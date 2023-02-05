ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Arrested After Standoff

Bail has been set at $100,000 for the Centralia man arrested on domestic violence charges following a standoff with law enforcement last week. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office charged Elias A. Galaviz, 26, with one count each of fourth-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of a law enforcement officer Friday afternoon.
CENTRALIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Man Reportedly Fired Shots Into the Air in Thurston County, Police Say

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man who fired his weapon into the air Saturday morning. About 11:40 a.m., the man fired shots into the air in the 8100 block of North Bicentennial Loop Southeast, Sgt. Jeremy Knight said. That area is near the Marvin Road and Martin Way intersection, a busy commercial district in Lacey.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Police Standoff in Centralia Ends in Arrest for Domestic Violence Suspect

At about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Centralia police and the Washington State Patrol arrested a man in Centralia who was suspected of second- and fourth-degree domestic violence assault and illegally possessing a firearm. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Riverside Fire Authority also responded to the scene in Centralia’s...
CENTRALIA, WA
KATU.com

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Teens, 13 and 16, Injured in Rollover Crash North of Centralia

Two Centralia teens, ages 13 and 16, were injured after their vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times north of Centralia at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The teens, who were not identified because they are juveniles, were traveling northbound on state Route 507...
CENTRALIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
The Suburban Times

Help identify a Pierce County decedent

Pierce County announcement. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking information to help in the identification of this unidentified middle-aged man who was found deceased in a small, wooded area adjacent to an open lot on 115th Street in Tacoma on June 21, 2022. The man was 5...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

