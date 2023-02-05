Rockers defeat Mammoth in shootout for series sweep

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth rallied in the third period but fell at home in a shootout on Saturday.

The Elmira Mammoth rallied in the third period with two goals but lost in a shootout to the Motor City Rockers 4-3 at First Arena. Stavros Soilis scored a goal on a power-play at the 6:12 mark of the third period for Elmira to cut the Motor City lead to 3-2. The Mammoth would tie the game at 3 on a power-play goal by Dalton Anderson with under two minutes to go. Connor Inger scored the game-winner as Motor City won the shootout 2-1 to complete the two-game series sweep. Harley White made 40 saves in goal for the Mammoth.

The Elmira Mammoth (11-19-4) begin a two-game series at the Delaware Thunder on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

