas. On Jan. 31, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans agents executed a federal search warrant at Neil Ravi Mehta's home in Fort Smith, Arkansas. A news release says investigators found multiple explosive devices inside the residence.
FORT SMITH, AR
KVUE

Man convicted of murder over July 2019 East Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in February 2020. A man has been convicted of murder over the July 2019 shooting of a 22-year-old man in East Austin. According to an update from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Marcus Anthony Gibbs,...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX
KWTX

Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
KILLEEN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

