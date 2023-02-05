ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men dead in south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Two people are dead after a crash on State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive Saturday night.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a Toyota Camry, driven by Aden Dagane, was believed to be going in the wrong direction on the off-ramp of SR-104 and crashed head-on into a Kia Cadenza, driven by Janeiro Matthews, in the westbound lanes of SR-104.

Police said both Dagane and Matthews were taken to Grant Medical Center, where they were both pronounced dead. A woman passenger in the Camry was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital in stable condition.

These are the ninth and tenth traffic fatalities in Columbus in 2023.

The crash remains under investigation.

