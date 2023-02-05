Read full article on original website
Related
Nicola Bulley: mystery of 10-minute window in which she disappeared
A week after 45-year-old vanished walking her dog by the River Wyre, her family remain in anguish as the search continues
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Denise Jarvis: Concerns over woman missing for six months
The potential sighting of a woman who has been missing for six months is being investigated by police. Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August. Avon and Somerset Police are "extremely concerned" about her, and officers are investigating claims she was seen...
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.Ms Bulley had just dropped her two daughters, aged...
BBC
A secret room that saved this girl's life
A major work by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky could fetch a record price at auction in London in a few weeks. But behind the sale is one family's story of tragedy and heroism, all laid out in an unpublished memoir, writes Stephen Smith. It begins with a little girl, seven...
Nicola Bulley cops quiz new witness seen on CCTV as they reveal missing mum’s last known movements
POLICE are today quizzing a female witness seen on CCTV as they intensify the search for missing mum Nicola Bulley. Officers also released a timeline of Nicola's final movements before she disappeared last Friday in St Michael’s in Wyre, Lancashire. They also issued a CCTV image of a woman...
Images released showing missing dog walker on day she disappeared
Images of Nicola Bulley have been released showing the mother-of-two leaving her home on the day she vanished. One of the 45-year-old’s friends released the doorbell camera capture as the desperate search for the missing dog walker continues. Ms Bulley was last seen more than a week ago, walking her dog Willow in Lancashire. Police are working on the theory she fell into the River Wyre.New CCTV pictures, captured by her Ring camera on 27 January, show Ms Bulley loading her car outside her home before driving her two children to school.She is seen wearing a long dark coat...
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
Nicola Bulley: Private search company ‘confident’ they’ll find missing mother
A private search and recovery team is “confident” that they will find missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley if she has fallen into the River Wyre.Specialist Group International began trawling the water on Monday, 6 February, using state-of-the-art sonar technology to search the area it is feared the 45-year-old may have fallen into.The mortgage adviser has been missing since Friday, 27 January. She vanished whilst walking her dog along the riverside.“We’re going to work our hardest. We’ll probably be working under darkness tonight,” Peter Faulding, the search company’s chief executive, said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Aerials of River Wyre where Nicola Bulley is feared to have fallen inNicola Bulley: Private underwater search team begin trawling River WyreNicola Bulley's friend hopes crews can rule out river theory after search of Wyre
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Police ‘examining missing dog walker’s Fitbit data’ in hope to retrace last steps - OLD
Police are said to be examining the Fitbit of Nicola Bulley as the search for the missing dog walker intensifies.The mother-of-two, 45, went missing on 27 January after dropping her children off at school in St Michaels on Wyre, Lancashire. There has been no trace of her since then.Police have since confirmed that the working hypothesis is that she may have “sadly fallen” into the River Wyre, weighed down by some of the “heavy clothing” she was wearing. Police believe she may have fallen into the water while trying to retrieve a tennis ball for her dog Willow.Ms Bulley’s...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
BBC
Missing 11-year-old girl in Galashiels found safe and well
An 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Scottish Borders has been found safe and well. A community-wide search was launched for the youngster, who was reported missing in Galashiels on Sunday. Officers said they had grown concerned for her safety on Monday afternoon after she had not turned up...
Two-year-old girl shown on CCTV hours before sudden death
The child of Jessica and Adam Hanbury, who has not been named, died on December 29 after being taken to hospital in Mackay, Queensland .
Dog walker seen on same route just minutes after Nicola Bulley reveals women are scared to go out in village
THE dog walker seen on the same route just minutes after Nicola Bulley went missing has revealed that women are now scared to go out in the village. Nicola, 45, disappeared a week ago while walking her dog along the River Wyre in Lancashire. Cops had issued a CCTV image...
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
BBC
Kerala: The transgender couple whose pregnancy photos went viral
A pregnancy photoshoot by an Indian transgender couple - who paused their hormone therapy to have a baby - is being widely shared on social media. Ziya Paval, 21, and her partner Zahad, 23, who live in the southern state of Kerala, were in the process of gender transition when they decided to have a baby.
Three bodies found in ‘rat-infested’ building in search for missing Detroit rappers
Three bodies were found in a “rat-infested” Michigan building in the search for rappers missing since a show in Detroit was cancelled last month.Armani Kelly, 28, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, have not been seen or heard from since their 21 January performance at Lounge 31 in the city was cancelled, according to NBC News.Michigan State Police say that they have identified the bodies found in an apartment complex in Highland Park, but will not publicly release the names until the families have been notified, per a report in Fox 2 Detroit.Lt Mike Shaw said in a...
Search for grandfather missing for a month after phone, hat and headphones found by canal
A woman whose husband of 22 years went missing over Christmas after going for a walk has issued a desperate appeal for information, saying: “I just want to know he’s okay.”Peter Baglin, a grandfather of four, disappeared on the evening of 28 December while taking “his favourite walk” along the Bridgewater Canal.More than 200 people have since joined the search to find him, including divers and mountain rescue teams, after his mobile phone, hat and headphones were discovered on the towpath the following morning.But a month after his disappearance there are yet to be any positive sightings of him,...
Swan River shark attack: Hero attempts to rescue girl from fatal Fremantle mauling near Perth
The girl, 16, was jet skiing with her friends on Saturday when she spotted a pod of dolphins and dived into the Swan River in North Fremantle in Western Australia and was fatally mauled..
Comments / 0