Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Related
Clayton News Daily
Suns seek better showing in rematch with Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks handed the Phoenix Suns their worst loss of the season when the teams met last week in Arizona. The Suns will look to exact a bit of revenge on Thursday when they continue their five-game road trip in Atlanta. Phoenix answered its 132-100 shellacking at the hands...
Clayton News Daily
Nikola Jokic's triple-double powers Nuggets' rout of Wolves
Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds for his 19th triple-double of the season and the host Denver Nuggets scored a season high in points in a 146-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Aaron Gordon finished with 24,...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Russell Westbrook, Lakers coach have heated exchange
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a heated verbal exchange in the locker room at halftime of Tuesday's game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN reported. Ham reportedly expressed frustration after Westbrook dawdled on the court following a substitution with 59.1 seconds left in...
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: Thunder spoil LeBron James' record night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James owned the spotlight Tuesday by setting the NBA's all-time scoring record, although the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder left their mark on the proceedings by earning a 133-130 victory. James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points on a fallaway jumper from just...
Clayton News Daily
Deandre Ayton, Suns down Nets to spoil Cam Thomas' big night
Deandre Ayton tied a career high with 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns held on for a 116-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night in New York. Ayton made 14 of 18 shots as the Suns won for the ninth time in 11 games. He also converted a tiebreaking three-point play with 3:54 remaining in the third quarter, and Phoenix never trailed again although it sweated out a shaky final minute.
Clayton News Daily
Grizzlies pull away in fourth quarter, blast Bulls
Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help ignite a pivotal, 32-14 period for the Memphis Grizzlies en route to a 104-89 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Chicago -- coming into Memphis on a three-game winning streak and playing the...
Clayton News Daily
New era set to begin when Kyrie Irving, Mavs visit Clippers
The Kyrie Irving era with the Dallas Mavericks is set to take flight Wednesday, although the team's full on-court vision will not be realized until the weekend at the earliest. Officially acquired Monday in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving is expected to make his debut with the Mavericks...
Clayton News Daily
Nuggets put trade distractions aside, visit Magic
Orlando and Denver are in different stages this season. The Magic are a young team building a roster to compete for a title down the road while the Nuggets know their window is open now and have championship aspirations. Those two phases collide when Denver visits Orlando on Thursday night.
Clayton News Daily
Report: WNBA investigating Aces for potential cap violations
Potential violations of the WNBA salary cap prompted the league to investigate the Las Vegas Aces, The Next reported Wednesday. According to the report, the Aces allegedly made "under-the-table-payment offers to both current players and free agents the team has pursued." The Next, a website focused on coverage of women's...
Clayton News Daily
Wild turn focus to 'huge game' against division-leading Stars
With their hold on a playoff spot rather tenuous, the Minnesota Wild know they wasted an opportunity in their first game back from the All-Star break. The Wild will try to produce a bounce-back performance when they hit the ice Thursday night against the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars to finish a quick road trip.
Clayton News Daily
Panthers, Sharks bring 2-game win streaks into contest
It's a small sample size, but the Florida Panthers are coming off perhaps their most impressive streak of the season. The Panthers, who will play host to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, defeated the NHL-leading Boston Bruins 4-3 on Jan. 28. The Panthers then hosted the All-Star Game, came back and whipped their long-time nemesis, the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-1 on Monday.
Clayton News Daily
No. 7 UCLA aims to protect Pac-12 lead at Oregon State
Jaime Jaquez Jr. is doing yeoman work on the boards for No. 7 UCLA. The senior forward strives to record his sixth double-digit rebounding outing in eight games when the Bruins face Oregon State on Thursday night in Pac-12 play at Corvallis, Ore. Jaquez collected a career-best 15 rebounds to...
Comments / 0