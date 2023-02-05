ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford

When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
Florida requires safety training to carry a gun. That's set to change

People who carry concealed weapons in Florida must complete a gun safety course, but that could change under a bill that has the backing of the state's Republican leaders. “Central to the idea of freedom is the right that we can defend ourselves against physical attack, as well as defend those that we love,” said State House Speaker Paul Renner last week after unveiling a proposed measure to allow "constitutional carry," which would eliminate the requirement of a permit to carry a concealed firearm.
Florida News That Impacts You – February 6th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Today a special session of the Florida Legislature convenes to consider seven issues, led by the overhauling of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. Other issues on the agenda include the reauthorizing of the Sunshine Water Control District, revising the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District, a revision of Florida’s law pertaining to compensation for collegiate athletes, the voluntary relocation of illegal immigrants outside of Florida and legislation clarifying the role of a statewide prosecutor in pursing election crimes uncovered by Florida’s Office of Elections Crimes.
8 Best Dive Bars in Florida

Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
State moves forward on marijuana licenses

Under the emergency rule released Friday, 22 licenses will be available, adding to the 22 currently licensed operators. The department will accept applications between April 24 and April 28. Florida health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced Friday by Gov....
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida

On Jan. 18, 2023 after completing some business we needed to attend to we went to the Sumter Landing Panera for dinner and to listen to music. It was Market night, so we walked around to check out the different booths. Right in front of Panera was someone trying to...
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
Florida House Committee Approves Gun Bill

By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, […]
