Chronicle
Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Arrested After Standoff
Bail has been set at $100,000 for the Centralia man arrested on domestic violence charges following a standoff with law enforcement last week. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office charged Elias A. Galaviz, 26, with one count each of fourth-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of a law enforcement officer Friday afternoon.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for women present at deadly mail theft incident, may be with another wanted felon
TACOMA, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities. Detectives say...
Chronicle
Sirens: Masked Suspect Assault; Slashed Tires; Robbery; Animal Abuse; Disorderly Conduct
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 1700 block of North Pearl Street just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 3. • Vehicle tires were reportedly slashed in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road just before 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 3. Robbery. • A Centralia man was reportedly involved...
Chronicle
Standoff With Centralia Police on Sunday Night Ends With Man’s Death by Suicide
A standoff between law enforcement and an armed man in the 1100 block of Eckerson Road in Centralia ended with the individual’s death by suicide early Monday morning after he barricaded himself in a house, according to the Centralia Police Department. No other injuries were reported. Law enforcement officers...
Chronicle
Thurston County Pursuit Ends With Fight With Suspect in Cow Dung
A pursuit in Thurston County ended in a fight between deputies and the suspect in a pile of cow dung, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday night, deputies were dispatched to an auto theft in progress off of Waddell Creek Southwest. The reporting party said someone...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses Turns Himself in and Is Released on Unsecured Bail
The Centralia man accused of abusing two horses in his care last year and failing to answer his court summons on Tuesday turned himself in at the Lewis County Jail on Thursday. The defendant, Isaac A. Knee, 31, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail on Friday after defense attorney Rachael...
The Suburban Times
Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Chronicle
Man Reportedly Fired Shots Into the Air in Thurston County, Police Say
Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man who fired his weapon into the air Saturday morning. About 11:40 a.m., the man fired shots into the air in the 8100 block of North Bicentennial Loop Southeast, Sgt. Jeremy Knight said. That area is near the Marvin Road and Martin Way intersection, a busy commercial district in Lacey.
Chronicle
Driver of Stolen Truck Crashes Into Two Cars, Thurston County Deputies Say
A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of multiple crimes after reportedly stealing a vehicle, crashing into two cars and running from deputies, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to an auto theft Saturday afternoon. The Ford F-350 was slowed by spike trips, but the driver...
Chronicle
Police Standoff in Centralia Ends in Arrest for Domestic Violence Suspect
At about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Centralia police and the Washington State Patrol arrested a man in Centralia who was suspected of second- and fourth-degree domestic violence assault and illegally possessing a firearm. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Riverside Fire Authority also responded to the scene in Centralia’s...
Chronicle
Woman Loitering Near Providence St. Peter Birth Center Said She ‘Wanted a Baby,’ Police Say
Olympia police were dispatched to the Family Birth Center at Providence St. Peter Hospital Friday morning after a woman loitering nearby told hospital security that she “wanted a baby.”. By the time police arrived, the woman, thought to be in her 40s, had left the area, Olympia Police Lt....
ATF report shows 'epidemic' of stolen guns, legally bought guns used in crimes more quickly
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released its first sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years and Washington lawmakers are working to tackle many of the issues in the current legislative session. Much of the information in the report hasn’t been widely available before....
KATU.com
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
kptv.com
Clark Co. man arrested after domestic violence, armed standoff with police
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 57-year-old La Center man was arrested Thursday evening after an armed standoff with police in Clark County, Wash., according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:30 p.m., deputies responded a rural property in the 34600 Block of Northeast 127th Avenue in...
Chronicle
Centralia Teens, 13 and 16, Injured in Rollover Crash North of Centralia
Two Centralia teens, ages 13 and 16, were injured after their vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times north of Centralia at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The teens, who were not identified because they are juveniles, were traveling northbound on state Route 507...
Chronicle
Gunman Shoot Man in Pierce County Who Intervened in Robbery, Then Robbed 14-Year-Old
A man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon outside a Lakewood convenience store after he intervened in a robbery, according to Pierce County deputies. After the man was shot, deputies said the gunman robbed a 14-year-old boy who was walking by, stealing his backpack at gunpoint. No suspects have been...
Do you know this Lacey hotel theft suspect?
The woman is suspected of stealing cash from a hotel room.
MyNorthwest.com
Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant
A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
The Suburban Times
Help identify a Pierce County decedent
Pierce County announcement. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking information to help in the identification of this unidentified middle-aged man who was found deceased in a small, wooded area adjacent to an open lot on 115th Street in Tacoma on June 21, 2022. The man was 5...
