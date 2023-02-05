ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Raiders roll past Robert Morris 82-67

By Joey DeBerardino
 3 days ago

MOON TOWNSHIP, PA – Trey Calvin scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, including 14 points down the stretch, as the Wright State men’s basketball team grabbed an 82-67 road victory at Robert Morris on Saturday night in Horizon League action.

Wright State (14-11, 7-7 Horizon) now returns home for their final two home contests of the regular season this week, hosting IUPUI on Wednesday before a nationally televised Friday night meeting with NKU.

The Raiders led 41-34 at the break and the two sides played a back-and-forth second half before Robert Morris (11-14, 6-8 Horizon) rolled off a 13-5 run to take a 64-60 lead with just under seven minutes to play. Wright State answered in a big way, scoring the next 10 points as the Raiders closed the game on a 22-3 run behind 14 points from Calvin as defensively the Raiders held Robert Morris to 1-of-13 shooting from the floor.

Calvin finished the night shooting 10-of-19 from the floor in 36 minutes of action on Saturday night as he finished his week with 68 combined points in 89 minutes of action in the two-game road trip.

Brandon Noel tallied his eighth double-double of the season with his 16-point, 15-rebound effort, while Tim Finke narrowly missed a double-double of his own as he finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. With the nine boards, Finke became the 24th player in Wright State program history to grab 500 rebounds as a Raider while he now has over 600 total collegiate rebounds.

A.J. Braun was the final Raider in double digits with 10 points as he pulled down seven rebounds of his own, while all nine Wright State players who saw action found the scoring column and eight Raiders grabbed at least one rebound.

Wright State finished the night shooting 52 percent (32-67) overall as the Raiders tallied 54 points inside the paint and connected on just two three-pointers (2-9, 22 percent). Defensively, Wright State held Robert Morris to 40 percent (27-67) for the night – and a 36 percent second half mark aided by the lockdown final stretch. The game featured just 27 combined free throws, as the Raiders were 10-of-12 at the stripe and RMU was 7-of-15. The Raiders ended the night with a 45-35 rebounding edge with 31 boards coming on the defensive glass.

