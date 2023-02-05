Deandre Ayton tied a career high with 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns held on for a 116-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night in New York. Ayton made 14 of 18 shots as the Suns won for the ninth time in 11 games. He also converted a tiebreaking three-point play with 3:54 remaining in the third quarter, and Phoenix never trailed again although it sweated out a shaky final minute.

